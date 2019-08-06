Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Financial Assistance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into the New Loan Agreements with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$5,390,000 for a term of 12 months.

Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of seven outstanding secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$43,520,000 to the Customers.

The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loans and the Previous Loans, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As each of the Customers is associated with each other (details of their relationship are set out in the section headed "Information on the Customers" in this announcement), the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loans and the Previous Loans in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -