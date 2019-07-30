Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN THE PARTNERSHIP AND EQUITY INTEREST IN THE GENERAL PARTNER AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NFC SHARES
0
07/30/2019 | 11:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
上 海 復 星 醫 藥（ 集 團 ）股 份 有 限 公 司
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02196)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS
PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN THE
PARTNERSHIP AND EQUITY INTEREST IN THE GENERAL PARTNER
AND
PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NFC SHARES
PROPOSED DISPOSAL AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION
The Board announces that, on 30 July 2019, Fosun Industrial, a subsidiary of the Company, the Partnership, the General Partner, NFC, the Buyer and Other Vendors entered into the Transaction Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors proposed to sell an aggregate of 24,297,021 Partnership Interests and 10 GP Shares to the Buyer at the price of US$50.4928 for each of Partnership Interests and each of GP Shares, respectively, of which Fosun Industrial proposed to sell the Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares held by it to the Buyer at the price of US$50.4928 per Sale Partnership Interest and per Sale Share.
The Board further announces that, on 30 July 2019, Fosun Industrial and NFC entered into the Rollover Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Industrial proposed to subscribe for the Subscription Shares to be issued by NFC, which are expected to represent approximately 6.62% of the enlarged total issued share capital of NFC, for the total consideration of US$94 million. In addition, Fosun Industrial agreed that NFC would deduct the consideration for the Subscription Shares from the aggregate consideration for the acquisition of Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares.
- 1 -
HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As the respective highest applicable ratio of the Proposed Disposal and the Proposed Subscription is more than 5% but less than 25%, both the Proposed Disposal and the Proposed Subscription constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
PROPOSED DISPOSAL AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION
The Board announces that, on 30 July 2019, Fosun Industrial, a subsidiary of the Company, the Partnership, the General Partner, NFC, the Buyer and Other Vendors entered into the Transaction Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors proposed to sell an aggregate of 24,297,021 Partnership Interests and 10 GP Shares to the Buyer at the price of US$50.4928 for each of Partnership Interests and each of GP Shares, respectively, of which Fosun Industrial proposed to sell the Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares held by it to the Buyer at the price of US$50.4928 per Sale Partnership Interest and per Sale Share.
The Board further announces that, on 30 July 2019, Fosun Industrial and NFC entered into the Rollover Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Industrial proposed to subscribe for the Subscription Shares to be issued by NFC, which are expected to represent approximately 6.62% of the enlarged total issued share capital of NFC, for the total consideration of US$94 million. In addition, Fosun Industrial agreed that NFC would deduct the consideration for the Subscription Shares from the aggregate consideration for the acquisition of Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares.
Upon the completion of transactions contemplated under the Transaction Agreement and the Rollover Agreement, NFC proposes to operate ''United Family'' hospitals and clinics through its subsidiaries, while Fosun Industrial will hold 9,400,000 Subscription Shares, which are expected to represent approximately 6.62% of the enlarged total number of shares of NFC in issue (calculated based on the total number of shares of NFC in issue as at the date of this announcement and the 101,575,000 NFC shares to be issued in connection with the acquisition of shares in the General Partner and interests in the Partnership by NFC to certain parties including Fosun Industrial, without taking into account of any event that may affect the total number of shares of NFC). Fosun Industrial will cease to hold any interests in the Partnership or shares in the General Partner.
- 2 -
The principal transaction documents in respect of the Proposed Disposal and the Proposed Subscription and their principal terms are set out below:
TRANSACTION AGREEMENT Date
30 July 2019 Parties
Fosun Industrial;
NFC;
the Buyer;
the Partnership;
the General Partner; and
Other Vendors.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of NFC, the Buyer, the Other Vendors and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent to the Company and are not its connected persons.
Assets to be disposed of
Pursuant to the Transaction Agreement, Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors proposed to sell an aggregate of 24,297,021 Partnership Interests and 10 GP Shares to the Buyer. In particular, Fosun Industrial agreed to sell, and the Buyer agreed to acquire the Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares held by Fosun Industrial. The details for the disposal of Partnership Interests and GP Shares to be disposed of are as follows:
Partnership
Interests
GP Shares
proposed to be
proposed to be
Vendor
disposed of
disposed of
(unit)
(share)
Fosun Industrial
10,360,842
4.32
TPG
10,238,176
4.26
Plenteous Flair
2,685,389
1.12
Others limited partners/shareholders
1,012,614
0.3
Total
24,297,021
10
- 3 -
Consideration
The consideration of the Sale Shares and Sale Partnership Interest was determined based on the estimated value of US$1.3 billion, which was confirmed between the parties through negotiation with reference to the valuation level of ''United Family'' clinics and hospitals currently in operation, taking into account of the PS multiple of similar medical services providers.
The aggregate consideration of the Sale Partnership Interests and the Sale Shares in the amount of approximately US$523.15 million equals to the purchase price per Partnership Interest and GP Share multiplied by the aggregate number of Partnership Interests and GP Shares held by Fosun Industrial. The purchase price per Partnership Interests and GP Shares means US$50.4928.
Conditions Precedent
The closing of the Transaction Agreement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent, including, among others, the obtaining of all necessary internal approvals, authorizations and consents from each party (as the case may be) to the Transaction Agreement, including but not limited to the approvals of the Shareholders and shareholders of NFC.
Payment Arrangement
At the Closing, the Buyer shall pay or cause to be paid to Fosun Industrial and each of the Other Vendors an amount equal to the consideration of the relevant Partnership Interests and GP Shares held by Fosun Industrial and each of Other Vendors, after deduction of the aggregate amount of leakage with respect to Fosun Industrial and the Other Vendors (if any) by wire transfer of immediately available funds in US dollars to the bank account designated by relevant party, unless otherwise agreed in writing between the parties.
Voting Undertaking
Upon the execution of the Transaction Agreement, Fosun Industrial has delivered to NFC and the Buyer a voting undertaking duly executed by Fosun High Tech, pursuant to which Fosun High Tech has undertaken to vote in favour of the Transaction Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder at its general meeting of the Company to be held in connection therewith.
Closing
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Transaction Agreement, the Closing shall occur simultaneously:
on the tenth (10th) Business Day after the last condition to the obligation of the parties to the Transaction Agreement has been satisfied or waived (other than those conditions that by their nature are to be fulfilled at the Closing, but subject to the satisfaction or waiver of such conditions); or
- 4 -
on such other date as the Buyer and General Partner may mutually agree in writing.
Termination
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Transaction Agreement, the Transaction Agreement may be terminated at any time at or prior to the Closing:
in writing, by mutual consent of the Buyer and General Partner;
by the Buyer if there has been a breach of any representation, warranty, covenant or other agreement made by any of General Partner, Partnership, Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors in the Transaction Agreement, or any such representation and warranty shall have become untrue or inaccurate after the date of the Transaction Agreement, which would result in any Buyer's condition precedent for Closing not being satisfied by the Outside Date and shall not have been cured within 30 days after written notice from the Buyer Parties is received by General Partner, provided, that no Buyer Party is then in material breach of any of their respective representations, warranties, covenants or other obligations under the Transaction Agreement;
by General Partner if there has been a breach of any representation, warranty, covenant or other agreement made by the Buyer and NFC in the Transaction Agreement, or any such representation and warranty shall have become untrue or inaccurate after the date of the Transaction Agreement, which would result in any condition precedent for Closing of the General Partner, the Partnership, Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors not being satisfied by the Outside Date and shall not have been cured within 30 days after written notice from the General Partner is received by the Buyer, provided, that each of General Partner, Partnership, Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors is not then in material breach of any of its respective representations, warranties, covenants or other obligations under the Transaction Agreement;
by the Buyer, TPG or Fosun Industrial if the Closing has not occurred on the date falling nine (9) months after the date of the Transaction Agreement or the date otherwise agreed between NFC, TPG and Fosun Industrial; or
by the General Partner, if the board of directors of NFC make changes to its voting recommendation to its shareholders relating to the approval of the Transaction Agreement as provided therein.
Governing Law and Dispute Resolution
The Transaction Agreement shall be governed by Hong Kong law. Any dispute shall be resolved by arbitration in accordance with the Rules of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 15:34:10 UTC