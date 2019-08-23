Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

08/23/2019

Public Disclosure Form

23 August 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Description

Nature of dealings

Number of

Maturity

Reference

Total amount

Resultant

of relevant

of products

reference

date /

price

paid / received

balance

securities

securities

closing out

(including

to which

date

those of any

the

person with

derivatives

whom there is

relate

an agreement

or

understanding)

Credit Suisse

22 August

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited client

168,000

20 July 2020

$2.9400

$493,920.0000

110,567,359

Securities (Europe)

2019

of products

facilitation - Sale

Limited

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited client

168,000

25 May 2021

$2.9430

$494,491.2000

110,567,359

of products

facilitation - Purchase

End

Public Disclosure Form

Note:

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is ultimately owned by Credit Suisse Group AG.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:05 UTC
