Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : DISTRIBUTION OF 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR H SHARES

The Interim Dividend will be denominated and declared in Renminbi, the holders of the Company's domestic shares will be paid in Renminbi and the holders of the Company's H shares ("H Shareholders") will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The exchange rate for the Interim Dividend to be paid in Hong Kong dollars will be the mean of the exchange rates of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China during the five business days prior to the date of declaration of the Interim Dividend by the Board (i.e. Friday, 16 August 2019). The mean of the exchange rates of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China during the five business days prior to the date of declaration of the Interim Dividend by the Board (i.e. Friday, 16 August 2019) is RMB0.89626 to HKD1.00. Accordingly, the Interim Dividend will be HKD0.1205 per H share (inclusive of applicable taxes).

The Company will appoint a receiving agent in Hong Kong (the "Receiving Agent") and will pay to such Receiving Agent the Interim Dividend (after deductions of relevant taxes, if applicable) declared for payment to H Shareholders. The Interim Dividend will be paid by the Receiving Agent on or before Wednesday, 30 October 2019. The cheques will be despatched to H Shareholders by ordinary post at their own risks.

Closure of Register of Members for H Shares

The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, 30 October 2019 to all Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Monday, 16 September 2019 (the "Record Date"). In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend, the H Shareholders must lodge all share certificates accompanied by the transfer documents with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Ltd. (address: Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong) before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 for registration. For the purpose of ascertaining the Shareholders who are qualified for the Interim Dividend, the register of members for H shares will be closed from Wednesday, 11 September 2019 to Monday, 16 September 2019 (both days inclusive).

Taxation

In accordance with the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China (中華人民共和國企業所得稅法) and its implementation regulations, the Company is required to withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of the non-resident enterprise Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members for H shares when distributing the cash dividends. Any H shares not registered under the name of an individual Shareholder, including HKSCC Nominees