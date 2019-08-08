Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE SALE AND LEASEBACK OF TWO VESSELS

The terms of the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters (including the purchase price of the Vessels, the charterhire, the charterhire interest and other expenses thereunder) were determined after arm's length negotiations among the Seller, the Charterer and each of Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, with reference to (i) the aggregate shipbuilding price of the Vessels pursuant to the relevant shipbuilding contracts; and (ii) the prevailing market price of comparable finance leases in the industry.

Guarantee

In connection with the transactions contemplated under the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters, the Company has entered into two deeds of guarantee with the Seller and the Charterer, pursuant to which the Company has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the acquisition of the Vessels under the Memorandums of Agreement and the performance of obligations by Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI under the Bareboat Charters.

The Seller has entered into two deeds of guarantee with Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, respectively, pursuant to which the Seller has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the due and proper payment of any sum due and payable by the Charterer under the Bareboat Charters.

3. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE MEMORANDUMS OF AGREEMENT AND THE BAREBOAT CHARTERS

The Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters were entered into by Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI during their ordinary course of business. The Directors believe that entering into the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters will strengthen the Group's leasing business and is consistent with the Group's overall business development strategies.

The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.