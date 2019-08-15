Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019

0
08/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT

China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited

中國海 外諾信國 際控 股有限公司

(formerly known as Kenford Group Holdings Limited 建福集團控股有限公司) (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 00464

Environmental,

Social and

Governance Report

2019

Contents

Page

1

Company Profile

2

2

Reporting Framework

2

3

Scope of Report

2

4

Stakeholder Engagement

3

5

Materiality Assessment

4

6

Corporate Governance Report

4

7

Environmental

5

8

Social

9

9

Operating Practices

13

10

Community Investment

15

11

Reporting Access

15

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019

The Board of Directors of China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kenford Group Holdings Limited) (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") present its Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year 2019").

1. COMPANY PROFILE

The Group was founded in 1984 and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 2005. It is principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical haircare products. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a manufacturing base in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

References is made to the announcement of Company dated 26 June 2019, among other things, the Board was pleased to announce that subsequent to the approval of the proposed change of Company's name by the shareholders by way of poll at the extraordinary general meeting on 27 May 2019, the English name of the Company has been changed from "Kenford Group Holdings Limited" to "China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese has been changed from "建福集團控股有限公司" to "中國海外諾信國際控股有限公司", both with effect from 31 May 2019.

The Certificate of Incorporation on the above change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 31 May 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 18 June 2019.

The Group's products are primarily sold on Original Design Manufacturing ("ODM") and Original Equipment Manufacturing ("OEM") bases. Its customers are mainly leading brand owners and importers who then resell the products to beauty supply retailers and wholesalers, chain stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, catalogues and grocery stores.

The Group's customers conduct yearly audits on its Dongguan manufacturing plants, assessing workplace conditions, code of conduct and adherence to standards of ethnical practice. During the reporting period, there was no major complaint or violation of relevant environmental protection laws and regulations noted.

2. REPORTING FRAMEWORK

The ESG Report is prepared in compliance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (the "ESG") Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and will be published annually.

3. SCOPE OF REPORT

This ESG Report focuses on the ESG performance of the Group in the Year 2019 in respect of its two major haircare appliances manufacturing subsidiaries in the PRC, namely, Dongguan Kenford Electrical Appliance Company Limited and Dongguan Kario Electrical Appliance Company Limited.

The preparation of this ESG Report includes identifying and ranking important stakeholders and major issues relating to ESG; deciding on the coverage of the ESG Report; and collecting relevant materials and receipts.

2 China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited

4. STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

The Group is committed to promoting sustainable development, which it deems as extremely important for creating long-term value for the Group's shareholders, clients, employees and other stakeholders, as well as the general public. The Group cares about the impact of its daily operation on the environment and society, and strives to set a good example for the public, while effectively conducting business operations. It makes every effort to address the interests of all stakeholders; contribute to the economy, environment and society; and promote good corporate governance - striving to achieve a fine balance while realising such objectives.

Appeals and expectations

Stakeholders

for the Group

Communication and Response

Government

Compliance with laws and regulations

Continuously strengthen

corporate

compliance management

to ensure

compliance for the operation of the

Group

Pay taxes according to law

Pay taxes in a full and timely manner

Investors

Implement corporate governance and

Optimise corporate governance and

create value

continuously improve corporate value

Information disclosure

Release operating data in due course, set

up investor hotline

Customers

Product quality

Customer satisfaction survey

Protection of consumers' rights and

Handling customer complaints and

interests

products return

Employees

Reasonable salary and welfare

Competitive remuneration package

Employee promotion and development

Transparent promotion channel

Occupational health and safety

Conduct regular occupational health and

safety awareness training for staff

Care of employees

Accommodation provided for employees

Community

Serve the community

Proactively carry out and participate in

charitable donation and social welfare

activities

Public

Environmental protection

Classify and recycle hazardous waste

Response to climate change

Utilise low-carbon energy

Establish a resource saving and

Environmental and energy-saving

environmental protection mechanism in

equipment was put into use

work process

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019

5. MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

In the Year 2019, the Company undertook its annual materiality assessment exercise. This involved conducting interviews and/or surveys with internal and external stakeholders to identify the most significant operating, environmental and social impacts towards its business.

Materiality matrix for Environmental, Social and Governance Aspects

10

HIGHEST

9

STAKEHOLDERS

8

7

20

11

18

6

21

16

TO

8

7

2

19

22

17

13

12

6

RELEVANCE

4

3

9

10

5

5

IMPORTANCE/

2

15

14

4

3

1

1

0

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

IMPORTANCE/ RELEVANCE TO BUSINESS

HIGHEST

Environmental

Social

Operating practices

1.

Greenhouse gas emissions

9.

Local community engagement

17.

Economic value generated

2.

Energy consumption

10.

Community investment

18.

Corporate governance

3.

Water consumption

11.

Occupational health and safety

19.

Anti-corruption

4.

Waste

12.

Labour standards in supply chain

20.

Supply chain management

5.

Saving energy measures

13.

Training and development

21.

Customer satisfaction

6.

Use of raw materials and

14.

Employee welfare

22.

Customer privacy

packaging materials

15.

Inclusion and equal opportunities

7.

Utilization of energy resources

16.

Talent attraction and retention

8. Use of chemicals

6. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

You can refer to the detailed information of the Corporate Governance Report included in the Company's Annual Report 2019.

4 China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 09:06:04 UTC
