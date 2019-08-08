Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS-SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO., LTD.

海信家電集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00921)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

SUBSCRIPTION OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

At the fourth extraordinary meeting for the year 2018 held by the tenth session of the Directors on 26 November 2018 and the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting held on 23 January 2019, a resolution on entrusted wealth management of idle self-owned funds of the Company was considered and approved. Subject to the investment risk control by the Company and the principles of improving efficiency of the use of capital and increasing return on cash assets, the entrustment of idle self-owned funds of not more than RMB5,000,000,000 to commercial banks to conduct short-term and low-risk investment for wealth management was approved. The progress is now announced as follows:

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 July 2019 in respect of The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Third Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fourth Wealth Management Agreement and The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Fifth Wealth Management Agreement, pursuant to which the Company and its non-wholly owned subsidiaries, Air-conditioner Marketing Company and Refrigerator Marketing Company (as subscribers), subscribed for wealth management products in the aggregate subscription amount of RMB1,260,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,439,846,558.86Note 1) from the Hua Xia Bank (as issuer).

The Board is pleased to announce that apart from The 2018 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2018 Hua Xia Bank Second Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank First Wealth Management Agreement, The 2019 Hua Xia Bank Second