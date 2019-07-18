Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

07/18/2019

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL

2018

AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Stock Code : 1811.HK

Contents

01

Definitions

2

02

About the Report

4

Reporting Period and Scope

4

Reporting Standard

4

Confirmation and Approval

4

Report Acquisition and Feedback

4

03

Chairman's Statement

5

04

President's Statement

6

05

Distribution of Projects

7

06

Highlights of 2018

9

Financial and Operating Highlights

9

Performance of Environmental Protection

12

Employees' Welfare and Occupational

12

Health and Safety

Community Contribution

12

07

About CGN New Energy

13

Company Overview

13

Corporate Value

13

Brand Standards

13

Internal Code of Conduct

13

Honors and Awards

14

08

Stakeholder Engagement and

17

Materiality Assessment

Communication with Stakeholders

17

Materiality Assessment

19

09

Corporate Governance

21

Governance Structure

21

Economic Responsibility

22

Anti-corruption

23

2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

1

Risk Prevention

24

10

Green Operation

25

Green Management System

25

Monitoring and Management Mechanism

27

for Emission and Discharge

Use of Energy and Resources

31

11

Caring for Employees

35

Standardized Employment

35

Occupational Health and Safety

37

Mutual Growth and Progress

40

12

Quality Assurance

42

Supply Chain Management

42

Intellectual Property Rights and

43

Privacy Protection

13

Contribution to Society

44

Poverty-Alleviation by Industrial

44

Development

Community Co-Construction

46

14

Comprehensive Performance

47

Corporate Governance

47

Quality Assurance

48

Green Operation

49

Caring for Employees

53

Contribution to Society

55

15

Prospects in 2019

56

16

Independent Assurance Statement

57

Appendix I

Laws and Regulations Complied by the

61

Group During the Reporting Period

Appendix II

Stock Exchange ESG Reporting Guide

65

Content Index

2 CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

01 Definitions

In the Report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below:

"13th Five-Year Plan"

the 13th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the

People's Republic of China

"19th NCCPC"

the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

"2nd and 3rd Plenary Session of the 19th CCCPC"

the 2nd and 3rd Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of

the Communist Party of China

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"CGN"

China General Nuclear Power Corporation, a state-owned enterprise

established in China and the controlling shareholder of the Company

"CGN New Energy", "the Company", "We"

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

"EHS"

Environmental Health and Safety

"ESG"

Environmental, Social and Governance

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

"Hefei Hi-tech Sinotrans Project"

Hefei Hi-tech Sinotrans Photovoltaic Project in Anhui

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Insurance and Housing Fund"

the social endowment insurance, urban employee medical

insurance, work-related injury insurance, maternity insurance and

unemployment insurance in China

"Jiangsu Haian Project"

Haian Cogeneration Project in Jiangsu

"Jiaxing PV Project"

Jiaxing Xiuzhou Photovoltaic Project in Zhejiang

"Jiyuan Juli Project"

Jiyuan Juli Photovoltaic Project in Henan

"Korea"

the Republic of Korea

"Lankao Lanyang Project"

Lankao Lanyang Wind Farm Project in Henan

"Laoling Tieying Phase II Project"

Laoling Tieying Photovoltaic Phase II Project in Shandong

"Laoling Tieying Project"

Laoling Tieying Photovoltaic Project in Shandong

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

(as amended from time to time)

"MPF"

the Mandatory Provident Fund in Hong Kong

2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

3

01 Definitions

"Nantong Project"

Nantong Cogeneration Project in Jiangsu

"National Pension"

the National Pension in Korea

"OHS"

Occupational Health and Safety

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China

"Report"

2018 ESG report of the Company

"Reporting Period"

the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Rudong Offshore Wind Project"

Rudong Offshore Wind Farm Project in Jiangsu

"Shanghai Jinqiao Project"

Jinqiao Steam Project in Shanghai

"Siyang Beichuan Project"

Siyang Beichuan Fishery-Solar Hybrid Photovoltaic Project in

Jiangsu

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"US$"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of

America

"%"

per cent.

4 CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

02 About the Report

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is delighted to publish the 3rd ESG report. The Board and all the directors of the Company warrant that there are no false records, misleading statements or material omissions in the Report, and they shall individually and collectively accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.

The Report aims to present the environmental and social issues related to the sustainable development of the Group to its key stakeholders, for their better understanding of the concept, actions and related performance of the sustainable development of the Group.

REPORTING PERIOD AND SCOPE

Unless otherwise mentioned, the Report mainly describes the specific policies and performance of the Group in terms of sustainable development work during the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. For the sake of continuity and comparability of the Report, some contents in the Report shall be extended as needed. Please refer to the section headed "Comprehensive Performance" in the Report for data details.

The main contents of the Report cover the Group's wind, solar, gas-fired,coal-fired1,oil-fired, hydro, cogeneration, fuel cell and steam projects in China and Korea. Contents of the Report are mainly based on and determined through the materiality assessment and stakeholder engagement. Please refer to the chapter headed "Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment" for details of the process.

REPORTING STANDARD

The Report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 of the Listing Rules.

CONFIRMATION AND APPROVAL

The contents disclosed in the Report are in compliance with the ESG disclosure requirement of "Comply or Explain" in the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 of the Listing Rules. The Report was approved by the Board in March 2019 to ensure that it covers major environmental, social and governance issues of the Group.

REPORT ACQUISITION AND FEEDBACK

The online version of the Report is published on the Stock Exchange's website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (http://www.cgnne.com).

If you have any enquiries, comments or feedback on the Report, please feel free to send an email to cgnne@wsfg.hk.

1Excluding Huangshi I and II Coal-fired Projects in Hubei.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:49:01 UTC
