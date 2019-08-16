Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.25 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance.
Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document dated 16 August 2019 (the "Composite Document") issued jointly by Zenith Hope Limited and China Kangda Food Company Limited.
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER.
閣下如欲接納要約，請使用本接納及轉讓表格。
CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED
中 國 康 大 食 品 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code (Primary Listing): 834)
(Singapore Stock Code (Secondary Listing): P74)
（於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司）
（香港股份代號（第一上市）：834） （新加坡股份代號（第二上市）：P74）
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARE(S) OF HK$0.25 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA KANGDA FOOD COMPANY LIMITED 中國康大食品有限公司已發行股本中每股面值0.25港元之
普通股之接納及轉讓表格
All parts should be completed in full 每項均須填寫
Branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong of the Company: Tricor Investor Services Limited
本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處：卓佳證券登記有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓
FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby accept(s) the Offer and transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) of HK$0.25 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below, upon and subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the accompanying Composite Document.
Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands
登記地址：
Occupation
Corporation
職業：
法人團體
SIGNED by the Transferor(s) to this transfer, this
day
of 2019
由是項轉讓的轉讓人於二零一九年
月
日簽署
Signed by the Transferor(s) in the presence of:
轉讓人在下列見證人見證下簽署：
Signature of Witness
見證人簽署：
ï
ALL JOINT
Name of Witness
SHAREHOLDERS
OF THE COMPANY
見證人姓名：
MUSTHERESIGN
Address of Witness
Signature(s) of Transferor(s)/Company chop, if applicable
見證人地址：
轉讓人簽署╱公司印鑑（如適用）
所有本公司
聯名股東均須
於本欄簽署
Occupation of Witness
見證人職業：
Do not complete 請勿填寫本欄
Signed by the Transferee in the presence of:
For and on behalf of 代表
承讓人在下列見證人見證下簽署：
Zenith Hope Limited 鼎希有限公司
Authorised Signatory(ies)
Signature of Witness
授權簽署人
見證人簽署：
Name of Witness
見證人姓名：
Address of Witness
見證人地址：
Signature of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s)
承讓人或其正式獲授權代表簽署
Occupation of Witness
見證人職業：
Date of transfer
轉讓日期
SIGNED by the Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) to this transfer, this
day of
2019
由是項轉讓的承讓人或其正式獲授權代表於二零一九年
月
日簽署
delete as appropriate請刪去不適用者
Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater than your registered holding of Share(s) or those physical Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this form, this form will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected form must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar HK on or before the latest time for acceptance of the Offer.
THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).
The making of the Offer to Overseas Shareholders may be prohibited or affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are an Overseas Shareholder, you should obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Offer in the relevant jurisdictions with a view to observing any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including but not limited to the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required and the compliance with other necessary formalities or regulatory or legal requirements. You will also be fully responsible for the payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties payable by you in respect of all relevant jurisdictions. The Offeror, parties acting in concert with the Offeror, the Company, FC Securities and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, advisers, agents or associates or any person involved in the Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by you for any taxes as you may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Offer by you will constitute a warranty by you that you are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws.
This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE
Independent Shareholders are advised to read carefully the Composite Document before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer. To accept the Offer made by FC Securities on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance and forward this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof for the number of Share(s) in respect of which you wish to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, in an envelope marked "China Kangda Food Company Limited - Offer", to the Registrar HK, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event so as to reach the Registrar HK no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and announce, with the consent of the Executive, in accordance with the Takeovers Code). The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance.
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER
To: The Offeror and FC Securities
My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not such form is dated) will be binding on my/our successor(s) and assignee(s), and will constitute:
my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by FC Securities on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, FC Securities or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration (rounded up to 2 decimal points) to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within 7 Business Days after the date of receipt of all the relevant documents by the Registrar HK to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid:
(Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name:(in BLOCK LETTERS) Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS)
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to each of the Offeror and/or FC Securities and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by Section 19(1) of the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, FC Securities or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on behalf of the person or persons accepting the Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purposes of vesting in the Offeror, or such person or persons as it may direct the Shares in respect of which such person or persons has/have accepted the Offer;
my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Composite Document;
my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or FC Securities and/or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise of any rights contained herein; and
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or FC Securities or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Registrar HK on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Share(s) due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to the Registrar HK and to authorise and instruct the Registrar HK to hold such share certificate(s) subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer as if it/they were share certificate(s) delivered to the Registrar HK together with this Form of Acceptance.
I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror and FC Securities that (i) the number of Share(s) specified in this Form of Acceptance will be sold free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto or subsequently becoming attached to them, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and/ or other distributions declared, paid or made, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, being the date of posting of the Composite Document; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, FC Securities or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the Offer or his/her acceptance thereof, and is permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws.
In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note: Where you have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Offeror and/or FC Securities or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar HK on your behalf, you will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form(s) of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
I/We warrant and represent to you that I am/we are the registered Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Share(s) to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer.
I/We warrant to the Offeror and FC Securities that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents and any registration or filing which may be required and the compliance with all necessary formalities or legal requirements.
I/We warrant to the Offeror and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes or duties payable in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer.
I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional.
I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee.
This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and the Registrar SG and in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Offer.
Purposes
The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing your acceptance and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document;
registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s);
maintaining or updating the relevant register of Shareholders;
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;
The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Offeror and/or any of their agents, officers and advisers, the Registrar HK, the Registrar SG and overseas principal registrar (if any);
any agents, contractors or third parties service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG in connection with the operation of their business;
any regulatory or governmental bodies;
any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities; and
any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.
4. Access and correction of personal data
distributing communications from the Offeror and/or their respective agents, officers and advisers, the Registrar HK and the Registrar SG;
compiling statistical information and the Shareholders profile;
establishing benefit entitlements of the Shareholders;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);
any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror or the Registrar HK or the Registrar SG; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG to discharge its obligations to Shareholders and/or under applicable regulations, and any other purposes to which Shareholders may from time to time agree or be informed of.
The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG (has)/have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, FC Securities, the Registrar HK and/or the Registrar SG (as the case may be).
BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.
