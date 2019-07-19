Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report For the year ended 31 December 2018

07/19/2019

TABLE OF CONTENT

Page

ABOUT THIS REPORT

2

STAKEHOLDERS' ENGAGEMENT

3

MATERIALITY MATRIX

4

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

1.

MANAGEMENT OF EMISSIONS

5

2.

MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES UTILIZATION

5

3.

THE ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

7

EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR PRACTICES

1.

TALENT SELECTION

8

2.

LABOR STANDARDS

8

3.

COMPENSATION AND WELFARE

8

4.

DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING

9

5.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

9

6.

COMPLIANCE

9

OPERATING PRACTICES

1.

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT

10

2.

SERVICE RESPONSIBILITY

10

3.

ANTI-CORRUPTION

11

4.

COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

11

VISION OUTLOOK

12

ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY

13

"ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE" BY THE STOCK EXCHANGE

OF HONG KONG LIMITED

14

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

1

ABOUT THIS REPORT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present this Environmental, Social and Governance (hereinafter called "ESG") Report (the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or "we"). This ESG Report summarizes the policies, sustainability strategies, management approach, initiatives and performance made by the Group in the environmental and social aspects of its business.

The ESG Report covers the Group's business in the property investment and mortgage financing for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Report discloses the required information under the "comply or explain" provisions of the ESG Reporting Guide set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"). The relevant provisions and details are listed out at the end of the Report.

The Board is responsible for the Group's ESG strategy formulation and reporting, evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management measures and internal control systems are in place. In order to determine the ESG reporting scopes, the key management personnel has discussed internally and identified the environmental, social and operating items; and assessed their importance to the stakeholders and the Group. The summary of material ESG items are listed out in this report.

2 Zhongtian International Limited

STAKEHOLDERS' ENGAGEMENT

The Group is committed to maintaining the sustainable development of its business and the environmental protection of the communities in which it operates. We maintain a close tie with its stakeholders, including government/regulatory organizations, shareholders/investors, employees, customers, suppliers, community, etc. and strives to balance their opinions and interests through constructive communications in order to determine the directions of its sustainable development. We assess and determine its environmental, social and governance risks, and ensures that the relevant risk management measures and internal control systems are operating effectively. The following table shows the management response to the stakeholders' expectations and concerns:

Stakeholders

Expectations and Concerns

Management Response

Government/regulatory

Compliance in laws and

• Uphold integrity and compliance in operations

  organizations

regulations

• Pay tax on time, and in return contributing to the society

Fulfill tax obligation

• Establish comprehensive and effective internal control system

Shareholders/investors

Return on investment

• Management possesses relevant experience and professional

Information transparency

knowledge in business sustainability

Corporate governance

• Ensure transparency and efficient communications published

system

in websites of HKEX and the Company

• Continuous improvement to internal control and focus on risk

management

Employees

Labor rights

• Set up contractual obligations to protect labor rights

Career development

• Encourage employees to participate in continuous education

Compensation and welfare

and professional trainings

Health and safety

• Establish a fair, reasonable and competitive remuneration

scheme

• Improve occupational health and safety

Customers

High quality services

• Improve the quality of services continuously in order to

maintain customer satisfaction

• Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place

Suppliers

Stable demand

• Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place

• Good relationship with the

• Establish policy and procedures in supply chain management

Company

• Establish and maintain strong and long-term relationship with

Corporate reputation

suppliers

• Select suppliers with due care

Community

Environmental protection

• Pay attention to the problem of climate change

Economic development

• Maintain good and stable financial performance and business

growth

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018

3

MATERIALITY MATRIX

During the reporting period, the Group has evaluated a number of environmental, social and operating items, and assessed their importance to stakeholders and the Group through various channels. This assessment helps to ensure that the Group's business objectives and development direction are in line with the stakeholders' expectations and requirements. The Group's and stakeholders' matters of concern are presented in the following materiality matrix:

Materiality Matrix

Anti-discrimination

Talent management

Customers' satisfaction

High

measures

Staff training and

Service quality

Labor rights protection

promotion opportunity

Anti-corruption

Staff compensation and

StakeholderstoImportance Medium

welfare

Community contribution

Greenhouse gas

Operational compliance

emissions

Customers' privacy

Use of resources

protection measures

Occupational health and

Suppliers management

safety

Preventive measures for

Water resources

Low

child and forced labor

utilization

Exhaust air emission

Sewage discharge

Generation of non-

hazardous wastes

Low

Medium

High

Importance to the Group

✧  Environmental

◆  Employee

• Operation

4 Zhongtian International Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019
