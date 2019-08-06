Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISPOSAL OF TWO AIRCRAFT WITH LEASES ATTACHED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

DISPOSAL OF TWO AIRCRAFT WITH LEASES ATTACHED

AIRCRAFT SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (through two of its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, as vendors) entered into the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements with the Buyer, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and the Buyer agreed to purchase the Aircraft (either by itself or through its nominee(s)).

IMPLICATION OF THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Transaction are above 5% but all are below 25%, the Transaction would constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, the Transaction is a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity and is only subject to the disclosure requirements under Rule 14.33D of the Listing Rules.

AIRCRAFT SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2019 regarding letters of intent in relation to the proposed disposal of six aircraft including the Aircraft as stated in this announcement.

Date: 6 August 2019

1