Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（香 港）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Previous Financial Year"), which have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), as follows: