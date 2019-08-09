Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

9 August 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase /

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

Sale

number of

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

shares

/ received

/ received

involved

China

8 August

Ordinary

Disposal of the underlying shares

Sale

81,300

$156,909.0000

$1.9300

$1.9300

International

2019

shares

received from the redemption of

Capital

pre-existingindex-tracking ETFs as

Corporation

a result of unsolicited client requests

Limited

End

Note:

China International Capital Corporation Limited is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:03 UTC
