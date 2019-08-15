Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019

The Board of Directors of China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited (formerly known as Kenford Group Holdings Limited) (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") present its Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year 2019").

1. COMPANY PROFILE

The Group was founded in 1984 and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 2005. It is principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical haircare products. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a manufacturing base in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

References is made to the announcement of Company dated 26 June 2019, among other things, the Board was pleased to announce that subsequent to the approval of the proposed change of Company's name by the shareholders by way of poll at the extraordinary general meeting on 27 May 2019, the English name of the Company has been changed from "Kenford Group Holdings Limited" to "China Overseas Nuoxin International Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese has been changed from "建福集團控股有限公司" to "中國海外諾信國際控股有限公司", both with effect from 31 May 2019.

The Certificate of Incorporation on the above change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 31 May 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 18 June 2019.

The Group's products are primarily sold on Original Design Manufacturing ("ODM") and Original Equipment Manufacturing ("OEM") bases. Its customers are mainly leading brand owners and importers who then resell the products to beauty supply retailers and wholesalers, chain stores, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, catalogues and grocery stores.

The Group's customers conduct yearly audits on its Dongguan manufacturing plants, assessing workplace conditions, code of conduct and adherence to standards of ethnical practice. During the reporting period, there was no major complaint or violation of relevant environmental protection laws and regulations noted.

2. REPORTING FRAMEWORK

The ESG Report is prepared in compliance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (the "ESG") Reporting Guide under Appendix 27 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and will be published annually.

3. SCOPE OF REPORT

This ESG Report focuses on the ESG performance of the Group in the Year 2019 in respect of its two major haircare appliances manufacturing subsidiaries in the PRC, namely, Dongguan Kenford Electrical Appliance Company Limited and Dongguan Kario Electrical Appliance Company Limited.

The preparation of this ESG Report includes identifying and ranking important stakeholders and major issues relating to ESG; deciding on the coverage of the ESG Report; and collecting relevant materials and receipts.