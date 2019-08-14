Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

FACILITY AGREEMENT

WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

FACILITY AGREEMENT

On 14 August 2019, the Company as borrower, and certain offshore subsidiaries of the Company as original guarantors, entered into the Facility Agreement with Hang Seng as the bookrunner, the original lender, the facility agent and the security agent in relation to a term loan facility of up to US$50,000,000 equivalent for a term of 42 months after the first utilization date.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, it requires that the Permitted Holders collectively beneficially own not less than 40% of the issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) any of Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei and Mr. LIN Feng shall remain as the chairman of the Board, otherwise it will constitute an event of default. Upon and at any time after the occurrence of an event of default which is continuing, Hang Seng may, by notice to the Company, immediately cancel all or any part of their respective commitments and the outstanding amount under the Facility Agreement together with interest accrued thereon may become immediately due and payable.

As at the date of this announcement, the Permitted Holders are collectively beneficially interested in approximately 55.87% of the total issued share capital of the Company.