Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

02 About the Report

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is delighted to publish the 3rd ESG report. The Board and all the directors of the Company warrant that there are no false records, misleading statements or material omissions in the Report, and they shall individually and collectively accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of its contents.

The Report aims to present the environmental and social issues related to the sustainable development of the Group to its key stakeholders, for their better understanding of the concept, actions and related performance of the sustainable development of the Group.

REPORTING PERIOD AND SCOPE

Unless otherwise mentioned, the Report mainly describes the specific policies and performance of the Group in terms of sustainable development work during the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. For the sake of continuity and comparability of the Report, some contents in the Report shall be extended as needed. Please refer to the section headed "Comprehensive Performance" in the Report for data details.

The main contents of the Report cover the Group's wind, solar, gas-fired,coal-fired1,oil-fired, hydro, cogeneration, fuel cell and steam projects in China and Korea. Contents of the Report are mainly based on and determined through the materiality assessment and stakeholder engagement. Please refer to the chapter headed "Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment" for details of the process.

REPORTING STANDARD

The Report is prepared in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 of the Listing Rules.

CONFIRMATION AND APPROVAL

The contents disclosed in the Report are in compliance with the ESG disclosure requirement of "Comply or Explain" in the Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 of the Listing Rules. The Report was approved by the Board in March 2019 to ensure that it covers major environmental, social and governance issues of the Group.

REPORT ACQUISITION AND FEEDBACK

The online version of the Report is published on the Stock Exchange's website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (http://www.cgnne.com).

If you have any enquiries, comments or feedback on the Report, please feel free to send an email to cgnne@wsfg.hk.