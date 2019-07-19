Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Environmental, Social and Governance Report For the year ended 31 December 2018
TABLE OF CONTENT
ABOUT THIS REPORT
STAKEHOLDERS' ENGAGEMENT
MATERIALITY MATRIX
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
MANAGEMENT OF EMISSIONS
MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES UTILIZATION
THE ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR PRACTICES
TALENT SELECTION
LABOR STANDARDS
COMPENSATION AND WELFARE
DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING
HEALTH AND SAFETY
COMPLIANCE
OPERATING PRACTICES
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SERVICE RESPONSIBILITY
ANTI-CORRUPTION
COMMUNITY INVESTMENT
VISION OUTLOOK
ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY
"ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORTING GUIDE" BY THE STOCK EXCHANGE
OF HONG KONG LIMITED
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018
ABOUT THIS REPORT
The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhongtian International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to present this Environmental, Social and Governance (hereinafter called "ESG") Report (the "Report") of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively as the "Group" or "we"). This ESG Report summarizes the policies, sustainability strategies, management approach, initiatives and performance made by the Group in the environmental and social aspects of its business.
The ESG Report covers the Group's business in the property investment and mortgage financing for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Report discloses the required information under the "comply or explain" provisions of the ESG Reporting Guide set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"). The relevant provisions and details are listed out at the end of the Report.
The Board is responsible for the Group's ESG strategy formulation and reporting, evaluating and determining the Group's ESG-related risks, and ensuring that appropriate and effective ESG risk management measures and internal control systems are in place. In order to determine the ESG reporting scopes, the key management personnel has discussed internally and identified the environmental, social and operating items; and assessed their importance to the stakeholders and the Group. The summary of material ESG items are listed out in this report.
STAKEHOLDERS' ENGAGEMENT
The Group is committed to maintaining the sustainable development of its business and the environmental protection of the communities in which it operates. We maintain a close tie with its stakeholders, including government/regulatory organizations, shareholders/investors, employees, customers, suppliers, community, etc. and strives to balance their opinions and interests through constructive communications in order to determine the directions of its sustainable development. We assess and determine its environmental, social and governance risks, and ensures that the relevant risk management measures and internal control systems are operating effectively. The following table shows the management response to the stakeholders' expectations and concerns:
Stakeholders
Expectations and Concerns
Management Response
Government/regulatory
•
Compliance in laws and
• Uphold integrity and compliance in operations
organizations
regulations
• Pay tax on time, and in return contributing to the society
•
Fulfill tax obligation
• Establish comprehensive and effective internal control system
Shareholders/investors
•
Return on investment
• Management possesses relevant experience and professional
•
Information transparency
knowledge in business sustainability
•
Corporate governance
• Ensure transparency and efficient communications published
system
in websites of HKEX and the Company
• Continuous improvement to internal control and focus on risk
management
Employees
•
Labor rights
• Set up contractual obligations to protect labor rights
•
Career development
• Encourage employees to participate in continuous education
•
Compensation and welfare
and professional trainings
•
Health and safety
• Establish a fair, reasonable and competitive remuneration
scheme
• Improve occupational health and safety
Customers
•
High quality services
• Improve the quality of services continuously in order to
maintain customer satisfaction
• Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place
Suppliers
•
Stable demand
• Ensure proper contractual obligations are in place
• Good relationship with the
• Establish policy and procedures in supply chain management
Company
• Establish and maintain strong and long-term relationship with
•
Corporate reputation
suppliers
• Select suppliers with due care
Community
•
Environmental protection
• Pay attention to the problem of climate change
•
Economic development
• Maintain good and stable financial performance and business
growth
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018
MATERIALITY MATRIX
During the reporting period, the Group has evaluated a number of environmental, social and operating items, and assessed their importance to stakeholders and the Group through various channels. This assessment helps to ensure that the Group's business objectives and development direction are in line with the stakeholders' expectations and requirements. The Group's and stakeholders' matters of concern are presented in the following materiality matrix:
Materiality Matrix
◆ Anti-discrimination
◆ Talent management
•
Customers' satisfaction
High
measures
◆ Staff training and
•
Service quality
◆
Labor rights protection
promotion opportunity
•
Anti-corruption
◆ Staff compensation and
StakeholderstoImportance Medium
welfare
•
Community contribution
✧ Greenhouse gas
•
Operational compliance
emissions
•
Customers' privacy
✧ Use of resources
protection measures
◆ Occupational health and
•
Suppliers management
safety
◆ Preventive measures for
✧ Water resources
Low
child and forced labor
utilization
✧
Exhaust air emission
✧ Sewage discharge
✧ Generation of non-
hazardous wastes
Low
Medium
High
Importance to the Group
✧ Environmental
◆ Employee
• Operation
