Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Discloseable Transaction - in relation to the Compensated Expropriation of Certain Properties of Phase Two of the Nanjing Xiba Port
0
08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00152)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO
THE COMPENSATED EXPROPRIATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTIES
OF
PHASE TWO OF THE NANJING XIBA PORT
THE EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT
On 9 August 2019, Nanjing Xiba Port Co. and Jiangbei Committee entered into the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement, pursuant to which Jiangbei Committee will expropriate the Properties (including port terminals and their ancillary facilities, depots and their ancillary facilities, etc.) of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. for a total compensation amount of RMB1,500 million (approximately HK$1,685 million).
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO OF THE EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT
The Board considers that the continuing operation and long-term development of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. would be adversely affected by the implementation of Nanjing Xianxin Road Cross-river Channel Development Plan, and the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement offers Nanjing Xiba Port Co. a fair compensation (and a fair gain arising on the Expropriation). The disposal of the Properties by Nanjing Xiba Port Co. will provide additional working capital to the Group which may be utilized for investment in new projects.
The scope of the Expropriation is limited to Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port, and does not concern Phase 1 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port. On the whole, the Expropriation would have limited impact on the current overall operations of the Group's Nanjing Xiba Port project. The Group would expedite the process of seeking acquisition and investment opportunities for new ports or shorelines, and explore other opportunities in the port business as they may arise.
- 1 -
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As one or more of applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Expropriation exceeds 5% and all of them are less than 25%, the Expropriation constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
BACKGROUND
The port business of the Group includes Phase 1 project and Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port. Phase 1 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port comprises two general bulk cargo terminals each with a 70,000-tonnage capacity and depots with a site area of 0.4 million square meters. Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port comprises one general bulk cargo terminal with a 50,000-tonnage capacity, two general bulk cargo terminals each with a 70,000-tonnage capacity and depots with a site area of 0.43 million square meters. The Nanjing Xiba Port projects provide various services such as loading and unloading, lightering, train loading and automobile loading. Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port is constructed, managed and maintained by Nanjing Xiba Port Co.
Pursuant to the Overall Urban Planning of Nanjing City (2011-2020)* (《南京市城市總體規劃（2011-2020年）》) and the Overall Planning of Nanjing Jiangbei New District (2014-2030)*《( 南京江北新區總體規劃（2014-2030年）》), the Nanjing Xianxin Road Cross-river Channel Development Plan is a key municipal construction plan of Nanjing City, under which the bridge construction is to be undertaken in the area of the depots of Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port Co., and the anchoring of the bridge is planned to be located near the center of such depots. It is estimated that the operations and functions of the depots would be affected significantly. In light of this, after negotiation by the Group with Jiangbei Committee, on 9 August 2019, Nanjing Xiba Port Co. and Jiangbei Committee entered into the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement, pursuant to which Jiangbei Committee will expropriate the Properties (including port terminals and their ancillary facilities, depots and their ancillary facilities, etc.) of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. for a total compensation amount of RMB1,500 million (approximately HK$1,685 million).
EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement are set out as follows:
Date
9 August 2019
Parties
The expropriatee: Nanjing Xiba Port Co.
The expropriator: Jiangbei Committee
Properties to be transferred
All of the operating tangible assets under the control
of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. as at 30 April 2019,
including port terminals and their ancillary facilities,
depots and their ancillary facilities, loading and
unloading equipment and machinery, tools and
equipment, and buildings, etc.
-2-
Arrangement for transfer in two stages
Stage 1: completion of the transfer of the depots area which are requisite for the construction of the anchor block of the bridge in the Nanjing Xianxin Road Cross-river Channel Development Plan, as to which specifics are to be further confirmed with the construction unit in accordance with the construction plan (the "Stage 1 Transfer"). Stage 2: completion of the transfer of the rest of the Properties (the "Stage 2 Transfer")
Compensation Amount
RMB1,500
million
(approximately HK$1,685
million) in
aggregate,
to be payable by Jiangbei
Committee to Nanjing Xiba Port Co. in three
instalments:
30% of the total Compensation Amount (being RMB450 million(approximately HK$506 million)) shall be payable within 30 days from the effective date of the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement. Within 60 days after the receipt of such instalment by Nanjing Xiba Port Co., Nanjing Xiba Port Co. shall complete the Stage 1 Transfer;
40% of the total Compensation Amount (being RMB600 million(approximately HK$673 million)) shall be payable on or before 30 June 2020. Subject to receipt of such instalment by Nanjing Xiba Port Co., Nanjing Xiba Port Co. shall complete the Stage 2 Transfer on or before 31 July 2020; and
the remaining 30% of the total Compensation
Amount (being RMB450 million (approximately HK$506 million)) shall be payable on or before 31 August 2020, subject to the completion of the Stage 1 Transfer and the Stage 2 Transfer by Nanjing Xiba Port Co.
Upon the receipt of the full payment of the total Compensation Amount by Nanjing Xiba Port Co., the title to the Properties shall be vested in Jiangbei Committee.
The total Compensation Amount was arrived at by the parties after arm's length negotiation on normal commercial terms with reference to a number of considerations including, among others, the compensation amount for comparable ports expropriated in Nanjing along the Yangtze River and the prospects for the port business in the Nanjing Xiba Port area.
-3-
Transfer of land rights
The rights to the underlying land of the depots in the
Properties shall be transferred to Jiangbei Committee
on an as is basis and Nanjing Xiba Port Co. shall not
be obliged to make the payment for the remaining
premium for the land.
Priority rights
Following the transfer of the Properties, Jiangbei
Committee shall ensure that Nanjing Xiba Port Co.
has the priority rights to lease and use the ports in the
Properties.
Other principal terms
(i)
Jiangbei Committee shall assist Nanjing Xiba
Port Co. to procure alternative ports at the lower
reaches of the Yangtze River for use and shall
coordinate relevant government authorities to
provide support.
(ii)
Jiangbei Committee shall proactively assist
Nanjing Xiba Port Co. and coordinate the tax
authorities of Nanjing City and Jiangbei District
to ensure that Nanjing Xiba Port Co. be able to
enjoy relevant policy tax incentives for
relocation.
(iii)
Jiangbei Committee shall, to the extent possible,
coordinate local corporations to arrange for
priority to be given in their recruitment process
to the re-employment of the employees of
Nanjing Xiba Port Co.
FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE EXPROPRIATION ON THE GROUP AND USE OF PROCEEDS
As at 30 April 2019, the net book value of the Properties was approximately RMB544 million (approximately HK$611 million). Based on the information available, the Group expects to record a net gain after taxation of approximately RMB700 million (approximately HK$787 million) from the Expropriation, being the difference between (i) the total Compensation Amount and (ii) the sum of the net book value of the Properties and the estimated expenses to be incurred. The calculations are only estimates provided for illustrative purposes. Shareholders should note that the actual amount of gain on the Expropriation to be recorded by the Group will be subject to review by the auditors of the Company.
The proceeds from the Expropriation will be used for potential acquisitions or investment and as general working capital of the Group.
-4-
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO OF THE EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT
Pursuant to the Overall Urban Planning of Nanjing City (2011-2020)* (《南京市城市總體規劃（2011-2020年）》) and the Overall Planning of Nanjing Jiangbei New District (2014-2030)*《( 南京江北新區總體規劃（2014-2030年）》), the Nanjing Xianxin Road Cross-river Channel Development Plan is a key municipal construction plan of Nanjing City, under which the bridge construction is to be undertaken in the area of the depots of Nanjing Xiba Port Co., and the anchoring of the bridge is planned to be located near the center of such depots. It is estimated that the operations and functions of the depots would be affected significantly.
Having considered the following factors, the Board considers that entering into of the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and the terms of the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement are fair and reasonable:
the Company would fulfill its social responsibility by assisting the local government in the implementation of the infrastructure development plan;
the continuing operation and long-term development of Nanjing Xiba Port Co. would be adversely affected by the implementation of Nanjing Xianxin Road Cross-river Channel Development Plan;
the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement offers Nanjing Xiba Port Co. a fair compensation (and a fair gain arising on the Expropriation) and the disposal of the Properties by Nanjing Xiba Port Co. will provide additional working capital to the Group which may be utilized for investment in new projects; and
the Expropriation and Compensation Agreement also ensures that Nanjing Xiba Port Co. be granted priority rights to lease and use the ports in the Properties, and that local government authorities will assist Nanjing Xiba Port Co. to procure alternative ports at the lower reaches of the Yangtze River and provide support.
The scope of the Expropriation is limited to Phase 2 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port, and does not concern Phase 1 project of the Nanjing Xiba Port. On the whole, the Expropriation would have limited impact on the current overall operations of the Group's Nanjing Xiba Port project. The Group would expedite the process of seeking acquisition and investment opportunities for new ports or shorelines, and explore other opportunities in the port business as they may arise.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Group is principally engaged in logistic and toll road business. The Group carried out the investment, construction and operation of logistic infrastructure facilities through expansion, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and consolidation, and provided various value-added logistic services to customers. The Group has established an industrial structure with modern logistic and toll road business as its core. Meanwhile, the Group expanded the scope of business to a number of market segments including comprehensive development of lands related to the logistics industry, and investment in and operation in the environmental protection industry.
-5-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC