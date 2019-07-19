Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

19 July 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Description

Nature of

Number of

Maturity

Reference

Total amount

Resultant

of relevant

of products

dealings

reference

date /

price

paid / received

balance

securities

securities to

closing out

(including

which the

date

those of any

derivatives

person with

relate

whom there is

an agreement

or

understanding)

BlackRock, Inc.

18 July 2019

Other types of

Other types of

Closing out of a

58,000

18 July 2019

$2.9272

$169,994.6300

2,268,000

securities

products

derivative contract

Other types of

Other types of

Closing out of a

104,000

18 July 2019

$2.9306

$39,050.9700

2,164,000

securities

products

derivative contract

Other types of

Other types of

Closing out of a

24,000

18 July 2019

$2.9292

$70,391.2800

2,140,000

securities

products

derivative contract

Public Disclosure Form

End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

The dealings are in contract for differences.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in respect of annua..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for re-appointment of auditors, re-..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for (1) general mandates to issue a..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company secretary and authorised re..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of address of bermuda principal share ..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Sale of 50% Interest in 625 King's Road - Com..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Annual Report 2018/19
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major and connected transaction disposal of c..
PU
04:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the T..
PU
01:15aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of director and supervisor
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.74.17%0
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%0
NASDAQ25.83%0
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%0
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About