Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.10 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA MINSHENG DIT GROUP LIMITED
08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance.
Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document dated 12 August 2019 (the"Composite Document") jointly issued by Joy Bright Investments Limited as the offeror (the"Offeror") and China Minsheng DIT Group Limited as the offeree company (the"Company").
THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER.
閣下如欲接納要約，請使用本接納表格。
CHINA MINSHENG DIT GROUP LIMITED
中民築友智造科技集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock Code: 726)
（股份代號：726）
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S)
OF HK$0.10 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF
CHINA MINSHENG DIT GROUP LIMITED
中民築友智造科技集團有限公司
已發行股本中每股面值0.10港元之普通股之接納及過戶表格
All parts should be completed in full except the sections marked "Do not Complete"除註明「請勿填寫本欄」之項外，每項均須填妥
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong 香港股份過戶登記分處：
香港中央證券登記有限公司
香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17 樓1712-1716 號舖
FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.10 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the Composite Document, and the Transferee(s) hereby agrees to accept and hold the Share(s) subject to such terms and conditions.
Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110,
TRANSFEREE
登記地址：
British Virgin Islands
承讓人
Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110,
British Virgin Islands
Occupation:
Corporation
職業：
法人團體
Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of:
ALL JOINT
轉讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署：
REGISTERED
Signature of witness 見證人簽署
HOLDERS MUST
SIGN HERE
Name of witness 見證人姓名
所有聯名登記持有人
Signature(s) of Transferor(s) or its duly authorized agent/
均需於本欄
company chop, if applicable
簽署
轉讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署╱公司
Address of witness 見證人地址
印章（如適用）
Occupation of witness 見證人職業
Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance
提交本接納表格之日期
Do not complete 請勿填寫本欄
Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of:
For and on behalf of
承讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署：
代表
Signature of witness 見證人簽署
Joy Bright Investments Limited
Joy Bright Investments Limited
Name of witness 見證人姓名
Authorized Signatory(ies)
獲授權簽署人
Address of witness 見證人地址
Occupation of witness 見證人職業
Date 日期
Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s)
承讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署
Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted in the box titled "Number of Shares to be transferred" or a number inserted on this Form of Acceptance and Transfer is greater than your registered holding of Share(s), or is greater or smaller than that represented by the certificates for Shares tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this Form of Acceptance and Transfer, your Form of Acceptance and Transfer in respect of the Offer will be considered to be incomplete and accordingly, your acceptance of the Offer will be invalid. This form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Offer.
THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
Opus Capital is making the Offer for and on behalf of the Offeror. The availability of the Offer to any Overseas Shareholders may be affected by the applicable laws and regulations of their relevant jurisdictions of residence. Overseas Shareholders should observe any applicable legal and regulatory requirements and, where necessary, consult their own professional advisers. It is the responsibilities of you who wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection with the acceptance of the Offer (including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties due by you in respect of the acceptance of the Offer). The Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company, any of their respective directors and professional advisors and all persons involved in the Offer and any of their respective agents shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes and duties as you may be required to pay.
Any acceptance of the Offer by you will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from you to the Offeror that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and have made all requisite registration and filing in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in any relevant jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. You should consult your professional advisers on deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.
This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the Composite Document. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this form should bear the same meanings as defined in the Composite Document.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM
The Offer is unconditional. Shareholders are advised to read this Form of Acceptance in conjunction with the Composite Document carefully before completing this Form of Acceptance. To accept the Offer made by Opus Capital for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your Share(s), you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance overleaf and forward this entire form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) (the "Share Certificate(s)") and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the number of Shares in respect of which you wish to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, marked "China Minsheng DIT Group Limited - Offer" on the envelope, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops1712-1716,17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Offer Closing Date or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance.
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER
To: The Offeror, Opus Capital and the Registrar
My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance overleaf (whether or not such form is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute:
my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by Opus Capital for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance or, if no number is specified or if the total number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance is greater or smaller than the Shares tendered as supported by the Share Certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), in respect of such number of the Shares tendered by me/us, as supported by the relevant Share Certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) and I have signed this Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, my Form of Acceptance in respect of the Share Offer will be considered to be incomplete and accordingly, my acceptance of the Share Offer will be invalid. This form will be returned to me for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Share Offer. I understand that, if the number of shares shown in the share certificate is not wholly accepted by me, I shall apply to the Registrar for new share certificate representing such number of shares to be accepted and shown in the Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer provided such number of Shares shall not be counted towards as validly accepted unless Note 1 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code is met;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or any of their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf the Share Certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such Share Certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, as if it was/they were delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror or Opus Capital or any of their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable-accountpayee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration (rounded up to the nearest cent) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer (less seller's Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer), by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within seven business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid;
(Note: insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.)
Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS)
Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS)
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this form in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete and execute any document on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer;
my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all liens, claims, encumbrances and all third party rights and with all rights attached thereto as at the date of the Composite Document, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, paid or made on or after the date of the Composite Document;
my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or any of their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any of the authorities contained herein; and
my/our appointment of the Offeror and/or Opus Capital as my/our attorney in respect of all the Share(s) to which this form relates, such power of attorney to take effect from the date and time on which the Offer is made in all respects and thereafter be irrevocable.
I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and Opus Capital and the Company that (i) the Shares held by me/ us to be acquired under the Offer are sold free from all liens, claims, encumbrances and all third party rights and with all rights attached thereto as at the date of the Composite Document, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, paid or made on or after the date of the Composite Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, its beneficial owner and parties acting in concert with any of them, the Company, Opus Capital or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Offer or my/our acceptance thereof, and am/are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror, Opus Capital and the Company that I am/we are the registered holder(s) of the Share(s) specified in this form and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer.
In the event that my/our acceptance is treated as invalid in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you or any one of you to return to me/us my/our Share Certificate(s), and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this form duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company.
Note: When you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant Share Certificate(s) has/have been collected by any of the Offeror or Opus Capital or any of their respective agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf upon your acceptance of the Offer, you will be returned such Share Certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror and the Company that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and making any registration or filing which may be required in compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer.
I/We enclose the relevant Share Certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of this Form of Acceptance, Share Certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
I/We acknowledge that my/our Share(s) sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee(s).
I/We irrevocably undertake, represent, warrant and agree to and with the Offeror, Opus Capital and the Company (so as to bind my/our successors and assignees) that in respect of the Shares which are accepted or deemed to have been accepted under the Offer, which acceptance has not been validly withdrawn, and which have not been registered in the name of the Offeror or as it may direct, to give:
an authority to the Company and/or its agents from me/us to send any notice, circular, warrant or other document or communication which may be required to be sent to me/us as a member of the Company (including any Share Certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title issued as a result of conversion of such Shares into certificated form) to the attention of the Offeror at the Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong;
an irrevocable authority to the Offeror or its agents to sign any consent to short notice of any general meeting of the Company on my/our behalf and/or to attend and/or to execute a form of proxy in respect of such Shares appointing any person nominated by the Offeror to attend such general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) and to exercise the votes attaching to such Shares on my/our behalf, such votes to be cast in a manner to be determined at the sole discretion of the Offeror; and
my/our agreement not to exercise any of such rights without the consent of the Offeror and my/our irrevocable undertaking not to appoint a proxy for, or to attend any, such general meeting and subject as aforesaid, to the extent I/we have previously appointed a proxy, other than the Offeror or its nominee or appointee, for or to attend or to vote at the general meeting of the Company, I/we hereby expressly revoke such appointment.
I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional.
This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices
The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the
of the Offeror, Red Sun and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal
Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary
Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Privacy
for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider
Ordinance").
necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may
1.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to,
To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested.
from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
•
the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or their respective agent(s), officers, advisers and
Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance
being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration
the Registrar;
to which you are entitled under the Offer. It is important that you should inform the
•
any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative,
Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or the Company and/or the Registrar immediately of
telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Opus
any inaccuracies in the data supplied.
Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of
2.
Purposes
their business;
The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/
•
any regulatory or governmental bodies;
or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
•
any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have
•
processing of your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and
dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or
application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite
registered institutions in securities; and
Document;
•
registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s);
•
any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Opus Capital, the
Company and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the
•
maintaining or updating the relevant register of holders of Share(s);
circumstances.
•
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other
4.
Retention of personal data
verifications or exchange of information;
The Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in
•
establishing your entitlements under the Offer;
this Form of Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the
•
distributing communications from the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the
personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed
or dealt with in accordance with the Privacy Ordinance.
Company or their respective agents, officers, advisers and the Registrar;
compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements;
any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the Registrar; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and other purpose to which the Shareholders may from time by time agree to or be informed of.
5. Access to and correction of personal data
The Privacy Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Privacy Ordinance, the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar (as the case may be) at the respective addresses provided on this Form of Acceptance and/or the Composite Document.
BY SIGNING THIS FORM, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE
