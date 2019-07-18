Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Delay in Dispatch of Circular in relation to the Major and Connected Transaction - Disposal of 51% Equity Interest in a Subsidiary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA TIAN YUAN HEALTHCARE GROUP LIMITED

中國天元醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 557)

DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO THE MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

DISPOSAL OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 June 2019, 28 June 2019 and

6 July 2019 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") in relation to the Disposal and other information required under the Listing Rules was expected to dispatched to the Shareholders, for their information only, on or before 18 July 2019. However, since additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the Company has applied for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules such that the expected dispatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 9 August 2019.

By order of the Board

China Tian Yuan Healthcare Group Limited

Jiang Yulin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019