Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE AND TRANSFER OF SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HKE HOLDINGS LIMITED
08/06/2019 | 06:40pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance.
Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document dated 7 August 2019 (the "Composite Document") issued jointly by Eagle Fortitude Limited (the "Offeror") and HKE Holdings Limited.
Note: Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is inserted or a number inserted is greater or smaller than those represented by the Share certificate(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer and you have signed this Form of Acceptance, this Form of Acceptance will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected Form of Acceptance must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time of acceptance of the Offer.
THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in HKE Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).
The making of the Offer to persons resident in jurisdictions outside Hong Kong may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions. If you are a citizen or resident or national of a jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, you should inform yourself about or obtain appropriate legal advice regarding the implications of the Offer in the relevant jurisdictions and observe any applicable regulatory or legal requirements. It is your responsibility if you wish to accept the Offer to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consent which may be required or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any transfer or cancellation or other taxes due from you in respect of such jurisdiction in connection with your acceptance.
HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE
The Offer is unconditional in all aspects. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the Composite Document. The provisions of Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance.
To accept the Offer made by Aristo Securities Limited ("Aristo Securities") on behalf of the Offeror, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance overleaf and forward this Form of Acceptance, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title in respect of the Shares (and/ or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) ("Title Documents") for the number of Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, marked "HKE Holdings Limited - Offer" on the envelope, to the Registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as practicable, but in any event so as to reach the Registrar no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Offeror may determine and the Offeror and the Company may jointly announce with the permission of the Executive in accordance with the Takeovers Code).
FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER
To: The Offeror and Aristo Securities
My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance (whether or not this Form of Acceptance is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees and shall constitute:
my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by Aristo Securities on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and on and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Aristo Securities or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer after deducting all sellers' ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company within seven (7) Business Days after the date on which all the relevant documents are received by the Registrar to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code:
(Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in block capitals) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Address: (in block capitals) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Aristo Securities or the Registrar or such person or persons as either of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/us as the seller(s) of the Share(s) to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Aristo Securities or such person or persons as they may direct to complete, amend and execute any document on my/our behalf including without limitation to insert a date in this Form of Acceptance or, if I/we or any other person shall have inserted a date, to delete such date and insert another date and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer;
my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct free from all encumbrances and together with all rights and benefits attached thereto, including all rights to any dividends or other distributions, declared, made or paid on or after the date on which the Offer is made;
my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror, Aristo Securities or their respective agents or such person or persons as it/they may direct on the exercise of any of the authorities contained herein; and
my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror, Aristo Securities or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against surrender of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s), which has/ have been duly signed by me/us, and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s) subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer as if it/they were share certificate(s) delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance.
I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a warranty by me/us to the Offeror that the Share(s) specified in this Form of Acceptance acquired under the Offer will be sold free from all encumbrances and together with all rights and benefits at any time accruing and attached thereto, including all rights to any dividends or other distributions declared, made or paid on or after the date on which the Offer is made.
In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, or is treated as invalid, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease and in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our Title Documents, together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(b) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company.
Note: Where I/we have sent one or more transfer receipt(s) and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) has/have been collected by the Offeror, Aristo Securities or their respective agent(s) from the Registrar on my/our behalf, I/we will be sent such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s).
I/We enclose Title Documents for the whole or part of my/our holding of Share(s) which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form of Acceptance or Title Documents will be given. I/we further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.
I/We warrant that I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Shares to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer.
I/We warrant to the Offeror and Aristo Securities that I/we have satisfied the laws of the jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consent which may be required and the compliance with necessary formalities or legal or regulatory requirements that I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Company, the Offeror or Aristo Securities or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with my acceptance of the Offer, and am/are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws.
I/We warrant to the Offeror and Aristo Securities that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes or duties payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer in respect of the relevant jurisdiction where my/our address is stated in the register of members of the Company.
I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all acceptance, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and conditional.
I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee.
This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Aristo Securities and the Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
To accept the Offer for your Shares, you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It is important that you should inform the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the data supplied.
Purposes
The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing your acceptance and verification of your compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document;
registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name(s);
maintaining or updating the relevant register of members of the Company;
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information;
distributing communications from the Offeror and/or its agents such as Aristo Securities and the Registrar;
compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise);
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims or entitlements;
any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, the Company or the Registrar; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and other purposes to which the Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of.
The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Offeror and/or its agent(s), such as Aristo Securities and the Registrar;
any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of its business;
any regulatory or governmental bodies;
any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and
any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar considers to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.
Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar holds your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Aristo Securities and/or the Registrar (as the case may be).
Retention of personal data
The Offeror, Aristo Securities and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in the Form of Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE.
