Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

23 August 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Description Nature of dealings Number of Maturity Reference Total amount Resultant of relevant of products reference date / price paid / received balance securities securities closing out (including to which date those of any the person with derivatives whom there is relate an agreement or understanding) Credit Suisse 22 August Derivatives Other types Unsolicited client 168,000 20 July 2020 $2.9400 $493,920.0000 110,567,359 Securities (Europe) 2019 of products facilitation - Sale Limited Derivatives Other types Unsolicited client 168,000 25 May 2021 $2.9430 $494,491.2000 110,567,359 of products facilitation - Purchase

End