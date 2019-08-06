Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0 08/06/2019 | 06:40pm EDT Send by mail :

If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater or smaller than those represented by the Share certificate(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this Form of Acceptance, this Form of Acceptance will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected Form of Acceptance must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time of acceptance of the Offer. 附註： 請填上接納要約之股份總數。若無填上數目，或所填上數目超過或低於 閣下就接納要約所提交之股票之股份數目，而 閣下已簽署本接納表格，則本接納表格將予退回 閣 下更正及再次提交。任何經更正接納表格必須在要約最後接納時限或之前再行提交並送達過戶登記處收取。 THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in HKE Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s). The making of the Offer to persons resident in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are a citizen or resident or national of a jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, you should inform yourself about or obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Offer in the relevant jurisdictions and observe any applicable regulatory or legal requirements. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consent which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any transfer or cancellation or other taxes due from you in respect of such jurisdiction in connection with your acceptance. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE The Offer is unconditional in all aspects. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the Composite Document. The provisions of Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. To accept the Offer made by Aristo Securities Limited ("Aristo Securities") on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance overleaf and forward this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title in respect of the Shares (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) ("Title Documents") for the number of Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, marked "HKE Holdings Limited - Offer" on the envelope, to the Registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as practicable, but in any event so as to reach the Registrar no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and the Offeror and the Company may jointly announce with the permission of the Executive in accordance with the Takeovers Code). FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER To: The Offeror and Aristo Securities My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not this Form of Acceptance is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees and shall constitute: my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by Aristo Securities on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance; my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Aristo Securities or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company within seven (7) Business Days after the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code:

Note: Where I/we have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Offeror, Aristo Securities or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar on my/our behalf, I/we will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). I/We enclose Title Documents for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form of Acceptance or Title Documents will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk. I/We warrant that I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Shares to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer. I/We warrant to the Offeror and Aristo Securities that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consent which may be required and the compliance with necessary formalities or legal or regulatory requirements that I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Company, the Offeror or Aristo Securities or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with my acceptance of the Offer, and am/are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws. I/We warrant to the Offeror and Aristo Securities that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes or duties payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer in respect of the relevant jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and conditional. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. 本接納表格乃重要文件，請即處理。 閣下如對本接納表格之任何方面或應採取之行動有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構、銀 行經理、律師、專業會計師或其他專業顧問。 閣下如已將名下之HKE Holdings Limited股份全部售出或轉讓，應立即將本接納表格及綜合文件送交買主或承讓人，或經手買賣或轉讓之銀行、持牌證券交 易商、註冊證券機構或其他代理商，以便轉交買主或承讓人。 向香港境外司法權區之居民提呈要約可能會受有關司法權區之法例影響。倘 閣下為香港境外司法權區之市民、居民或擁有當地國籍之人士，應就要約於 有關司法權區之限制自行尋求適當之法律意見，並遵守任何適用監管或法律規定。 閣下如欲接納要約，須自行負責就此全面遵守有關司法權區之法律及 法規，包括取得任何所需之政府、外匯管制或其他同意，以及遵守其他必要手續，以及支付 閣下於所有有關司法權區就 閣下之接納應付之任何轉讓或 註銷或其他稅款。 本接納表格填寫方法 要約於所有方面為無條件，本接納表格應與綜合文件一併閱讀。綜合文件附錄一之條文已經收錄在本接納表格內，並構成其中一部份。 閣下如欲接納由雅利多證券有限公司（「雅利多證券」）代表要約人提出之要約，應填妥及簽署本接納表格之背頁，連同 閣下欲接納要約之股份數目之相關股 票及╱或過戶收據及╱或任何其他所有權文件（及╱或就此所需並令人信納之任何彌償保證（）「所有權文件」（）信封面須註明「HKE Holdings Limited - 要約」）， 於實際可行情況下盡快以郵寄或專人送交之方式送抵過戶登記處寶德隆證券登記有限公司（地址為香港北角電器道148號21樓2103B），惟無論如何必須於2019 年8月28日（星期三）下午四時正（或根據收購守則要約人在執行人員允許下可能釐定以及要約人與本公司可能共同公佈之有關較後時間及╱或日期）前送達，方 為有效。 要約人之接納表格 致：要約人及雅利多證券 1. 本人╱吾等一經簽署本接納表格（不論本接納表格是否已註明日期），即表示本人╱吾等之承繼人及受讓人將受此約束，並表示： 本人 ╱ 吾等按綜合文件及本接納表格所述代價，願意不可撤回地按照並遵守當中所述條款及條件，就本接納表格所註明之股份數目接納綜合 文件所載由雅利多證券代表要約人提出之要約； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人、雅利多證券或彼等各自之代理，各自就本人 ╱ 吾等根據要約之條款應得之現金代價（扣除本人 ╱ 吾 等就本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約應付之所有賣方從價印花稅），以「不得轉讓 - 只准入抬頭人賬戶」方式向本人 ╱ 吾等開出劃線支票，然後於過戶登 記處收到所有有關文件使接納根據收購守則為完整及有效之日後七 (7) 個營業日內按以下地址以平郵方式寄予以下人士，或如無於下欄填上姓 名及地址，則按本公司股東名冊所示登記地址以平郵方式寄予本人或吾等當中名列首位者（如屬聯名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承 擔： （倘收取支票之人士並非登記股東或名列首位之聯名登記股東，則請在本欄填上該名人士之姓名及地址。） 姓名：（請用正楷填寫） . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 地址：（請用正楷填寫） . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人、雅利多證券、過戶登記處或彼等任何一方可能就此指定之有關人士，各自代表本人 ╱ 吾等製備及 簽立香港法例第 117 章印花稅條例規定本人 ╱ 吾等作為根據要約出售股份之賣方須製備及簽立之成交單據，並按該條例之規定安排該單據加 蓋印花及安排在本接納表格背書證明； 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人、雅利多證券或彼等任何一方可能指定之有關人士，各自代表本人 ╱ 吾等填妥、修改及簽署任何文 件，包括但不限於在本接納表格填上日期，或如本人 ╱ 吾等或任何其他人士已填上日期，則有關人士可刪去該日期，然後填上另一日期，以及 辦理任何其他必需或權宜之手續，將本人 ╱ 吾等就接納要約所交回之股份轉歸要約人或其可能指定之有關人士所有； 本人 ╱ 吾等承諾於必需或合宜時簽署有關其他文件及辦理有關其他手續及事項，以將本人 ╱ 吾等就接納要約所交回之股份轉讓予要約人或其 可能指定之有關人士，該等股份並不附帶任何產權負擔，及連同隨附的一切權利及利益，包括作出要約當日或之後所宣派、作出或派付的任 何股息或其他分派的所有權利； 本人 ╱ 吾等同意追認由要約人、雅利多證券或彼等各自之代理或彼等任何一方可能指定之有關人士於行使本表格所載任何權利時可能作出或 進行之各種行動或事宜；及 本人 ╱ 吾等不可撤回地指示及授權要約人、雅利多證券或彼等各自之代理，代表本人 ╱ 吾等交回隨附經本人 ╱ 吾等正式簽署之過戶收據，並 憑此向過戶登記處領取本人 ╱ 吾等就股份應獲發之股票，並將有關股票送交過戶登記處，且授權及指示過戶登記處根據要約之條款及條件 持有有關股票，猶如有關股票已連同本接納表格一併送交過戶登記處無異。 本人 ╱ 吾等明白本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約，將被視為構成本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人保證其根據要約購入本接納表格列明出售之股份不會附帶任何產權負擔， 及連同任何時間應計及隨附的一切權利及利益，包括作出要約當日或之後所宣派、作出或派付的任何股息或其他分派的所有權利。 倘本人 ╱ 吾等之接納根據要約之條款而言乃屬無效或被視為無效，則上文第 1 段所載之所有指示、授權及承諾均會失效。在此情況下，本人 ╱ 吾等授 權並懇請 閣下將本人 ╱ 吾等之所有權文件連同已正式註銷之本接納表格以平郵方式一併寄予上文 1(b) 段所列之人士及地址，或如未有列明姓名及 地址，則按本公司股東名冊所示登記地址寄予本人或吾等當中名列首位者（如為聯名登記股東），郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等承擔。

附註： 倘 閣下交出一份或以上過戶收據，而要約人、雅利多證券或彼等各自之代理已代表 閣下從過戶登記處領取有關股票，則發還予 閣下者 將為有關股票而非過戶收據。 本人 ╱ 吾等茲附上本人 ╱ 吾等之股份之全部或部分相關所有權文件，由 閣下按要約之條款及條件予以保存。本人 ╱ 吾等明白任何交回之接納表格 或所有權文件概不獲發收據。本人 ╱ 吾等亦了解以平郵方式寄發之所有文件之一切郵誤風險概由本人 ╱ 吾等自行承擔。 本人 ╱ 吾等保證，本人 ╱ 吾等有十足權利、權力及授權以接納要約之方式，向要約人出售及移交本人 ╱ 吾等之股份之所有權及擁有權。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及雅利多證券保證，本人 ╱ 吾等已遵守在本公司股東名冊上列示本人 ╱ 吾等地址所在司法權區關於本人 ╱ 吾等接納要約方面之 法例，包括取得任何所需之政府、外匯管制或其他同意，及辦理一切必須之手續或遵守法律或監管規定，而本人 ╱ 吾等並無採取或遺漏採取任何行 動，致使導致（或可能導致）本公司、要約人或雅利多證券或任何其他人士就本人接納要約違反任何司法權區之法例或監管規定，且本人 ╱ 吾等現根 據所有適用法例乃有權接受及接納要約及其任何修訂本，而根據所有適用法例，有關的接納均為有效及具有約束力。 本人 ╱ 吾等向要約人及雅利多證券保證，本人 ╱ 吾等將會全權負責支付本人於在本公司股東名冊上所示本人 ╱ 吾等地址所在相關司法權區就本人接 納要約應付之任何轉讓費用或其他稅項或徵稅。 本人 ╱ 吾等知悉，除在綜合文件及本接納表格清楚列明者外，所有就此作出之接納、指示、授權及承諾均為不可撤回及有條件。 本人 ╱ 吾等確認以接納要約之方式售予要約人之本人 ╱ 吾等之股份將以要約人或其代名人名義登記。 PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statements 3. Transfer of personal data This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Aristo Securities and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Reasons for the collection of your personal data

To accept the Offer for your Shares, you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It is important that you should inform the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the data supplied. Purposes

The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing your acceptance and verification of your compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document;

registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s);

maintaining or updating the relevant register of members of the Company;

conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;

distributing communications from the Offeror and/or its agents such as Aristo Securities and the Registrar;

compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements;

any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, the Company or the Registrar; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and other purposes to which the Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of. The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Offeror and/or its agent(s), such as Aristo Securities and the Registrar;

any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of its business;

any regulatory or governmental bodies;

any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and

any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar considers to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances. Access and correction of personal data

The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar holds your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar (as the case may be). Retention of personal data

The Offeror, Aristo Securities and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in the Form of Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. 個人資料 收集個人資料聲明 3. 轉交個人資料 本收集個人資料聲明旨在知會 閣下有關要約人、雅利多證券及過戶登記處 有關個人資料及香港法例第486章個人資料（私隱）條例（「該條例」）的政策及慣 例。 收集 閣下個人資料的原因

如 閣下就所持有之股份接納要約， 閣下須提供所需之個人資料。 倘 閣下未能提供所需資料，則可能導致 閣下之接納申請被拒或受 到延誤。如所提供的資料不準確， 閣下須即時知會要約人、雅利多 證券及 ╱ 或過戶登記處。 用途

閣下於本接納表格提供之個人資料可能會用作、持有及 ╱ 或保存（以 任何方式）作下列用途： 處理 閣下之接納申請及核實 閣下是否已遵循本接納表格及 綜合文件載列的條款及申請手續；

登記以 閣下名義作出之股份轉讓；

保存或更新本公司相關股東名冊；

核實或協助核實簽名，以及進行任何其他資料核實或交換；

發佈要約人及 ╱ 或其代理人（如雅利多證券及過戶登記處）之 通訊；

或其代理人（如雅利多證券及過戶登記處）之 通訊； 編製統計資料及股東概況；

按法例、規則或規例（無論法定或其他規定）作出披露；

披露相關資料以方便作出權利索償；

有關要約人、本公司或過戶登記處業務之任何其他用途；及

有關上文所述任何其他附帶或關連用途，以便要約人、雅利多 證券及 ╱ 或過戶登記處履行彼等對股東及 ╱ 或監管機構的責 任及股東可能不時同意或知悉的其他用途。 於本接納表格所提供之個人資料將作為機密資料保存，惟要約人、雅 利多證券及╱或過戶登記處為達致上述或有關任何上述之用途，可 能作出彼等認為必須之查詢，以確認個人資料之準確性，尤其可向或 自下列任何及所有個人及實體披露、獲取或轉交（無論在香港或香港 以外的地區）該等個人資料： 要約人及 ╱ 或其代理，如雅利多證券及過戶登記處；

或其代理，如雅利多證券及過戶登記處； 為要約人、雅利多證券及 ╱ 或過戶登記處之業務經營提供行 政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理、承包商或第三 方服務供應商；

或過戶登記處之業務經營提供行 政、電訊、電腦、付款或其他服務之任何代理、承包商或第三 方服務供應商； 任何監管或政府機構；

與 閣下進行交易或建議進行交易的任何其他人士或機構， 如 閣下的銀行、律師、會計師或持牌證券商或註冊證券機 構；及

要約人、雅利多證券及 ╱ 或過戶登記處認為必須或適當情況 下之任何其他人士或機構。 獲取及更正個人資料

根據該條例規定， 閣下有權確認要約人、雅利多證券及 ╱ 或過戶登 記處是否持有 閣下之個人資料，並獲取該資料副本，以及更正任何 錯誤資料。依據該條例之規定，要約人、雅利多證券及 ╱ 或過戶登 記處有權就處理獲取任何資料之請求收取合理之手續費。獲取資料 或更正資料或獲取有關政策及慣例及所持資料類型之資料之所有請 求，須提交予要約人、雅利多證券及 ╱ 或過戶登記處（視情況而定）。 保留個人資料

要約人、雅利多證券及過戶登記處將按收集個人資料之用途需要保 留接納表格內提供之個人資料。無需保留之個人資料將會根據該條 例銷毀或處理。 閣下一經簽署本接納表格即表示同意上述所有條款。 Attachments Original document

