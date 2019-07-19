Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report For the year ended 31 December 2018

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present this Environmental, Social and Governance (hereinafter called "ESG") Report (the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or "we"). This ESG Report summarizes the policies, sustainability strategies, management approach, initiatives and performance made by the Group in the environmental and social aspects of its business.

The ESG Report covers the Group's business in the property investment and mortgage financing for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Report discloses the required information under the "comply or explain" provisions of the ESG Reporting Guide set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"). The relevant provisions and details are listed out at the end of the Report.

The Board is responsible for the Group's ESG strategy formulation and reporting, evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management measures and internal control systems are in place. In order to determine the ESG reporting scopes, the key management personnel has discussed internally and identified the environmental, social and operating items; and assessed their importance to the stakeholders and the Group. The summary of material ESG items are listed out in this report.