Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
9 August 2019
Possible mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase /
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
Sale
|
number of
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
China
|
8 August
|
Ordinary
|
Disposal of the underlying shares
|
Sale
|
81,300
|
$156,909.0000
|
$1.9300
|
$1.9300
|
International
|
2019
|
shares
|
received from the redemption of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
pre-existingindex-tracking ETFs as
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
a result of unsolicited client requests
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China International Capital Corporation Limited is an exempt principal trader connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
These dealings involved A shares of the Company only.
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:03 UTC