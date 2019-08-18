Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE RENEWAL OF FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT, RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS, PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

瑞港國際機場集團股份有限公司

Regal International Airport Group Company Limited*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 357)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE

RENEWAL OF FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT,

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS,

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

RENEWAL OF FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 August 2016 in relation to, among other things, the Existing Financial Services Agreement.

The Board announces that, on 18 August 2019, the Company and HNA Group Finance entered into the Financial Services Agreement for a term of three years commencing on 25 August 2019 and ending on 24 August 2022, pursuant to which HNA Group Finance has agreed to continue to provide the Group with (i) the Deposit Services; (ii) the General Credit Services; and (iii) the Other Financial Services subject to the terms and conditions provided therein.

The Deposit Services and the Other Financial Services are aggregated pursuant to Rule

14.22 of the Listing Rules. The General Credit Services do not fall within the definition of transactions under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules thus are not aggregated.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Deposit Services and the Other Financial Services, on aggregate basis, exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Deposit Services and the Other Financial Services constitute discloseable transactions of the Company subject to the notification, reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

