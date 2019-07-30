Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

30 July 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Honworld Group Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Arrangements as required by Note 8 to Rule 22 are as follows Key Shine Global Pursuant to a share mortgage deed dated 29 July 2019 (the "Deed"), Key Shine Global Holdings Limited ("Key Shine"), a company Holdings Limited wholly and beneficially owned by Chen Weizhong, charged 52,000,000 shares of Honworld Group Limited ("Shares") in favour of Meridian Harvest Limited. This charge shall take effect from 12 August 2019 after Key Shine has transferred the Shares to a designated securities house and such designated securities house has received the custodian fees from Key Shine. After the said charge, Key Shine is interested in a total of 283,018,750 Shares, consisting of 229,424,000 Shares continuously charged in favour of Wuxing City Investment HK Company Limited, 52,000,000 Shares charged in favour of Meridian Harvest Limited and 1,594,750 Shares held as the beneficial owner. End

Note:

Key Shine Global Holdings Limited is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.