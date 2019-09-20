Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Date of Board Meeting

Log in
0
09/20/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") announces that a meeting of the Board of Directors of HKEX will be held on Wednesday, 6 November 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated results of HKEX and its subsidiaries for the nine months ending

30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 11 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita,

Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and

one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also the Chief Executive of HKEX.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 04:06:07 UTC
