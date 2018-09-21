Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (0388)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/20
225 HKD   +0.27%
06:19aHONG KONG EXCHA : Date of Board Meeting
PU
09/19WUXI APPTEC : queues up for Hong Kong listing
AQ
09/14HONG KONG EXCHA : Hua trades flat in Hong Kong debut
AQ
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Date of Board Meeting

09/21/2018 | 06:19am CEST

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HKEX will be held on Wednesday, 7 November 2018, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results of HKEX and its subsidiaries for the nine months ending 30 September 2018.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 12 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mrs LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and

Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 04:18:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 967 M
EBIT 2018 11 066 M
Net income 2018 9 469 M
Finance 2018 82 065 M
Yield 2018 3,01%
P/E ratio 2018 29,49
P/E ratio 2019 26,31
EV / Sales 2018 12,4x
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 280 B
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 297  HKD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Jia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-6.95%35 667
CME GROUP18.87%59 133
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.95%44 487
DEUTSCHE BOERSE19.99%26 187
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-1.66%24 184
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE25.55%21 798
