Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Election Form - Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019

09/03/2019 | 06:00am EDT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Election Form or as to the action you should take, you should consult an exchange participant

or other securities dealer licensed as a licensed person under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, bank manager, solicitor, certified public

accountant or other professional adviser.

香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 388)

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019 ("2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND")

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME − ELECTION FORM

IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE SHARES IN HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED ("HKEX" OR THE "COMPANY") CREDITED AS FULLY PAID ("NEW SHARES") INSTEAD OF CASH FOR THE 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND (HK$3.72 PER SHARE) EITHER IN WHOLE OR IN PART, AND, WHERE APPLICABLE, TO MAKE A PERMANENT ELECTION TO RECEIVE NEW SHARES INSTEAD OF CASH FOR ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS TO BE PAID BY THE COMPANY WITH A SCRIP ALTERNATIVE AVAILABLE TO YOU, YOU MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN THIS ELECTION FORM AND RETURN IT BY POST (USING THE ENCLOSED PREPAID ENVELOPE) OR BY HAND AS SOON AS POSSIBLE SO AS TO ENABLE IT TO BE RECEIVED BY THE COMPANY'S SHARE REGISTRAR, HONG KONG REGISTRARS LIMITED, AT 17M FLOOR, HOPEWELL CENTRE, 183 QUEEN'S ROAD EAST, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG BEFORE 4:30 PM (HONG KONG TIME) ON THURSDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2019 ("CLOSING TIME").

THE MARKET VALUE (AS DEFINED IN THE CIRCULAR DATED 4 SEPTEMBER 2019) WILL BE ANNOUNCED AND PUBLISHED ON THE HKEX GROUP WEBSITE AND HKEXNEWS WEBSITE AFTER THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON OR ABOUT TUESDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2019.

BOX A NAME(S) AND ADDRESS OF REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S)

IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE YOUR 2019 INTERIM

DIVIDEND AND FUTURE DIVIDENDS WHOLLY IN

CASH, DO NOT COMPLETE THIS ELECTION FORM.

REGISTERED HOLDING(S)

BOX B OF SHARES HELD ON 30 AUGUST 2019

("RECORD DATE")

PART 1 - NEW SHARES ONLY

If you wish to receive the 2019 Interim Dividend in New Shares only, please SIGN, DATE and RETURN this Election Form.

PART 2 - PARTLY CASH DIVIDEND AND PARTLY NEW SHARES

If you wish to receive the 2019 Interim Dividend partly in cash and partly in New Shares, please

ENTER in Box C the number of shares registered in your name(s) on the Record Date for which

NUMBER OF SHARES FOR

you wish the 2019 Interim Dividend to be paid to you in New Shares. Please SIGN, DATE and

BOX C

WHICH THE 2019 INTERIM

RETURN this Election Form.

DIVIDEND IS TO BE PAID IN

(If you sign, date and return this Election Form without completing Box C, or if your specified

NEW SHARES

number in Box C is greater than your registered holding on the Record Date, you will be deemed

to have elected to receive New Shares onlyin respect of ALL the shares registered in your name(s)

on the Record Date. You will receive New Shares onlyfor the 2019 Interim Dividend.)

PART 3 - PERMANENT ELECTION TO RECEIVE NEW SHARES INSTEAD OF CASH FOR ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS (AFTER THE 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND)

If you also wish to receive New Shares instead of cash for all future dividends to be paid by the

Company (after the 2019 Interim Dividend) with a scrip alternative, please INSERT

a tick () in Box D. Please SIGN, DATE and RETURN this Election Form.

BOX D

ELECTION FOR NEW SHARES

(A permanent election for receiving New Shares must be made in respect of your entire registered

FOR ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS

holding in the Company on the relevant record date(s). Therefore, if you insert a tick () in Box D,

unless and until you revoke such election by notice in writing to the Company's share registrar, you

will receive New Shares onlyin respect of all future dividends to be paid by the Company (after

the 2019 Interim Dividend) with a scrip alternative available to you for your registered shares in

the Company on the relevant record date(s), without having to complete any further election

form(s). No election form will be sent to you if you have made the permanent election for

receiving New Shares until such election is revoked.)

TO HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED:

I/We, the undersigned and above-named shareholder(s), give notice that I/we elect to receive New Shares instead of cash in respect of the 2019 Interim Dividend for the whole or part of the shares registered in my/our name(s) in accordance with the instructions given above, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the circular dated 4 September 2019. If so indicated in Box D, I/we wish this election to apply to my/our entire registered holding on the relevant record date(s) in respect of all future dividends to be paid by the Company (after the 2019 Interim Dividend) with a scrip alternative available to me/us, for and on the same terms as subsequent offers made to other shareholders and subject to the Company's Articles of Association, until revoked in writing by me (or my personal representative(s))/us (or the personal representative(s) of the last of us to die).

SIGNED (signature(s) must match the records maintained by the Company's share registrar)

(1)......................................................................

(2)......................................................................

(3)......................................................................

(4)...........................................................................

Daytime telephone number (if any):..............................................................................................

Date: ................................................................................................

2019

In the case of joint holders, all must sign.

In the case of a corporation, this Election Form should be signed on its behalf by a duly authorised officer whose office should be stated.

THIS ELECTION FORM IS FOR THE USE ONLY BY THE SHAREHOLDER(S) WHOSE NAME(S) IS/ARE PRINTED IN BOX A. THE RIGHT TO NEW SHARES INSTEAD OF THE WHOLE OR PART OF CASH DIVIDENDS IS NON-TRANSFERABLE. IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO ELECT TO RECEIVE DIVIDENDS IN NEW SHARES INSTEAD OF CASH, YOU SHOULD NOT COMPLETE THIS ELECTION FORM AND, IF YOU DO SO, THE ELECTION FORM WILL BE VOIDED AND HAVE NO EFFECT. NO ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF RECEIPT OF THIS ELECTION FORM WILL BE ISSUED.

DIVIDEND WARRANTS AND/OR DEFINITIVE CERTIFICATES FOR NEW SHARES WILL BE DESPATCHED BY ORDINARY MAIL TO THE RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS CONCERNED AT THEIR OWN RISK TO THE ADDRESS STATED ABOVE ON THURSDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2019.

WHERE APPLICABLE, IF THIS ELECTION FORM IS NOT COMPLETED CORRECTLY AND/OR NOT RECEIVED BY THE COMPANY'S SHARE REGISTRAR BEFORE THE CLOSING TIME, ALL OF THE 2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YOUR SHAREHOLDING WILL BE PAID IN CASH ONLY AND ELECTION (IF ANY) YOU MAY HAVE MADE TO RECEIVE NEW SHARES FOR ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS TO BE PAID BY THE COMPANY WITH A SCRIP ALTERNATIVE AVAILABLE TO YOU WILL HAVE NO EFFECT. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN IN THE ELECTION FORM WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. THE COMPANY'S DECISION IN ANY DISPUTE RELATING TO THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME SHALL BE CONCLUSIVE AND BINDING.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 09:59:05 UTC
