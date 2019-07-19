Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
19 July 2019
Possible mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
dealings
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
paid / received
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities to
|
closing out
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
which the
|
date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
18 July 2019
|
Other types of
|
Other types of
|
Closing out of a
|
58,000
|
18 July 2019
|
$2.9272
|
$169,994.6300
|
2,268,000
|
|
|
securities
|
products
|
derivative contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Other types of
|
Closing out of a
|
104,000
|
18 July 2019
|
$2.9306
|
$39,050.9700
|
2,164,000
|
|
|
securities
|
products
|
derivative contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other types of
|
Other types of
|
Closing out of a
|
24,000
|
18 July 2019
|
$2.9292
|
$70,391.2800
|
2,140,000
|
|
|
securities
|
products
|
derivative contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Disclosure Form
End
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
The dealings are in contract for differences.
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:49:04 UTC