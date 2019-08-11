Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.10 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA MINSHENG DIT GROUP LIMITED 0 08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance. 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司及香港中央結算有限公司對本接納表格之內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示， 概不對因本接納表格全部或任何部份內容而產生或因倚賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。 Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document dated 12 August 2019 (the"Composite Document") jointly issued by Joy Bright Investments Limited as the offeror (the"Offeror") and China Minsheng DIT Group Limited as the offeree company (the"Company"). 除文義另有所指外，本接納表格所用詞彙與Joy Bright Investments Limited ( 作為要約人)(「要約人」) 及中民築友智造科技集團有限公司（作為受要約公司)(「本公司」) 聯合 刊發日期為二零一九年八月十二日之綜合文件「( 綜合文件」) 所界定者具有相同涵義。 THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. 閣下如欲接納要約，請使用本接納表格。 CHINA MINSHENG DIT GROUP LIMITED 中民築友智造科技集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) （於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock Code: 726) （股份代號：726） FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.10 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA MINSHENG DIT GROUP LIMITED 中民築友智造科技集團有限公司 已發行股本中每股面值0.10港元之普通股之接納及過戶表格 All parts should be completed in full except the sections marked "Do not Complete"除註明「請勿填寫本欄」之項外，每項均須填妥 HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR: Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong 香港股份過戶登記分處： 香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17 樓1712-1716 號舖 FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.10 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the Composite Document, and the Transferee(s) hereby agrees to accept and hold the Share(s) subject to such terms and conditions. 根據本表格及綜合文件載列之條款及條件，下列「轉讓人」謹此按下列代價接納要約，將以下註明由其持有每股面值0.10 港元之股份轉讓予下列「承讓人」，而承 讓人謹此同意在有關條款及條件規限下接納及持有相關股份。 Number of Share(s) to be transferred (Note) FIGURES WORDS 將予轉讓之股份數目（附註） 數目 大寫 Share certificate number(s) 股票號碼 Surname(s) or company name(s) Forename(s) TRANSFEROR(S) 姓氏或公司名稱 名字 name(s) and address(es) in full 轉讓人全名及詳細地址 Registered address (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR 登記地址 WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) （請用打字機或正楷填寫） Telephone number 電話號碼 CONSIDERATION HK$0.1465 in cash for each Share 代價 每股股份現金0.1465 港元 Name: Joy Bright Investments Limited 名稱： Joy Bright Investments Limited Registered address: Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, TRANSFEREE 登記地址： British Virgin Islands 承讓人 Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands Occupation: Corporation 職業： 法人團體 Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ALL JOINT 轉讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署： REGISTERED Signature of witness 見證人簽署 HOLDERS MUST SIGN HERE Name of witness 見證人姓名 所有聯名登記持有人 Signature(s) of Transferor(s) or its duly authorized agent/ 均需於本欄 company chop, if applicable 簽署 轉讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署╱公司 Address of witness 見證人地址 印章（如適用） Occupation of witness 見證人職業 Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance 提交本接納表格之日期 Do not complete 請勿填寫本欄 Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: For and on behalf of 承讓人或其代表在下列見證人見證下簽署： 代表 Signature of witness 見證人簽署 Joy Bright Investments Limited Joy Bright Investments Limited Name of witness 見證人姓名 Authorized Signatory(ies) 獲授權簽署人 Address of witness 見證人地址 Occupation of witness 見證人職業 Date 日期 Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) 承讓人或其正式授權代理人簽署 Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted in the box titled "Number of Shares to be transferred" or a number inserted on this Form of Acceptance and Transfer is greater than your registered holding of Share(s), or is greater or smaller than that represented by the certificates for Shares tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this Form of Acceptance and Transfer, your Form of Acceptance and Transfer in respect of the Offer will be considered to be incomplete and accordingly, your acceptance of the Offer will be invalid. This form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Offer. 附註： 請填上接納要約之股份總數。倘並無於「將予轉讓之股份數目」一欄填上數目，或於本接納及過戶表格上填上之數目大於 閣下所持登記股份或大於或少於 閣下就接納要約所遞交股票內所 示之數目，而 閣下已簽署本接納及過戶表格，則 閣下有關要約之接納及過戶表格將被視為並未填妥，因此， 閣下之要約接納將會無效，而本表格將退回予 閣下進行修改及重新遞交。 任何經更正之表格必須於接納要約之最後期限或之前重新提交並送達香港股份過戶登記分處。 THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Opus Capital is making the Offer for and on behalf of the Offeror. The availability of the Offer to any Overseas Shareholders may be affected by the applicable laws and regulations of their relevant jurisdictions of residence. Overseas Shareholders should observe any applicable legal and regulatory requirements and, where necessary, consult their own professional advisers. It is the responsibilities of you who wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection with the acceptance of the Offer (including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements and the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties due by you in respect of the acceptance of the Offer). The Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company, any of their respective directors and professional advisors and all persons involved in the Offer and any of their respective agents shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes and duties as you may be required to pay. Any acceptance of the Offer by you will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from you to the Offeror that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and have made all requisite registration and filing in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in any relevant jurisdiction, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. You should consult your professional advisers on deciding whether or not to accept the Offer. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the Composite Document. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this form should bear the same meanings as defined in the Composite Document. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM The Offer is unconditional. Shareholders are advised to read this Form of Acceptance in conjunction with the Composite Document carefully before completing this Form of Acceptance. To accept the Offer made by Opus Capital for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your Share(s), you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance overleaf and forward this entire form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) (the "Share Certificate(s)") and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the number of Shares in respect of which you wish to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, marked "China Minsheng DIT Group Limited - Offer" on the envelope, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716,17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, in any event no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Offer Closing Date or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER To: The Offeror, Opus Capital and the Registrar My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance overleaf (whether or not such form is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by Opus Capital for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance or, if no number is specified or if the total number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance is greater or smaller than the Shares tendered as supported by the Share Certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), in respect of such number of the Shares tendered by me/us, as supported by the relevant Share Certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) and I have signed this Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer, my Form of Acceptance in respect of the Share Offer will be considered to be incomplete and accordingly, my acceptance of the Share Offer will be invalid. This form will be returned to me for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Share Offer. I understand that, if the number of shares shown in the share certificate is not wholly accepted by me, I shall apply to the Registrar for new share certificate representing such number of shares to be accepted and shown in the Form of Share Offer Acceptance and Transfer provided such number of Shares shall not be counted towards as validly accepted unless Note 1 to Rule 30.2 of the Takeovers Code is met; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or any of their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf the Share Certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such Share Certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, as if it was/they were delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror or Opus Capital or any of their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed " Not negotiable -account payee only " drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration (rounded up to the nearest cent) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer (less seller's Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer), by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within seven business days (as defined under the Takeovers Code) of the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid;

( Note: insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.)

Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS)

Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this form in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or the Registrar and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete and execute any document on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer; my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all liens, claims, encumbrances and all third party rights and with all rights attached thereto as at the date of the Composite Document, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, paid or made on or after the date of the Composite Document; my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or any of their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any of the authorities contained herein; and my/our appointment of the Offeror and/or Opus Capital as my/our attorney in respect of all the Share(s) to which this form relates, such power of attorney to take effect from the date and time on which the Offer is made in all respects and thereafter be irrevocable. I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and Opus Capital and the Company that (i) the Shares held by me/ us to be acquired under the Offer are sold free from all liens, claims, encumbrances and all third party rights and with all rights attached thereto as at the date of the Composite Document, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, paid or made on or after the date of the Composite Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, its beneficial owner and parties acting in concert with any of them, the Company, Opus Capital or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Offer or my/our acceptance thereof, and am/are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror, Opus Capital and the Company that I am/we are the registered holder(s) of the Share(s) specified in this form and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer. In the event that my/our acceptance is treated as invalid in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you or any one of you to return to me/us my/our Share Certificate(s), and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this form duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company.

Note: When you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant Share Certificate(s) has/have been collected by any of the Offeror or Opus Capital or any of their respective agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on your behalf upon your acceptance of the Offer, you will be returned such Share Certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror and the Company that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and making any registration or filing which may be required in compliance with all necessary formalities, regulatory and/or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes and duties or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. I/We hereby warrant and represent to the Offeror and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer. I/We enclose the relevant Share Certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of this Form of Acceptance, Share Certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk. I/We acknowledge that my/our Share(s) sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee(s). I/We irrevocably undertake, represent, warrant and agree to and with the Offeror, Opus Capital and the Company (so as to bind my/our successors and assignees) that in respect of the Shares which are accepted or deemed to have been accepted under the Offer, which acceptance has not been validly withdrawn, and which have not been registered in the name of the Offeror or as it may direct, to give: an authority to the Company and/or its agents from me/us to send any notice, circular, warrant or other document or communication which may be required to be sent to me/us as a member of the Company (including any Share Certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title issued as a result of conversion of such Shares into certificated form) to the attention of the Offeror at the Registrar at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong; an irrevocable authority to the Offeror or its agents to sign any consent to short notice of any general meeting of the Company on my/our behalf and/or to attend and/or to execute a form of proxy in respect of such Shares appointing any person nominated by the Offeror to attend such general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) and to exercise the votes attaching to such Shares on my/our behalf, such votes to be cast in a manner to be determined at the sole discretion of the Offeror; and my/our agreement not to exercise any of such rights without the consent of the Offeror and my/our irrevocable undertaking not to appoint a proxy for, or to attend any, such general meeting and subject as aforesaid, to the extent I/we have previously appointed a proxy, other than the Offeror or its nominee or appointee, for or to attend or to vote at the general meeting of the Company, I/we hereby expressly revoke such appointment. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all the acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional. 本接納表格乃重要文件，請即處理。 閣下如對本接納表格任何方面或應採取之行動有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專 業顧問。 閣下如已將名下股份全部售出或轉讓，應立即將本接納表格及隨附之綜合文件送交買主或承讓人或經手買賣或轉讓之銀行、持牌證券交易商或註冊證 券機構或其他代理商，以便轉交買主或承讓人。 創富融資為及代表要約人作出要約。向任何海外股東提呈要約或會受其居住之相關司法權區之適用法律及法規影響。海外股東務須遵守任何適用法律 及監管規定，並在有需要時，諮詢其本身專業顧問。 閣下如欲接納要約，則有責任就接納要約全面遵守相關司法權區之法律及法規（包括但不限於取 得可能需要之任何政府、外匯管制或其他同意及任何登記或存檔，或遵守其他必要手續、監管及╱或法律規定，以及繳付任何 閣下就接納要約應繳 之過戶或其他稅項或徵費）。要約人、創富融資、本公司、其各自的任何董事及專業顧問及參與要約的所有人士及其各自的任何代理人均有權獲全面彌 償保證及毋須就 閣下可能須付之任何稅項及徵費承擔任何責任。 閣下接納要約將被視為 閣下向要約人作出之一項聲明及保證，表明 閣下已遵守所有適用法律及法規及根據所有適用法律及法規獲允許接收及接納 要約及其任何修訂，且 閣下已根據一切必要手續及遵守監管或法律規定取得一切所需之政府、外匯管制或其他同意及辦妥所需之登記及存檔，並已 支付 閣下於任何有關司法權區接納要約而應付之所有過戶或其他稅項及徵費或其他所需款項，而該接納將根據一切適用法律及法規屬有效及具約束 力。 閣下於決定是否接納要約時應諮詢 閣下的專業顧問。 本接納表格應與綜合文件一併閱讀。除文義另有所指外，本表格所用詞彙與綜合文件所界定者具有相同涵義。 本表格填寫方法 要約為無條件。股東務請先一併細閱本接納表格及綜合文件後，方始填寫本接納表格。 閣下如欲接納創富融資為及代表要約人提出之收購 閣下股 份之要約，應填妥及簽署本接納表格之背頁，然後將整個表格並連同就 閣下有意接納要約所涉及之股份數目之相關股票（「股票」）及╱或過戶收據及 ╱或任何其他所有權文件（及╱或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證）以郵遞或以專人送交香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心17 樓1712-1716 號舖，信封面請註明「中民築友智造科技集團有限公司 - 要約」，惟無論如何須於要約完成日期下午四時正（或要約人根據 收購守則可能釐定並公佈之較後時間及╱或日期）前送達。綜合文件附錄一所載之條文已載入本接納表格，並構成其中一部份。 有關要約之接納表格 致： 要約人、創富融資及過戶登記處 1. 本人╱吾等簽立本接納表格之背頁（不論該表格是否已註明日期），本人╱吾等之繼承人及受讓人將受此約束，並構成： 本人 ╱ 吾等按綜合文件及本接納表格所載代價及條款與條件，就本接納表格所列明之股份數目，或倘並無列明數目或倘本接納表格所列 股份總數大於或少於按股票、過戶收據及 ╱ 或任何其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證）所交回的股份數目，而 本人已簽署本股份要約接納及過戶表格，則本人有關股份要約之接納表格將被視為並未填妥，因此，本人之股份要約接納將會無效。本 表格將退回予本人進行修改及重新遞交。任何經更正之表格必須於接納股份要約之最後期限或之前重新提交並送達過戶登記處；本人知悉， 若股票所示之股份數目並非由本人悉數接納，則本人應向過戶登記處申請新股票，以代表將予接納並於股份要約接納及過戶表格上列示 的有關股份數目，惟除非符合收購守則規則 30.2 附註 1 的規定，該等股份數目不會計算為有效接納； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人、創富融資及 ╱ 或彼等各自之任何代理人，代表本人 ╱ 吾等從 貴公司或過戶登記處領取 將根據本人 ╱ 吾等已正式簽署且呈交之隨附過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（如有）（及 ╱ 或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償保證）發行予本 ╱ 吾等之股份之股票，並將有關股票送交過戶登記處，以及授權並指示過戶登記處根據要約之條款及條件持有有關股票，猶如有關股 票乃與本接納表格一併送交過戶登記處無異； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人或創富融資或彼等各自之任何代理人，將本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約之條款應得之現金代價（上 調至最接近之港仙）（減本人 ╱ 吾等就接納要約應付之賣方香港從價印花稅），以「 不得轉讓 - 只准入抬頭人賬戶 」方式劃線開出支票予本 ╱ 吾等，然後盡早惟無論如何於過戶登記處接獲使有關接納要約完整及有效之所有有關文件當日後七個營業日（定義見收購守則）之內，

吾等，然後盡早惟無論如何於過戶登記處接獲使有關接納要約完整及有效之所有有關文件當日後七個營業日（定義見收購守則）之內， 以下地址以平郵方式寄發予下文所列人士（如未有於下欄列明姓名及地址，則按 貴公司股東名冊所示之登記地址寄予本人或吾等當 中排名首位之人士（如屬聯名登記股東）），郵誤風險由本人 ╱ 吾等自行承擔； （附註：倘接收支票之人士並非登記股東或排名首位之聯名登記股東，則請在本欄填上接收支票人士之姓名及地址。） 姓名：（請用正楷填寫） 地址：（請用正楷填寫） 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人及 ╱ 或創富融資及 ╱ 或過戶登記處及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方可能就此指定之一名或多名人士 代表本人 ╱ 吾等以根據要約出售股份賣方之身份，訂立及簽立香港法例第 117 章印花稅條例第 19(1) 條所規定須由本人 ╱ 吾等訂立及簽立 之買賣單據，並安排按該條例之條文加蓋印花及在本表格背書證明； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地分別指示並授權要約人及 ╱ 或創富融資及 ╱ 或過戶登記處及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名人士代表 本人 ╱ 吾等就本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約填妥並簽立任何文件，並作出任何其他必需或適當行動，以使本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約提交以供接納之股 份轉歸要約人或其可能指定之該名或該等人士所有； 本人 ╱ 吾等承諾於可能屬必要或適當時簽立其他文件並作出有關行動及事宜，以進一步確保本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約提交以供接納之股份 轉讓予要約人或其可能指定之該名或該等人士，而上述股份將不附帶一切留置權、申索、產權負擔及一切第三方權利，但附帶於綜合文 件日期所附帶之一切權利，包括悉數收取於綜合文件日期或之後宣派、派付或作出之一切股息及其他分派（如有）之權利； 本人 ╱ 吾等同意追認要約人及 ╱ 或創富融資及 ╱ 或彼等各自之任何代理人或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名人士於行使本接納表 格所載任何授權時可能作出或進行之各種行動或事宜；及 本人 ╱ 吾等委任要約人及 ╱ 或創富融資為本人 ╱ 吾等就本表格有關之全部股份之委任代理人，該授權於要約在各方面獲提呈之日期及 時間起生效，且隨後不得撤回。 本人 ╱ 吾等明白本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約將被視為構成本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人、創富融資及 貴公司保證， (i) 本人 ╱ 吾等所持有並將根據要約獲收 購之股份於出售時將不附帶一切留置權、申索、產權負擔及一切第三方權利，但附帶於綜合文件日期所附帶之一切權利，包括悉數收取於綜 合文件日期或之後宣派、派付或作出之一切股息及其他分派（如有）之權利；及 (ii) 本人 ╱ 吾等並無採取或遺漏採取任何行動，而將會或可能導 致要約人、其實益擁有人及與其一致行動的人士、 貴公司、創富融資或任何其他人士違反任何司法權區與要約或本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約有關 之法例或監管規定，且本人 ╱ 吾等根據一切適用法例及法規獲准收取及接納要約及其任何修訂，而該接納將根據一切適用法例及法規屬有 效及具約束力。 本人 ╱ 吾等謹此向要約人、創富融資及 貴公司保證及聲明，本人 ╱ 吾等為本表格所列明股份之登記持有人，而本人 ╱ 吾等具有十足權利、 權力及授權以接納要約之方式，向要約人出售及移交本人 ╱ 吾等之股份之所有權及擁有權。 倘根據要約之條款，本人 ╱ 吾等之接納被視作無效，則上文第 1 段所載一切指示、授權及承諾將告終止，在此情況下，本人 ╱ 吾等授權並要 求 閣下或其中任何一方以平郵方式將本人 ╱ 吾等之股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或任何其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或任何就此所需令人信納之彌償 保證），連同已正式註銷之本表格一併寄回上文第 1(c) 段所指人士及地址，或如姓名及地址欄內空白，則按 貴公司股東名冊所示登記地址寄 回本人或吾等當中排名首位之人士（如屬聯名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等自行承擔。

附註：倘 閣下寄發一份或以上過戶收據而要約人或創富融資或彼等各自之任何代理人任何一方同時於 閣下接納要約後代表 閣下從本公 司或過戶登記處領取相關股票，則 閣下將獲交還股票而並非過戶收據。 本人 ╱ 吾等謹此向要約人及 貴公司保證及聲明，本人 ╱ 吾等符合本人 ╱ 吾等於 貴公司股東名冊所列地址所在司法權區關於本人 ╱ 吾等接 納要約方面之法例，包括遵守所有必要之正式手續、監管及 ╱ 或法例規定取得可能需要之任何政府、外匯管制或其他方面之同意及作出任何 登記或存檔；本人 ╱ 吾等已就該接納支付應付之所有發行、過戶或其他稅項及徵費或其他所需款項；及該接納將根據一切適用法律及法規屬 有效及具約束力。 本人 ╱ 吾等謹此向要約人及 貴公司保證及聲明，本人 ╱ 吾等將全面負責支付本人 ╱ 吾等於 貴公司股東名冊所列地址所在司法權區就本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約應付之任何過戶或其他稅項及徵費。 本人 ╱ 吾等茲附上本人 ╱ 吾等持有之全部 ╱ 部份股份之相關股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或任何其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或任何就此所需令人信納 之彌償保證），由 閣下按要約之條款及條件予以持有。本人 ╱ 吾等了解所交回之本接納表格、股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或任何其他所有權文 件（及 ╱ 或就此所需令人信納之彌償保證）概不獲發收據。本人 ╱ 吾等亦了解以平郵方式寄發所有文件之郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等自行承擔。 本人 ╱ 吾等知悉以接納要約之方式向要約人出售本人 ╱ 吾等之股份，將以要約人或其代名人之名義登記。 本人 ╱ 吾等就要約所涉及已接納或被視為已接納股份，而其接納並未被有效撤回及並無以要約人之名義或按其指示登記，向要約人、創富融 資及 貴公司不可撤回地承諾、聲明、保證及同意（以約束本人 ╱ 吾等之繼承人及受讓人）： 本人 ╱ 吾等授權 貴公司及 ╱ 或其代理人將可能須向本人 ╱ 吾等作為 貴公司股東寄發之任何通告、通函、通知書或其他文件或通訊（包 括任何股票及 ╱ 或因將該等股份轉為證書形式而發出之其他所有權文件）送交過戶登記處（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17 樓 1712-1716 號舖）予要約人； 不可撤回地授權要約人或其代理人代表本人 ╱ 吾等簽署任何同意書，同意縮短 貴公司任何股東大會通知期及 ╱ 或出席及 ╱ 或簽立有關 該等股份之代表委任表格，以委任要約人提名之任何人士出席相關股東大會（或其任何續會），以及代表本人 ╱ 吾等行使該等股份所附帶 之投票權，而該等投票權將以要約人全權酌情釐定之方式作出投票；及 本人 ╱ 吾等協定，在未得要約人之同意下不會行使任何相關權利，以及本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地承諾不會就任何股東大會委任代表，或親 身出席股東大會，及在上文所規限下，如本人 ╱ 吾等以往已就 貴公司股東大會委任代表（而該代表並非要約人或其代名人或獲委任人士） 出席該等大會或作出投票，則本人 ╱ 吾等謹此明示撤回有關委任。 10 本人╱吾等確認，除綜合文件及本接納表格明文規定外，在此作出之所有接納、指示、授權及承諾均為不可撤回及為無條件。 PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement 3. Transfer of personal data This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the of the Offeror, Red Sun and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Privacy for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider Ordinance"). necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or their respective agent(s), officers, advisers and Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration the Registrar; to which you are entitled under the Offer. It is important that you should inform the • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, Offeror and/or Opus Capital and/or the Company and/or the Registrar immediately of telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Opus any inaccuracies in the data supplied. Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of 2. Purposes their business; The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/ • any regulatory or governmental bodies; or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have • processing of your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and dealings, such as bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite registered institutions in securities; and Document; • registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s); • any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the • maintaining or updating the relevant register of holders of Share(s); circumstances. • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other 4. Retention of personal data verifications or exchange of information; The Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in • establishing your entitlements under the Offer; this Form of Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the • distributing communications from the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Privacy Ordinance. Company or their respective agents, officers, advisers and the Registrar; compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements;

any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the Registrar; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Opus Capital and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and other purpose to which the Shareholders may from time by time agree to or be informed of. 5. Access to and correction of personal data The Privacy Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Privacy Ordinance, the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Opus Capital, the Company and/or the Registrar (as the case may be) at the respective addresses provided on this Form of Acceptance and/or the Composite Document. BY SIGNING THIS FORM, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 3. 轉交個人資料 本個人資料收集聲明旨在知會 閣下有關要約人、創富融資及過戶登記 本接納表格所提供之個人資料將會保密，但要約人、創富融資、本 處有關個人資料及香港法例第486 章個人資料（私隱）條例（「私隱條例」）之 公司及╱或過戶登記處可能會作出彼等認為必要之查詢以確定個 政策及慣例。 人資料之準確性，以便資料可達致上述或任何有關之用途，尤其可 1. 收集 閣下個人資料之理由 能會向下列任何及所有人士及實體披露、取得或轉交該等個人資料 （不論在香港境內或境外）： 倘 閣下欲就所持有之股份接納要約，則須提供所需之個人資料。 倘 閣下未能提供所需資料，則可能會導致 閣下之接納遭拒絕或 延誤處理。這亦可能妨礙或延誤寄發 閣下根據要約應得之代價。 注意：如所提供的資料不準確， 閣下須即時知會要約人及╱或創 富融資及╱或本公司及╱或過戶登記處。 2. 用途 閣下於本接納表格所提供之個人資料可能會就下列用途加以運用、 持有及╱或保存（以任何方式）： 要約人、創富融資及 ╱ 或其各自之代理人、職員、顧問及過 戶登記處；

或其各自之代理人、職員、顧問及過 戶登記處； 為要約人、創富融資、本公司及 ╱ 或過戶登記處之業務經營 向彼等提供行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理 人、承包商或第三方服務供應商；

或過戶登記處之業務經營 向彼等提供行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理 人、承包商或第三方服務供應商； 任何監管或政府機構； 處理 閣下之接納及核實遵從本接納表格及綜合文件載列之 條款及申請程序；

登記將股份從 閣下名下轉讓；

保存或更新相關之股份持有人名冊；

核實或協助核實簽名，以及對任何其他資料進行核實或交換；

確定 閣下根據要約應得之配額；

自要約人、創富融資及 ╱ 或本公司或其各自之代理人、職員、 顧問及過戶登記處收取通訊；

或本公司或其各自之代理人、職員、 顧問及過戶登記處收取通訊； 編製統計資料及股東概覽；

遵照法例、規則或規例（無論法定或非法定）之要求作出披露；

披露有關資料以便申索或享有配額；

與要約人、創富融資及 ╱ 或過戶登記處業務有關之任何其他 用途；及

或過戶登記處業務有關之任何其他 用途；及 與上文所述有關之任何其他附帶或相關用途及 ╱ 或以便要約 人、創富融資及 ╱ 或本公司履行彼等對股東及 ╱ 或監管機構 之責任及股東可能不時同意或獲悉之其他用途。 與 閣下進行交易或建議進行交易之任何其他人士或機構，例 如往來銀行、律師、會計師、持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構；

及

及 要約人、創富融資、本公司及 ╱ 或過戶登記處認為必需或適 當情況下之任何其他人士或機構。 保留個人資料

要約人、創富融資及 ╱ 或過戶登記處將按收集個人資料之用途需要 保留本接納表格內提供之個人資料。無需保留之個人資料將會根據 私隱條例銷毀或處理。 查閱及更正個人資料

私隱條例賦予 閣下權利確定要約人、創富融資、本公司及 ╱ 或過戶 登記處是否持有 閣下之個人資料，索取該等資料副本及更正任何 不正確資料。根據私隱條例，要約人、創富融資、本公司及過戶登 記處均有權就處理任何查閱資料之要求收取合理費用。所有關於查 閱資料或更正資料或詢問關於政策及慣例及所持資料類別之要求， 應按本接納表格及 ╱ 或綜合文件所提供相關地址向要約人、創富融 資、本公司及 ╱ 或過戶登記處（視乎情況而定）提出。 閣下簽署本表格，即表示同意上述所有條款。 Attachments Original document

