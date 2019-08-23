Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
23 August 2019
Mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Number of
|
Maturity
|
Reference
|
Total amount
|
Resultant
|
|
|
of relevant
|
of products
|
|
reference
|
date /
|
price
|
paid / received
|
balance
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
securities
|
closing out
|
|
|
(including
|
|
|
|
|
|
to which
|
date
|
|
|
those of any
|
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
person with
|
|
|
|
|
|
derivatives
|
|
|
|
whom there is
|
|
|
|
|
|
relate
|
|
|
|
an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Suisse
|
22 August
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Unsolicited client
|
168,000
|
20 July 2020
|
$2.9400
|
$493,920.0000
|
110,567,359
|
Securities (Europe)
|
2019
|
|
of products
|
facilitation - Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivatives
|
Other types
|
Unsolicited client
|
168,000
|
25 May 2021
|
$2.9430
|
$494,491.2000
|
110,567,359
|
|
|
|
of products
|
facilitation - Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Note:
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is ultimately owned by Credit Suisse Group AG.
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:05 UTC