Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
07/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED
昌 興 國 際 控 股（香 港）有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 803)
FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Year") together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018 (the "Previous Financial Year"), which have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
4
2,330,968
4,479,820
Cost of goods sold
(2,285,881)
(4,199,557)
Gross profit
45,087
280,263
Other income
5
27,262
49,382
Impairment losses for prepayments
(350,403)
-
Impairment losses for trade and bills receivables
(20,364)
-
Impairment losses for loan and other receivables
(106,237)
(25,243)
Selling and distribution costs
(74,289)
(96,522)
Administrative expenses
(244,487)
(221,664)
Depreciation
(36,830)
(149,017)
Other operating expenses
(670,796)
(665,684)
Loss from operations
(1,431,057)
(828,485)
Finance costs
(242,888)
(216,468)
Share of losses of associates
(825)
-
Share of loss of a joint venture
(115)
-
Gains on modification of terms of convertible bonds
and guaranteed notes
17,828
-
Losses on early redemption of convertible bonds
-
(16,911)
Net loss on disposals of financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss
(5,008)
(4,454)
Fair value losses on financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss
(216,448)
(8,716)
Fair value gains on derivative financial instruments
-
62,896
Fair value (losses)/gains on investment properties
(146,520)
3,067
Loss before tax
(2,025,033)
(1,009,071)
Income tax credit
7
90,337
19,629
Loss for the year
8
(1,934,696)
(989,442)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(1,829,401)
(961,012)
Non-controlling interests
(105,295)
(28,430)
(1,934,696)
(989,442)
(Restated)
Loss per share
- basic (HK cents)
10(a)
(139.57)
(77.72)
- diluted (HK cents)
10(b)
N/A
N/A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Loss for the year
(1,934,696)
(989,442)
Other comprehensive income:
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value changes of equity instruments at fair
value through other comprehensive income
(172,494)
-
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(116,899)
282,778
Impairment loss on available-for-sale financial assets
-
33,327
Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets
-
69,419
(116,899)
385,524
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(289,393)
385,524
Total comprehensive income for the year
(2,224,089)
(603,918)
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(2,048,479)
(673,996)
Non-controlling interests
(175,610)
70,078
(2,224,089)
(603,918)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
260,681
403,951
Investment properties
2,023,712
2,408,280
Other intangible assets
558,678
1,122,819
Investments in associates
19,915
-
Investment in a joint venture
69,799
-
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
356,000
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
142,000
-
Non-current prepayments
-
318,294
Deferred tax assets
98,045
98,893
3,172,830
4,708,237
Current assets
Inventories
3,125,451
2,783,101
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
434,746
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
10,904
92,569
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
199,594
-
Trade and bills receivables
11
164,973
194,003
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
504,760
422,414
Current tax assets
49
60
Pledged deposits
48,374
355,617
Bank and cash balances
219,613
254,711
4,273,718
4,537,221
Assets classified as held for sale
108,018
-
4,381,736
4,537,221
TOTAL ASSETS
7,554,566
9,245,458
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
At 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Capital and reserves
Share capital
127,431
127,462
Reserves
(240,349)
1,836,691
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
(112,918)
1,964,153
Non-controlling interests
1,009,856
1,173,644
Total equity
896,938
3,137,797
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
89,025
573,948
Finance lease payables
-
14
Other loans and payables
338,761
327,098
Other borrowings
30,063
49,291
Bonds
-
126,000
Deferred tax liabilities
427,218
605,749
885,067
1,682,100
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payables
12
816,196
523,660
Other payables and deposits received
2,581,305
1,350,022
Current portion of bank borrowings
1,030,760
1,222,840
Other borrowings
299,792
320,183
Convertible bonds
174,424
176,827
Guaranteed notes
145,954
177,790
Current portion of bonds
185,500
72,000
Current portion of finance lease payables
13
255
Current tax liabilities
538,617
581,984
5,772,561
4,425,561
Total liabilities
6,657,628
6,107,661
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
7,554,566
9,245,458
Net current (liabilities)/assets
(1,390,825)
111,660
Total assets less current liabilities
1,782,005
4,819,897
