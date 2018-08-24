Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Exchange Publishes Frequently Asked Questions on Listing of Companies from Emerging and Innovative Sectors

08/24/2018 | 11:22am CEST

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), published today (Friday) Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for prospective applicants under Chapters 8A, 18A and 19C of the Main Board Listing Rules (New Chapters).

On 30 April 2018, the Exchange introduced the New Chapters to broaden Hong Kong's listing regime for companies in emerging and innovative sectors.

Since then, the Exchange has received a lot of interest and also an increased number of enquiries about the New Chapters. We appreciate that the expanded listing regime was only introduced very recently and it is natural for the market to have questions on the new regime. The FAQs the Exchange is publishing today aim to assist potential listing applicants and their professional advisers when considering listing under the New Chapters.

The FAQs are available on the HKEX website. They should be read in conjunction with other guidance materials (in particular, HKEX-GL92-18, GL93-18 and GL94-18) and the New Chapters.

Notes applicable to all pre-IPO enquiries:

  • In accordance with its long-standing practice, the Exchange will only respond to pre-IPO enquiries that are novel and specific. Accordingly, prospective listing applicants and their professional advisers should first refer to the listing rules and other guidance materials before approaching the Exchange on queries.
  • The name of the potential listing applicant must be stated in all pre-IPO enquiries.
  • The pre-IPO enquiry process should not be taken as a means to get a listing document pre-vetted before a listing application is submitted. Any such enquiries will not be considered.

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:21:03 UTC
