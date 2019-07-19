Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Discloseable Transaction in relation to Disposal of Property

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

THE PROVISIONAL AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the Provisional Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell, and the Purchaser has agreed to acquire the Property at the consideration of HK$134,325,500.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

THE PROVISIONAL AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Provisional Agreement are summarized below:

Date : 19 July 2019 (after trading hours) Parties : (1) the Company, as the vendor; and (2) Bright City International Limited, as the purchaser.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiry, each of the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party.