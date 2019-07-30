Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN THE PARTNERSHIP AND EQUITY INTEREST IN THE GENERAL PARTNER AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF NFC SHARES

HONG KONG LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the respective highest applicable ratio of the Proposed Disposal and the Proposed Subscription is more than 5% but less than 25%, both the Proposed Disposal and the Proposed Subscription constitute discloseable transactions of the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

PROPOSED DISPOSAL AND PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION

The Board announces that, on 30 July 2019, Fosun Industrial, a subsidiary of the Company, the Partnership, the General Partner, NFC, the Buyer and Other Vendors entered into the Transaction Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Industrial and Other Vendors proposed to sell an aggregate of 24,297,021 Partnership Interests and 10 GP Shares to the Buyer at the price of US$50.4928 for each of Partnership Interests and each of GP Shares, respectively, of which Fosun Industrial proposed to sell the Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares held by it to the Buyer at the price of US$50.4928 per Sale Partnership Interest and per Sale Share.

The Board further announces that, on 30 July 2019, Fosun Industrial and NFC entered into the Rollover Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Industrial proposed to subscribe for the Subscription Shares to be issued by NFC, which are expected to represent approximately 6.62% of the enlarged total issued share capital of NFC, for the total consideration of US$94 million. In addition, Fosun Industrial agreed that NFC would deduct the consideration for the Subscription Shares from the aggregate consideration for the acquisition of Sale Partnership Interests and Sale Shares.

Upon the completion of transactions contemplated under the Transaction Agreement and the Rollover Agreement, NFC proposes to operate ''United Family'' hospitals and clinics through its subsidiaries, while Fosun Industrial will hold 9,400,000 Subscription Shares, which are expected to represent approximately 6.62% of the enlarged total number of shares of NFC in issue (calculated based on the total number of shares of NFC in issue as at the date of this announcement and the 101,575,000 NFC shares to be issued in connection with the acquisition of shares in the General Partner and interests in the Partnership by NFC to certain parties including Fosun Industrial, without taking into account of any event that may affect the total number of shares of NFC). Fosun Industrial will cease to hold any interests in the Partnership or shares in the General Partner.