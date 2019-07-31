Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FIFTH SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT FOR MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 23.53% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PURE POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

FIFTH SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

FOR MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 23.53% ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PURE POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED

Reference is made to the circular date 14 September 2018 (the "Circular") and the announcements dated 18 February 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019 of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

Pursuant to the terms of the SPA as amended by the supplemental agreements dated 18 February 2019, 30 April 2019, 31 May 2019 and 28 June 2019, the Completion was intended to take place on 31 July 2019 or such other date as the parties to the SPA may agree in writing.

On 31 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, as vendor, and the Purchaser entered into a fifth supplemental agreement to postpone the Completion Date such that the Completion Date shall be 31 August 2019 or such other date as the parties to the SPA may agree in writing.

Save for the above, the terms and conditions of the SPA remain unchanged in all respects.