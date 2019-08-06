Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISPOSAL OF TWO AIRCRAFT WITH LEASES ATTACHED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 飛 機 租 賃 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1848)

DISPOSAL OF TWO AIRCRAFT WITH LEASES ATTACHED

AIRCRAFT SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (through two of its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, as vendors) entered into the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements with the Buyer, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and the Buyer agreed to purchase the Aircraft (either by itself or through its nominee(s)).

IMPLICATION OF THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Transaction are above 5% but all are below 25%, the Transaction would constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, the Transaction is a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity and is only subject to the disclosure requirements under Rule 14.33D of the Listing Rules.

AIRCRAFT SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2019 regarding letters of intent in relation to the proposed disposal of six aircraft including the Aircraft as stated in this announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company (through two of its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, as vendors) entered into the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements with the Buyer, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and the Buyer agreed to purchase the Aircraft (either by itself or through its nominee(s)).

Date: 6 August 2019

1

Parties

  1. the Company (through two of its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, as vendors). The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in global aircraft leasing business with a fleet of 138 owned or managed aircraft as at the date of this announcement; and
  2. the Buyer. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Buyer and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.

Aircraft to be disposed of: two Airbus A320-200 aircraft with leases attached

Completion

It is estimated that completion of the Aircraft Sale and Purchase Agreements will take place by the end of December 2019.

IMPLICATIONS OF THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Transactions are above 5% but all are below 25%, the Transaction would constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, the Transaction is a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity and is only subject to the disclosure requirements under Rule 14.33D of the Listing Rules.

The Board has confirmed that (1) the Company has fulfilled the criteria for a Qualified Aircraft Lessor as set out in Rule 14.04(10E) of the Listing Rules; (2) the Transaction is entered into by the Company in its ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms; and (3) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall (unless the context otherwise requires) have the following meanings:

"Aircraft"

two Airbus A320-200 aircraft with leases attached

"Aircraft Sale and

two aircraft sale and purchase agreements entered into between

Purchase Agreements"

the Company (through two of its wholly-owned special

purpose vehicles, as vendors) and the Buyer on 6 August 2019,

pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and the Buyer

agreed to purchase the Aircraft

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Buyer"

Wings Capital Partners LLC, a limited liability corporation

established under the laws of Delaware, U.S.A. and is

principally engaged in the financial services business

2

"Company"

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (中國飛機租

賃集團控股有限公司), an exempted company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Qualified Aircraft

has the meaning ascribed to it in Rule 14.04(10D) of the

Leasing Activity"

Listing Rules

"Qualified Aircraft

has the meaning ascribed to it in Rule 14.04(10E) of the

Lessor"

Listing Rules

"Shareholders"

the shareholders of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Transaction"

the transaction contemplated under the Aircraft Sale and

Purchase Agreements

By order of the Board

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited

POON HO MAN

Executive Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, (i) the Executive Directors are Dr. ZHAO Wei, Mr. POON Ho Man and Ms. LIU Wanting; (ii) the Non-executive Director is Mr. TANG Chi Chun; and (iii) the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. FAN Yan Hok, Philip, Mr. NIEN Van Jin, Robert, Mr. CHEOK Albert Saychuan and Mr. CHOW Kwong Fai, Edward, JP.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements ..
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : July 2019 Monthly Return
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions (1) provisi..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) discloseable and connected transaction in..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Property Sales Update (for the seven months e..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum of Association and Bye-Laws
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Recei..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Meilun (bvi) limited - us$163,000,000 9.0% se..
PU
11:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 051 M
EBIT 2019 11 940 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.40%39 665
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.38%49 552
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.63%27 980
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.68%26 189
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 540
NASDAQ20.08%15 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group