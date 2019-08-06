Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Discloseable Transaction - Provision of Financial Assistance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into the New Loan Agreements with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$5,390,000 for a term of 12 months.

Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of seven outstanding secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$43,520,000 to the Customers.

The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loans and the Previous Loans, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As each of the Customers is associated with each other (details of their relationship are set out in the section headed "Information on the Customers" in this announcement), the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loans and the Previous Loans in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 6 August 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into the New Loan Agreements with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the aggregate amount of HK$5,390,000 for a term of 12 months, details of which are as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT G

Date of agreement

:

6 August 2019

Lender

:

GICL

Borrowers

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$1,000,000

Interest rate

:

10.8% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of an industrial property and a

car parking space located in To Kwa Wan with valuation conducted by

an independent property valuer on 8 July 2019 with an aggregate

amount of HK$19,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the

principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$108,000

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

- 2 -

LOAN AGREEMENT H

Date of agreement

:

6 August 2019

Lender

:

GICL

Borrowers

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$4,150,000

Interest rate

:

10.8% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of an industrial property and a

car parking space located in To Kwa Wan with valuation conducted by

an independent property valuer on 8 July 2019 with an aggregate

amount of HK$19,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the

principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$448,200

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

- 3 -

LOAN AGREEMENT I

Date of agreement

:

6 August 2019

Lender

:

GICL

Borrowers

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$240,000

Interest rate

:

10.8% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of an industrial property and a

car parking space located in To Kwa Wan with valuation conducted by

an independent property valuer on 8 July 2019 with an aggregate

amount of HK$19,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the

principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$25,920

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

- 4 -

PROVISION OF THE PREVIOUS LOANS

Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of seven outstanding secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$43,520,000 to the Customers. A summary of the Previous Loan Agreements is set out as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT A

Date of agreement

:

31 August 2018

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$11,600,000

Interest rate

:

10.8% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a retail shop located in

Tsim Sha Tsui with valuation conducted by an independent

property valuer on 14 June 2018 with an amount of

HK$20,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interests in 12 instalments and the

principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$1,252,800

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

Details of Loan Agreement A have been previously disclosed in the section headed "Loan Agreement N" in the announcement of the Company dated 20 September 2018. As at the date of this announcement, the remaining outstanding principal under Loan Agreement A has been reduced to HK$8,460,291.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer of Movements ..
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : July 2019 Monthly Return
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions (1) provisi..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) discloseable and connected transaction in..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Property Sales Update (for the seven months e..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Memorandum of Association and Bye-Laws
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Surrender and Sale of Indian Depositary Recei..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Meilun (bvi) limited - us$163,000,000 9.0% se..
PU
11:10aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 051 M
EBIT 2019 11 940 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 244,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.40%39 665
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.38%49 552
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE62.63%27 980
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.68%26 189
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 540
NASDAQ20.08%15 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group