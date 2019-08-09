Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Discloseable Transaction - in relation to the Compensated Expropriation of Certain Properties of Phase Two of the Nanjing Xiba Port

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00152)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

THE COMPENSATED EXPROPRIATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTIES

OF

PHASE TWO OF THE NANJING XIBA PORT

THE EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT

On 9 August 2019, Nanjing Xiba Port Co. and Jiangbei Committee entered into the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement, pursuant to which Jiangbei Committee will expropriate the Properties (including port terminals and their ancillary facilities, depots and their ancillary facilities, etc.) of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. for a total compensation amount of RMB1,500 million (approximately HK$1,685 million).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO OF THE EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT

The Board considers that the continuing operation and long-term development of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. would be adversely affected by the implementation of Nanjing Xianxin Road Cross-river Channel Development Plan, and the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement offers Nanjing Xiba Port Co. a fair compensation (and a fair gain arising on the Expropriation). The disposal of the Properties by Nanjing Xiba Port Co. will provide additional working capital to the Group which may be utilized for investment in new projects.

The scope of the Expropriation is limited to Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port, and does not concern Phase 1 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port. On the whole, the Expropriation would have limited impact on the current overall operations of the Group's Nanjing Xiba Port project. The Group would expedite the process of seeking acquisition and investment opportunities for new ports or shorelines, and explore other opportunities in the port business as they may arise.

