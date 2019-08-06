Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Financial Assistance
0
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED
環球信貸集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1669)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into the New Loan Agreements with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$5,390,000 for a term of 12 months.
Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of seven outstanding secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$43,520,000 to the Customers.
The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loans and the Previous Loans, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As each of the Customers is associated with each other (details of their relationship are set out in the section headed "Information on the Customers" in this announcement), the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loans and the Previous Loans in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
- 1 -
PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS
The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into the New Loan Agreements with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$5,390,000 for a term of 12 months, details of which are as follows:
LOAN AGREEMENT G
Date of agreement
:
6 August 2019
Lender
:
GICL
Borrowers
:
Customer A
Principal
:
HK$1,000,000
Interest rate
:
10.8% per annum
Term
:
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
Security
:
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of an industrial property and a
car parking space located in To Kwa Wan with valuation conducted by
an independent property valuer on 8 July 2019 with an aggregate
amount of HK$19,000,000
Repayment
:
The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the
principal amount at loan maturity
Interest
:
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount
of HK$108,000
Early repayment
:
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
notice
- 2 -
LOAN AGREEMENT H
Date of agreement
:
6 August 2019
Lender
:
GICL
Borrowers
:
Customer A
Principal
:
HK$4,150,000
Interest rate
:
10.8% per annum
Term
:
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
Security
:
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of an industrial property and a
car parking space located in To Kwa Wan with valuation conducted by
an independent property valuer on 8 July 2019 with an aggregate
amount of HK$19,000,000
Repayment
:
The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the
principal amount at loan maturity
Interest
:
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount
of HK$448,200
Early repayment
:
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
notice
- 3 -
LOAN AGREEMENT I
Date of agreement
:
6 August 2019
Lender
:
GICL
Borrowers
:
Customer A
Principal
:
HK$240,000
Interest rate
:
10.8% per annum
Term
:
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
Security
:
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of an industrial property and a
car parking space located in To Kwa Wan with valuation conducted by
an independent property valuer on 8 July 2019 with an aggregate
amount of HK$19,000,000
Repayment
:
The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the
principal amount at loan maturity
Interest
:
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount
of HK$25,920
Early repayment
:
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
notice
- 4 -
PROVISION OF THE PREVIOUS LOANS
Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of seven outstanding secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$43,520,000 to the Customers. A summary of the Previous Loan Agreements is set out as follows:
LOAN AGREEMENT A
Date of agreement
:
31 August 2018
Lender
:
GICL
Borrower
:
Customer A
Principal
:
HK$11,600,000
Interest rate
:
10.8% per annum
Term
:
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
Security
:
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a retail shop located in
Tsim Sha Tsui with valuation conducted by an independent
property valuer on 14 June 2018 with an amount of
HK$20,000,000
Repayment
:
The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the
principal amount at loan maturity
Interest
:
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount
of HK$1,252,800
Early repayment
:
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
notice
Details of Loan Agreement A have been previously disclosed in the section headed "Loan Agreement N" in the announcement of the Company dated 20 September 2018. As at the date of this announcement, the remaining outstanding principal under Loan Agreement A has been reduced to HK$8,460,291.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:13 UTC