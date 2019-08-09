Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ESG REPORT 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT

DYJH

ESG Report 2019

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

(incorporated in Japan with limited liability) Stock Code: 06889

C o r p o r a t e P h i l o s o p h y

A CENTURIAL COMMITMENT TO BUILDING TRUST AND ENCOURAGING DREAMS

A company cannot exist unless it consistently fulfills the responsibilities it has towards its employees, shareholders, financial institutions, business partners and other stakeholders, while at the same time supports and contributes to customers and local residents.

A company is expected to improve the daily lives of its stakeholders. It must also create a world in which all people are united in trust and able to live in peace.

This corporate philosophy represents the spirit in which people and organizations that are united in trust continuously strive to achieve sustainable growth by using their collective energy to achieve their dreams. The term, "centurial" that is used in our corporate philosophy refers to the long term.

The Group maintains a long-term commitment to building trust and encouraging dreams.

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

ESG Report 2019

C o n t e n t s

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Sustainable Development of

Corporate Value and ESG

03

Group Philosophy

and The Structure

05

Stakeholder Engagement

07

ESG Theme Settings

08

Environment

10

Environment 

  11

Social

15

Customers 

  16

Communities 

  20

Business Partners 

  23

Employees 

  25

Shareholders and Investors 

  32

Governance

34

Overview of Our Corporate Governance 

  35

Initiatives for Risk Management 

  36

Initiatives for Compliance 

  38

ESG Report 2019

02

1

Sustainable Development of

Corporate Value and ESG

We will continue to increase corporate value while aiming to be indispensable to local communities (local infrastructure) and continuing to improve value for all trusted associates.

Through ESG activities, the Group intends to increase value for all trusted associates - customers, local communi- ties,business partners, employees, Shareholders and investors - through ongoing diligent efforts in environmental (E), Social (S) and governance (G) on the basis of relationships of trust. We believe the intrinsic value of our operations will be enhanced by addressing issues that concern local communities, while fulfilling the expectations of trusted associates through our core operations. With all employees of the Group together in unison, we aim to maximize corporate value while eyeing sustainable growth as a corporation through daily progress on these initiatives.

Creation of Value for All Trusted Associates

Value Creation

Customers

Shareholders

Communities

and Investors

DYJH

Group

Employees

Business

Partners

T

s

ru

te

sted Associa

We believe that by meeting the expectations of various trusted associates and raising what each of these people consider to be our value will enhance the overall corporate value.

  • Trusted Associates

In disclosing this ESG Report, the Group refers to customers, local communities, business partners, employees, and Shareholders and investors as "trusted associates", but this does not limit who may be regarded as a trusted associate. Our basic stance is that the phrase is a broad concept that includes everybody (financial institutions, etc.) referred to in our corporate philosophy and code of conduct, and this in turn entails all involved stakeholders.

Improvements in Both Social Value and Economic Value through ESG

Improvement in Social Value

Create value trough ESG activities

Initiatives to solve global environmental problems and issues faced by local communities

Improvement in Economic Value

Increase profits through business expansion

Generate future cash flow

Improve capital efficiency

Return profits based on capital policy

Continuing to create value for trusted associates through ESG activities provides some assistance to resolving global environment problems and issues faced by local communities, and through corporate activities that fulfill responsibilities regarding sustainable urban development, enabling business growth and leading to the enhancement of unified corporate value. The Group aims for sustainable growth by improving both social value and economic value at the same time.

ESG Report 2019

03

1

Sustainable Development of

Corporate Value and ESG

Living with Local Communities

Aiming to Become Indispensable to Local Communities (Local Infrastructure)

The Group engages in economic activities deeply rooted in communities through its core business of pachinko hall operations.

Pachinko hall operations are made possible not just by the customers who come to the halls, but through the support of all trusted associates such as local community residents, business partners and employees.

Without the development of local communities, it is not possible for the Group for to develop.

We aim to gain recognition from trusted associates and become indispensable to local communities (local infrastructure). We believe this will lead to the Group developing together with the local communities.

To become local infrastructure, it is indispensable to use the Group's core businesses to confront issues facing society and to build a relationship of trust with local communities. We also believe it's important to grow together with the community and develop business while continuing to strive for constant improvement of corporate value.

Setting Specific Goals to Become Local Infrastructure

Until now, the Group has aimed to make pachinko into infrastructure based on the vision of providing everyday entertainment that anyone can enjoy in a comfortable environment. However, there was no clear way to know whether pachinko has become infrastructure, nor has any specific action guidelines been put down.

We discussed among in-house departments about what it is for pachinko to be a local infrastructure, and we itemized the views and values that had never been clearly stated hitherto as it was considered tacit knowledge. The Group then set the 10 Goals to Make Pachinko into a Local Infrastructure as medium- to longterm action guidelines.

Making Pachinko into Infrastructure

1

Hall numbers

6

Service

2

Customer numbers

7

Playing environment

Making Pachinko into

a Societal Infrastructure

3 Playing cost

10Goals

8 Standardizaton

4

Product composition

9

Utilization of

human resources

5

Product development

10

Harmonious existence

(private brands)

with the community

Management of Risks and Opportunities

Companies have an impact on society in various ways as a result of their business activities. We see business opportunities for long-term growth from the positive impact we can have on solving problems in local communities, such as the health benefits of playing pachinko in preventing dementia, and ideas for new types of pachinko halls. We understand there are risks that threaten business growth, including the negative impact of gaming addiction. While monitoring and properly managing these risks and opportunities, we aim to maximize the value we provide to trusted associates.

Create new business opportunities through innovation while

Opportunitiesaddressing the demands and expectations of customers

and local communities

Risks

Minimize business risks by addressing social issues

Maximize value

provided to

trusted associates

ESG Report 2019

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in despatch of circular on major transa..
PU
06:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Guan..
PU
06:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited operating figures as of 31 july 201..
PU
06:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on profit alert for the first ha..
PU
06:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement - announceme..
PU
05:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - engagement renewal o..
PU
05:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement-Completion of Registration for t..
PU
05:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Mee..
PU
05:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transaction - comprehens..
PU
05:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing Connected Transactions with JSSHK
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
EV / Sales2019 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 310 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 246,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.96%39 510
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.01%51 508
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE67.65%28 828
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%26 512
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 599
NASDAQ20.46%16 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group