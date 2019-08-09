Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

9 August 2019

Possible mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Nature of dealings Purchase / Total Total amount Highest (H) Lowest (L) of relevant Sale number of paid / received prices paid prices paid securities shares / received / received involved China 8 August Ordinary Disposal of the underlying shares Sale 81,300 $156,909.0000 $1.9300 $1.9300 International 2019 shares received from the redemption of Capital pre-existingindex-tracking ETFs as Corporation a result of unsolicited client requests Limited End Note:

China International Capital Corporation Limited is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.