Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS IN RELATION TO THE SALE AND LEASEBACK OF TWO VESSELS
0
08/08/2019 | 08:51pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited
中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 03877)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS
IN RELATION TO THE SALE AND LEASEBACK OF
TWO VESSELS
The Board is pleased to announce that Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, two of the Company's wholly-owned SPVs, have entered into the Memorandums of Agreement with the Seller and the Bareboat Charters with the Charterer, which were approved by the Board on 8 August 2019, pursuant to which Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI have agreed to (i) purchase the Vessels from the Seller at a total consideration of USD64,000,000; and (ii) lease back the Vessels to the Charterer at a total charterhire of USD64,000,000 together with interest on the charterhire balance calculated at a rate equal to LIBOR for a 3-month period plus a margin.
Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the highest applicable percentage ratio of the transactions under the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transactions under the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules but are exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement.
1
1. INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, two of the Company's wholly-owned SPVs, have entered into the Memorandums of Agreement with the Seller and the Bareboat Charters with the Charterer, which were approved by the Board on 8 August 2019, pursuant to which Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI have agreed to (i) purchase the Vessels from the Seller at a total consideration of USD64,000,000; and (ii) lease back the Vessels to the Charterer at a total charterhire of USD64,000,000 together with interest on the charterhire balance calculated at a rate equal to LIBOR for a 3-month period plus a margin.
2. DETAILS OF THE MEMORANDUMS OF AGREEMENT AND THE BAREBOAT CHARTERS
Parties
Buyers/Owners:
Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, being the Company's
wholly-owned SPVs
Seller:
A global container transportation and shipping company
incorporated under the laws of France, and the holding
company of the Charterer
Charterer:
A company incorporated under the laws of Germany and
principally engaged in the logistics and transportation of
containerized goods, and a subsidiary of the Seller
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, both the Seller and the Charterer are Independent Third Parties.
2
Subject Matter
The Seller has agreed to sell the Vessels to Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI at a total consideration of USD64,000,000, which is expected to be settled with the internal funds of Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI as well as bank borrowings. At the same time, Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI have agreed to lease back the Vessels to the Charterer at a total charterhire of USD64,000,000 together with interest on the charterhire balance calculated at a rate equal to LIBOR for a 3-month period plus a margin. Upon expiration of the Charter Period, the Charterer is obliged to purchase the Vessels from Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI at a consideration as agreed by the parties under the Bareboat Charters.
Vessels
The Vessels are two 1,400-TEU dual fuel container vessels, and are of an aggregate value of USD64,000,000, which is equivalent to the aggregate shipbuilding price of the Vessels pursuant to the relevant shipbuilding contracts. The delivery dates of the Vessels are expected to be on or before 31 January 2021 and 30 April 2021, respectively.
Charter Period
The Charter Period shall be a period of 144 months commencing from the Commencement Date.
Charterhire and Interest
Pursuant to the Bareboat Charters, Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI have agreed to lease back the Vessels to the Charterer at a total charterhire of USD64,000,000. The Charterer shall pay an advance charterhire under the Bareboat Charters on the Commencement Date, and the charterhire balance shall be payable by the Charterer by fixed periodic instalments following the Commencement Date. The charterhire balance is subject to an interest calculated at a rate equal to LIBOR for a 3-month period plus a margin, and is payable by the Charterer with the fixed periodic instalments in arrears.
3
The terms of the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters (including the purchase price of the Vessels, the charterhire, the charterhire interest and other expenses thereunder) were determined after arm's length negotiations among the Seller, the Charterer and each of Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, with reference to (i) the aggregate shipbuilding price of the Vessels pursuant to the relevant shipbuilding contracts; and (ii) the prevailing market price of comparable finance leases in the industry.
Guarantee
In connection with the transactions contemplated under the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters, the Company has entered into two deeds of guarantee with the Seller and the Charterer, pursuant to which the Company has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the acquisition of the Vessels under the Memorandums of Agreement and the performance of obligations by Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI under the Bareboat Charters.
The Seller has entered into two deeds of guarantee with Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, respectively, pursuant to which the Seller has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed the due and proper payment of any sum due and payable by the Charterer under the Bareboat Charters.
3. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE MEMORANDUMS OF AGREEMENT AND THE BAREBOAT CHARTERS
The Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters were entered into by Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI during their ordinary course of business. The Directors believe that entering into the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters will strengthen the Group's leasing business and is consistent with the Group's overall business development strategies.
The Directors are of the view that the terms of the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
4
4. INFORMATION OF PARTIES
Information of the Company
The Company is a shipyard-affiliated leasing company and is principally engaged in the provision of leasing services.
Information of Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI
Fortune Bec V and Fortune Bec VI, which were incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus, are wholly-owned SPVs of the Company and are principally engaged in ship leasing business.
Information of the Seller
The Seller is a global container transportation and shipping company incorporated under the laws of France, and is the holding company of the Charterer.
Information of the Charterer
The Charterer, which was incorporated under the laws of Germany, is a subsidiary of the Seller and is principally engaged in the logistics and transportation of containerized goods.
5. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, as the highest applicable percentage ratio of the transactions under the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transactions under the Memorandums of Agreement and the Bareboat Charters constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules but are exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:50:02 UTC