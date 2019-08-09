Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : ESG REPORT 2019

1 Sustainable Development of Corporate Value and ESG

Living with Local Communities

Aiming to Become Indispensable to Local Communities (Local Infrastructure)

The Group engages in economic activities deeply rooted in communities through its core business of pachinko hall operations.

Pachinko hall operations are made possible not just by the customers who come to the halls, but through the support of all trusted associates such as local community residents, business partners and employees.

Without the development of local communities, it is not possible for the Group for to develop.

We aim to gain recognition from trusted associates and become indispensable to local communities (local infrastructure). We believe this will lead to the Group developing together with the local communities.

To become local infrastructure, it is indispensable to use the Group's core businesses to confront issues facing society and to build a relationship of trust with local communities. We also believe it's important to grow together with the community and develop business while continuing to strive for constant improvement of corporate value.

Setting Specific Goals to Become Local Infrastructure

Until now, the Group has aimed to make pachinko into infrastructure based on the vision of providing everyday entertainment that anyone can enjoy in a comfortable environment. However, there was no clear way to know whether pachinko has become infrastructure, nor has any specific action guidelines been put down.

We discussed among in-house departments about what it is for pachinko to be a local infrastructure, and we itemized the views and values that had never been clearly stated hitherto as it was considered tacit knowledge. The Group then set the 10 Goals to Make Pachinko into a Local Infrastructure as medium- to longterm action guidelines.

Making Pachinko into Infrastructure

1 Hall numbers 6 Service 2 Customer numbers 7 Playing environment Making Pachinko into a Societal Infrastructure 3 Playing cost 10Goals 8 Standardizaton 4 Product composition 9 Utilization of human resources 5 Product development 10 Harmonious existence (private brands) with the community

Management of Risks and Opportunities

Companies have an impact on society in various ways as a result of their business activities. We see business opportunities for long-term growth from the positive impact we can have on solving problems in local communities, such as the health benefits of playing pachinko in preventing dementia, and ideas for new types of pachinko halls. We understand there are risks that threaten business growth, including the negative impact of gaming addiction. While monitoring and properly managing these risks and opportunities, we aim to maximize the value we provide to trusted associates.