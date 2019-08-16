Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.25 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED 0 08/16/2019 | 01:02am BST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance. 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司及香港中央結算有限公司對本接納表格之內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不對因本接納表格全部或任何部份 內容而產生或因倚賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。 Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document dated 16 August 2019 (the "Composite Document") issued jointly by Zenith Hope Limited and China Kangda Food Company Limited. 除文義另有所指外，本接納表格所用詞彙與鼎希有限公司及中國康大食品有限公司於二零一九年八月十六日聯合刊發之綜合要約及回應文件（「綜合文件」）所界定者具有相同涵義。 FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. 閣下如欲接納要約，請使用本接納及轉讓表格。 CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED 中 國 康 大 食 品 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Hong Kong Stock Code (Primary Listing): 834) (Singapore Stock Code (Secondary Listing): P74) （於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司） （香港股份代號（第一上市）：834） （新加坡股份代號（第二上市）：P74） FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.25 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED 中國康大食品有限公司已發行股本中每股面值0.25港元之 普通股之接納及轉讓表格 All parts should be completed in full 每項均須填寫 Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong of the Company: Tricor Investor Services Limited 本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處：卓佳證券登記有限公司 Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong 香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓 FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.25 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Composite Document. 下述「轉讓人」謹此按下列代價接納要約，按照本表格及隨附之綜合文件內之條款及條件並在其所規限下，向下述「承讓人」轉讓以下註明轉讓人所持有之每股面值0.25港元之股份。 Number of Share(s) to be transferred FIGURES WORDS 將予轉讓之股份數目 數目 大寫 Share certificate number(s) 股票號碼 TRANSFEROR(S) Family name(s)/Company name(s) Forename(s) name(s) and address(es) in full 姓氏╱公司名稱 名字 轉讓人全名及地址 Registered address (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR 登記地址 WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) （請用打字機或用正楷填寫） Telephone number 電話號碼 CONSIDERATION HK$0.80 in cash for each Offer Share 代價 每股要約股份現金0.80港元 TRANSFEREE Company Name Zenith Hope Limited 承讓人 公司名稱： 鼎希有限公司 Registered Address Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands 登記地址： Occupation Corporation 職業： 法人團體 SIGNED by the Transferor(s) to this transfer, this day of 2019 由是項轉讓的轉讓人於二零一九年 月 日簽署 Signed by the Transferor(s) in the presence of: 轉讓人在下列見證人見證下簽署： Signature of Witness 見證人簽署： ï ALL JOINT Name of Witness SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY 見證人姓名： MUSTHERESIGN Address of Witness Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/Company chop, if applicable 見證人地址： 轉讓人簽署╱公司印鑑（如適用） 所有本公司 聯名股東均須 於本欄簽署 Occupation of Witness 見證人職業： Do not complete 請勿填寫本欄 Signed by the Transferee in the presence of: For and on behalf of 代表 承讓人在下列見證人見證下簽署： Zenith Hope Limited 鼎希有限公司 Authorised Signatory(ies) Signature of Witness 授權簽署人 見證人簽署： Name of Witness 見證人姓名： Address of Witness 見證人地址： Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) 承讓人或其正式獲授權代表簽署 Occupation of Witness 見證人職業： Date of transfer 轉讓日期 SIGNED by the Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) to this transfer, this day of 2019 由是項轉讓的承讓人或其正式獲授權代表於二零一九年 月 日簽署 delete as appropriate 請刪去不適用者 Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater than your registered holding of Share(s) or those physical Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this form, this form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar HK on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Offer. 附註： 請填上接納要約之股份總數。倘並無填上數目或所填數目大於 閣下登記持有之股份或就接納要約所交回之實物股份，而 閣下已簽署本表格，則本表格將退回予 閣下進行修改及重新遞交。任何經更正之表格必 須於接納要約之最後期限或之前重新提交並送達香港登記處。 THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). The making of the Offer to Overseas Shareholders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholder, you should obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Offer in the relevant jurisdictions with a view to observing any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities or regulatory or legal requirements. You will also be fully responsible for the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by you in respect of all relevant jurisdictions. The Offeror, parties acting in concert with the Offeror, the Company, FC Securities and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any person involved in the Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Offer by you will constitute a warranty by you that you are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE Independent Shareholders are advised to read carefully the Composite Document before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer. To accept the Offer made by FC Securities on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance and forward this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof for the number of Share(s) in respect of which you wish to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, in an envelope marked "China Kangda Food Company Limited - Offer", to the Registrar HK, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event so as to reach the Registrar HK no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code). The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER To: The Offeror and FC Securities My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) will be binding on my/our successor(s) and assignee(s), and will constitute: my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by FC Securities on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, FC Securities or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration (rounded up to 2 decimal points) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within 7 Business Days after the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar HK to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid:

(Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS)

Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or FC Securities and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by Section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, FC Securities or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on behalf of the person or persons accepting the Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of vesting in the Offeror, or such person or persons as it may direct the Shares in respect of which such person or persons has/have accepted the Offer; my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Composite Document; my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or FC Securities and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein; and my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or FC Securities or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Registrar HK on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to the Registrar HK and to authorise and instruct the Registrar HK to hold such share certificate(s) subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer as if it/they were share certificate(s) delivered to the Registrar HK together with this Form of Acceptance. I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and FC Securities that (i) the number of Share(s) specified in this Form of Acceptance will be sold free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/ or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Composite Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, FC Securities or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the Offer or his/her acceptance thereof, and is permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company.

Note: Where you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Offeror and/or FC Securities or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar HK on your behalf, you will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form(s) of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk. I/We warrant and represent to you that I am/we are the registered Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer. I/We warrant to the Offeror and FC Securities that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities or legal requirements. I/We warrant to the Offeror and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes or duties payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. 本接納表格乃重要文件，請即處理。 閣下對本接納表格之任何內容或應採取之行動如有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專業顧問。 閣下如已將名下之股份全部售出或轉讓，應立即將本接納表格及隨附之綜合文件送交買主或承讓人，或經手買賣或轉讓之銀行、持牌證券交易商、註冊證券機構或其他代 理商，以便轉交買主或承讓人。 向海外股東提出要約可能會受有關司法管轄區之法例禁止或影響。倘 閣下為海外股東，應就要約於有關司法管轄區之限制自行尋求適當之法律意見，並遵守任何適用法 律或監管規定。 閣下如欲接納要約，須自行負責就此全面遵守有關司法管轄區之法例及規例（包括但不限於取得任何可能規定之政府、外匯管制或其他同意，以及遵守其 他必要手續或監管或法律規定）。 閣下亦須全面負責支付 閣下於所有有關司法管轄區應付之任何轉讓或其他稅項及徵費。要約人、要約人之一致行動人士、本公司、首 控證券及彼等各自之最終實益擁有人、董事、高級職員、顧問、代理或聯繫人或任何參與要約之人士均有權獲悉數彌償及毋須就 閣下可能須支付之任何稅項承擔任何責 任。 閣下接納要約將構成 閣下保證， 閣下根據所有適用法例獲准收取及接納要約及其任何修訂，而根據所有適用法例，該接納為有效及具約束力。 本接納表格應與隨附之綜合文件一併閱讀。 本接納表格填寫方法 獨立股東決定是否接納要約前，務請細閱綜合文件。 閣下如欲接納首控證券代表要約人提出之要約，應填妥及簽署本接納表格，將本接納表格連同 閣下欲接納要約之 股份數目之相關股票及╱或過戶收據及╱或其他所有權文件及╱或就此所需並令人信納之任何彌償保證（信封面須註明「中國康大食品有限公司－要約」），盡快放入信封 郵寄或專人送交香港登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓），惟無論如何必須於二零一九年九月十日（星期二）下午四時正（或要約人 徵得執行人員同意後根據收購守則可能釐定及公佈之有關較後時間及╱或日期）前送達香港登記處。綜合文件附錄一所載之條文納入本接納表格並構成其中部分。 要約之接納表格 致：要約人及首控證券 1. 本人╱吾等一經簽立本接納表格（不論該表格是否已註明日期），本人╱吾等之承繼人及受讓人將受此約束，並表示： 本人 ╱ 吾等按綜合文件及本表格所載代價及條款與條件，就本接納表格所列明之股份數目，不可撤回地接納綜合文件所載由首控證券代表要約人提出之要約； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人、首控證券或彼等各自之代理，各自就本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約之條款應得之現金代價（上調至小數點後兩個位）（扣除 本人 ╱ 吾等就本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約應付之所有賣方從價印花稅），以「不得轉讓－只准入抬頭人賬戶」方式向本人 ╱ 吾等開出劃線支票，然後盡快惟無論如何 於香港登記處接獲所有相關文件致使要約項下之接納為完整及有效之日起計 7 個營業日內，按以下地址以平郵寄予以下人士，或如無於下欄填上姓名及地址， 則按本公司股東名冊所示登記地址寄予本人或吾等當中名列首位者（如屬聯名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承擔； （倘收取支票之人士並非登記股東或名列首位之聯名登記股東，則請在本欄填上該名人士之姓名及地址。） 姓名：（請用正楷填寫） 地址：（請用正楷填寫） 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或首控證券及 ╱ 或彼等任何一方可能就此指定之一名或多名有關人士，各自代表本人 ╱ 吾等製備及簽立香港法 例第 117 章印花稅條例第 19(1) 條規定本人 ╱ 吾等作為根據要約出售股份之賣方須製備及簽立之成交單據，並按該條例之規定安排該單據加蓋印花及安排在本 接納表格背書證明； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人、首控證券或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名人士代表接納要約之一名或多名人士填妥、修改及簽立任何文件 及採取任何其他必須或適當之行動，使已接納要約之一名或多名人士之股份歸要約人或其可能指定之一名或多名人士所有； 本人 ╱ 吾等承諾於必需或合宜時簽立有關其他文件及辦理有關其他行動及事項，以將本人 ╱ 吾等就接納要約提交之股份轉讓予要約人或其可能指定之有關人 士，該等股份不附帶一切產權負擔，並連同累算或附帶或其後附帶之一切權利（包括但不限於收取於作出要約之日（即寄發綜合文件之日）或之後宣派、派付 或作出之一切未來股息及 ╱ 或其他分派（如有）之權利）； 本人 ╱ 吾等同意追認要約人及 ╱ 或首控證券及 ╱ 或彼等各自之代理或彼等任何一方可能指定之一名或多名有關人士於行使本表格所載任何權利時可能作出 或進行之各種行動或事宜；及 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人及 ╱ 或首控證券或彼等各自之代理，代表本人 ╱ 吾等交回隨附經本人 ╱ 吾等正式簽署之過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權 文件（及 ╱ 或就此所需並令人信納之彌償保證），憑此向香港登記處領取本人 ╱ 吾等就股份應獲發之股票，並將有關股票送交香港登記處，且授權及指示香港 登記處根據要約之條款及條件持有該等股票，猶如該（等）股票已連同本接納表格一併送交香港登記處。 本人 ╱ 吾等明白本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約，將被視為構成本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及首控證券保證 (i) 本接納表格所註明股份數目將在不附帶一切產權負擔，並連同累算或附 帶或其後附帶之一切權利（包括但不限於收取於作出要約之日（即寄發綜合文件之日）或之後宣派、派付或作出之一切未來股息及 ╱ 或其他分派（如有）之權利）下出 售；及 (ii) 本人 ╱ 吾等並無採取或不採取任何行動而將或可能致使要約人、首控證券或任何其他人士違反任何地區與要約或其接納有關之法律或監管規定，且彼根據 所有適用法例獲准接獲及接納要約及其任何修訂，而根據所有適用法例，該接納為有效及具有約束力。 倘按要約之條款本人 ╱ 吾等之接納屬無效或被視為無效，則上文第 1 段所載之所有指示、授權及承諾均會失效。在此情況下，本人 ╱ 吾等授權並懇請 閣下將本人 ╱ 吾等之股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或就此所需並令人信納之彌償保證）連同已正式註銷之本接納表格以平郵一併寄予上文 1(b) 所列之人士及 地址，或如未有列明姓名及地址，則按本公司股東名冊所示登記地址寄予本人或吾等當中名列首位者（如為聯名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承擔。 附註： 倘 閣下交出一份或以上過戶收據，而要約人及╱或首控證券或彼等各自之代理已代表 閣下從香港登記處領取有關股票，則發還予 閣下者將為該（等）股票而非過戶收據。 本人 ╱ 吾等茲附上本人 ╱ 吾等持有之全部或部分股份之相關股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或就此所需並令人信納之任何彌償保證），由 閣下 按要約之條款及條件予以保存。本人 ╱ 吾等明白任何交回之接納表格、股票及 ╱ 或過戶收據及 ╱ 或其他所有權文件（及 ╱ 或就此所需並令人信納之彌償保證）概不獲 發收據。本人 ╱ 吾等亦了解所有文件將以平郵寄發且一切郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等自行承擔。 本人 ╱ 吾等向 閣下保證及聲明，本人 ╱ 吾等為本接納表格所註明股份數目之登記股東，而本人 ╱ 吾等有十足權利、權力及授權以接納要約之方式，向要約人出售及 移交本人 ╱ 吾等之股份之所有權及擁有權。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及首控證券保證，本人 ╱ 吾等已遵守在本公司股東名冊上列示本人 ╱ 吾等地址所在司法管轄區關於本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約方面之法例，包括獲得 任何所需之政府、外匯管制或其他同意及任何註冊或存檔，及辦理一切必須之手續或遵守法律規定。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及本公司保證，本人 ╱ 吾等須就支付在本公司股東名冊上載列本人 ╱ 吾等地址所在司法管轄區關於本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約方面應付之任何轉讓稅 或其他稅項或徵稅承擔全部責任。 本人 ╱ 吾等知悉，除綜合文件及本接納表格明文規定外，據此作出之所有接納、指示、授權及承諾均不可撤回及為無條件。 本人 ╱ 吾等知悉，本人 ╱ 吾等以要約之方式向要約人出售之股份將以要約人或其代名人名義登記。 PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement 3. Transfer of personal data This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and the Registrar SG and in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Reasons for the collection of your personal data

To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Offer. Purposes

The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document;

registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s);

maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders;

conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information; The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Offeror and/or any of their agents, officers and advisers, the Registrar HK, the Registrar SG and overseas principal registrar (if any);

any agents, contractors or third parties service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG in connection with the operation of their business;

any regulatory or governmental bodies;

any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and

any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances. 4. Access and correction of personal data distributing communications from the Offeror and/or their respective agents, officers and advisers, the Registrar HK and the Registrar SG;

compiling statistical information and the Shareholders profile;

establishing benefit entitlements of the Shareholders;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);

any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror or the Registrar HK or the Registrar SG; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG to discharge its obligations to Shareholders and/or under applicable regulations, and any other purposes to which Shareholders may from time to time agree or be informed of. The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG (has)/have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. 個人資料 收集個人資料聲明 3. 轉交個人資料 本收集個人資料聲明旨在知會 閣下有關要約人、首控證券、香港登記處及新 加坡登記處及有關個人資料及香港法例第486章個人資料（私隱）條例（「該條 例」）之政策及慣例。 收集 閣下個人資料之原因

倘 閣下欲就 閣下之股份而接納要約，則 閣下須提供所需之個人資 料，若未能提供所需資料，可能會導致 閣下之接納申請被拒或受到延誤。 這亦可能妨礙或延遲寄發 閣下根據要約應得之代價。 用途

閣下於本接納表格提供之個人資料可能會用作、持有及 ╱ 或保存（以任何 方式）作下列用途：

• 處理 閣下之接納申請及核實遵循本接納表格及綜合文件載列之條 款及申請手續； 登記 閣下名下股份之轉讓；

保存或更新有關股東名冊；

核實或協助核實簽名，以及進行任何其他資料核實或交換；

發佈要約人及 ╱ 或彼等各自之代理、高級職員、顧問、香港登記處及 新加坡登記處之通訊；

或彼等各自之代理、高級職員、顧問、香港登記處及 新加坡登記處之通訊； 編製統計資料及股東之資料；

確立股東之獲益權利；

按法例、規則或規例規定（無論法定或其他規定）作出披露；

有關要約人或香港登記處或新加坡登記處業務之任何其他用途；及

有關上述任何其他附帶或關連用途及 ╱ 或令要約人、首控證券、香港 登記處及 ╱ 或新加坡登記處得以履行其對股東及 ╱ 或適用法規項下 之責任，以及股東可能不時同意或知悉之其他用途。 本接納表格提供之個人資料將會保密，惟要約人、首控證券、香港登記處 及╱或新加坡登記處為達致上述或有關任何上述之用途，可能作出彼等 認為必需之查詢，以確認個人資料之準確性，尤其彼等可能向或自下列任 何及所有人士及實體披露、獲取、轉交（無論在香港境內或香港境外地區） 該等個人資料： 要約人及 ╱ 或其任何代理、高級職員及顧問、香港登記處、新加坡登 記處及海外總登記處（如有）；

或其任何代理、高級職員及顧問、香港登記處、新加坡登 記處及海外總登記處（如有）； 為要約人、首控證券、香港登記處及 ╱ 或新加坡登記處提供與其業務 營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理、承包商或 第三方服務供應商；

或新加坡登記處提供與其業務 營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理、承包商或 第三方服務供應商； 任何監管或政府機構；

與 閣下進行交易或建議進行交易之任何其他人士或機構，例如彼等 之銀行、律師、會計師、持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構；及

要約人、首控證券、香港登記處及 ╱ 或新加坡登記處認為必需或適當 情況下之任何其他人士或機構。 4. 獲取及更正個人資料 根據該條例之規定， 閣下可確認要約人、首控證券、香港登記處及╱或 新加坡登記處是否持有 閣下之個人資料，獲取該資料副本，以及更正任 何錯誤資料。依據該條例之規定，要約人、首控證券、香港登記處及╱或新 加坡登記處可就獲取任何資料之請求收取合理之手續費。獲取資料或更正 資料或獲取有關政策及慣例及所持資料類型之資料之所有請求，須提交予 要約人、首控證券、香港登記處及╱或新加坡登記處（視乎情況而定）。 閣下一經簽署本接納表格即表示同意上述所有條款。 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 00:01:05 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 01:37a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and authorisation for offe.. PU 01:37a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer for offer sha.. PU 01:37a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information winding up petition PU 01:02a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in Own Shares PU 01:02a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary s.. PU 01:02a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed election of directors for the second.. PU 01:02a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Composite offer and response document relatin.. PU 01:02a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit warning PU 08/15 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed non-public issuance of a shares, con.. PU 08/15 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Revised notice of the 2019 first extraordinar.. PU