Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO PRELIMINARY A SHARE PROSPECTUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO

PRELIMINARY A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated February 11, 2018, April 25, 2018, June 22, 2018, April 23, 2019, July 25, 2019 and July 26, 2019 and the circulars of the Company dated March 9, 2018 and March 8, 2019 in relation to (among other things) the A Share Offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated March 8, 2019.

The Board hereby announces that on July 31, 2019, the Company has published the preliminary prospectus for the A Share Offering (the "Preliminary A Share Prospectus") containing the expected key operating data of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as at June 30, 2019 in Chinese only on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the HKEx news website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk).

Expected Key Operating Data of the Group as at June 30, 2019

It is estimated that the consolidated operating income for the months of January to June 2019 will range from approximately RMB26,036,711,200 to RMB27,039,714,200, representing an increase of approximately 13.15% to 17.51% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to shareholders