Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 952)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

On 2 May 2019, Loan Agreement 1 was entered into between the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Company A, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to provide Company A the Loan 1 in the amount of HK$30,000,000 for 14 days from the date of utilisation at the interest rate of 9% per annum. The principal amount of Loan 1 together with the accrued interest was received by the Lender on 15 May 2019.

On 26 July 2019, China Tonghai Capital Holdings, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Company A entered into the Subscription Agreement pursuant to which China Tonghai Capital Holdings conditionally agreed to subscribe for the first tranche convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$30,000,000 at 9% per annum with an option for China Tonghai Capital Holdings to subscribe for the second tranche convertible bonds in the principal amount of HK$20,000,000 at 12% per annum. The terms of the convertible bonds shall be 2 years commencing from (and including) the first tranche issue date. As at the date of this announcement, the subscription of the first tranche convertible bonds is not completed.

On 9 August 2019, the Lender and the Borrower entered into Loan Agreement 2 pursuant to which the Lender agreed to provide the Borrower the Loan 2 in the amount of HK$70,000,000 for 14 days from the date of utilisation at the interest rate of 13% per annum.