Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN CHANGE OF PRESIDENT AND NOMINATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Communist Party Committee and a director of CREC from January 2016 to November 2016. He served as the President, an executive director and the Deputy Secretary to the Communist Party Committee of the Company and the General Manager, a director and the Deputy Secretary to the Communist Party Committee of CREC from November 2016 to August 2019. He served as the Chairman and the Secretary to the Communist Party Committee of the Company since August 2019 and concurrently the Chairman and the Secretary to the Communist Party Committee of CREC. Mr. Zhang Zongyan graduated from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University and obtained a master's degree of business administration.

Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Zhang Zongyan has confirmed that (i) he does not hold any other position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies in the past three years; (2) he is not connected with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) he does not have any interest in any shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO").

Mr. Zhang Zongyan, as an executive director and the Chairman of the Company, will receive remuneration that is determined with reference to the operating results of the Company and Mr. Zhang Zongyan's performance in fulfilling his duties. Remuneration to be received by Mr. Zhang Zongyan mentioned above includes salary, discretionary bonus, contributions to retirement benefit scheme and other benefits. Details of the remuneration of the directors of the Company are available in the Company's annual report.

In respect to the election of Mr. Zhang Zongyan as the Chairman of the Company, Mr. Zhang Zongyan has confirmed that there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Listing Rules") and there is no other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

CHANGE OF PRESIDENT AND NOMINATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Zhang Zongyan will cease to act as the President of the Company with effect from 25 August 2019 due to change of work duties.

Mr. Zhang Zongyan confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and the Company and there were no matters relating to his cessation to act as the President of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

On 25 August 2019, the Board has resolved to appoint Mr. Chen Yun as the President of the Company, the term of office of which will commence from the date of the relevant Board resolution (i.e. 25 August 2019) until the expiry of the term of office of the fourth session of the Board. The Board further announces that on the same day, it has been resolved to nominate Mr. Chen Yun as a candidate for executive director of the Company, the term of office of which will commence from the date on which the relevant proposal is approved by the Company's shareholders at general meeting until the expiry of the term of office of the fourth session of the Board.