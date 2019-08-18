Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF APPLICATION FOR EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES

Excess Application Form No. IMPORTANT Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the prospectus of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 19 August 2019 (the "Prospectus") unless the context otherwise requires. This form is valuable but is not transferable and is only for the use of the Qualifying Shareholder(s) named below who wish(es) to apply for Rights Shares in addition to those provisionally allotted to it, him, her or them. Application form must be received by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September 2019. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this form or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. A copy of each of the Prospectus Documents, together with the documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix III to the Prospectus, has been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong pursuant to Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of the Prospectus Documents. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange and HKSCC take no responsibility for the contents of this form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this form. Termination of the Underwriting Agreement If at or prior to the Latest Time for Termination: in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter, the success of the Rights Issue would be materially and adversely affected by: the introduction of any new law or regulation or any change in existing laws or regulation (or the judicial interpretation thereof) or any other similar event which in the absolute opinion of Underwriter has or is likely to have a material adverse effect on the business or financial condition of any member of the Group as a whole; or any change (whether or not permanent) in local, national or international economic, financial, political or military conditions or any event beyond the control of the parties hereto (including, without limitation, acts of government, strikes, explosion, flooding, civil commotion, acts of God or accident) which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter is or may be materially adverse in the context of the Rights Issue or makes it inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or any change (whether or not permanent) in local, national or international stock market conditions (including any moratorium, suspension of or material restriction on trading in securities generally) which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter would materially and adversely affect the Rights Issue or makes it inadvisable or inexpedient to proceed therewith; or any change, or any development involving a prospective change, in taxation in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction to which any member of the Group is subject or the implementation of any exchange controls which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter would or might materially and adversely affect any member of the Group or its present or prospective shareholders in their capacity as such; or any change to the system pursuant to which the value of the currency of Hong Kong is linked to the currency of the United States and which would or may materially and adversely affect the Rights Issue; or there comes to the notice of the Underwriter any matter or event showing any of the representations or warranties given by the Company under the Underwriting Agreement to be untrue or inaccurate in any material respect which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter is adverse in the context of the Rights Issue; or the Company is in breach of any of its obligations under the Underwriting Agreement which in the reasonable opinion of the Underwriter is material and adverse in the context of the Rights Issue; the Underwriter shall be entitled to terminate the Underwriting Agreement. It should be noted that the Shares have been dealt in on an ex-rights basis since Thursday, 1 August 2019. Dealings in the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form will take place from Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (both dates inclusive). If the conditions of the Rights Issue are not fulfilled and/or waived at or before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September 2019 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and the Underwriter may determine), the Underwriting Agreement shall terminate and the Rights Issue will not proceed. Any persons contemplating selling or purchasing Shares up to the date on which all the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled and/or waived and dealing in the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form between Wednesday, 21 August 2019 and Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (both dates inclusive), will bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating dealing in the Shares or the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form are recommended to consult their own professional advisers. The form of application for excess Rights Shares and all applications pursuant to it shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong.

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited 標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 91) RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,592,308 RIGHTS SHARES ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE FORM OF APPLICATION FOR EXCESS RIGHTS SHARES Name(s) and address of the Qualifying Shareholder(s) Application can only be made by the Qualifying Shareholder(s) named here Excess Application Form No. To: The Directors, International Standard Resources Holdings Limited Dear Sirs, I/We, being the Qualifying Shareholder(s) named above, hereby apply forexcess Rights Shares, at the subscription price of HK$0.12 per Rights Share under the Rights Issue. I/we enclose a separate remittance in favour of "International Standard Resources Holdings Limited-ExcessApplication A/C" and crossed "Account Payee Only" for HK$being payment in full on application for the above mentioned number of excess Rights Shares, and I/we hereby request you to allot such excess Rights Shares applied for or any lesser number to me/us, and to send by ordinary post at my/our risk to my/our address shown on the register of members of the Company the share certificate(s) for the number of excess Rights Shares, if any, allotted to me/us in respect of this application and/or a cheque for any application monies refundable to me/us. I/We understand that allotments in respect of this application shall be made at the discretion of the Directors on a fair and equitable basis in proportion to the number of excess Rights Shares applied for by the Qualifying Shareholders. If any over-subscription for the excess Rights Shares and/or the allocation of excess Rights Shares gives rise to fractional entitlements, such fractional Rights Shares will be disregarded and not issued to any Shareholders, but all such fractional Rights Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefits of the Company. However, no preference will be given to topping-up odd lots to whole board lots. I/We hereby undertake to accept such number of excess Rights Shares, as may be allotted to me/us as aforesaid upon the terms set out in the Prospectus Documents and subject to the articles of association of the Company. In respect of any excess Rights Shares allotted to me/us, I/we authorise you to place my/our name(s) on the register of members of the Company as holder(s) of such Rights Shares. 1. 2. 3. 4. Signature(s) of applicant(s) (All joint applicants must sign) Date: Contact Telephone No:

This form should be completed and lodged, together with payment of HK$0.12 per Rights Share for the number of excess Rights Shares applied for (in cheques or banker's cashier order), with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September 2019. All remittances must be made in Hong Kong dollars. Cheques must be drawn on an account with, and banker's cashier orders must be issued by, a licensed bank in Hong Kong and made payable to "International Standard Resources Holdings Limited-ExcessApplication A/C" and must be crossed "Account Payee Only". No receipt will be given for such remittance. All cheques and banker's cashier orders accompanying completed form of application for excess Rights Shares will be presented for payment immediately upon receipt and all interest earned on such monies (if any) will be retained for the benefit of the Company. Completion and return of a form of application for excess Rights Shares with a cheque and/or a banker's cashier order will constitute a warranty by the applicant that the cheque and/or the banker's cashier order will be honoured on first presentation. Without prejudice to the other rights of the Company in respect thereof, the Company reserves the right to reject any form of application for excess Rights Shares in respect of which the accompanying cheque and/or banker's cashier order is dishonoured on first presentation, and, in such event, the relevant excess application and all rights thereunder will be deemed to have been declined and will be cancelled. The Prospectus and the related application forms will not be registered under any securities regulations of any jurisdictions other than Hong Kong. The Prospectus Documents have not been registered or filed under the applicable securities laws or equivalent legislation of any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. It is the responsibility of anyone (including but not limited to agent, custodian, nominee and trustee) outside Hong Kong wishing to make an application for the Rights Shares to satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions, including the obtaining of any government or other consents and to pay any taxes and duties required to be paid in such jurisdictions, in connection therewith. Any acceptance of the offer of the Rights Shares by any person will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from such person to the Company that these local laws and requirements have been fully complied with. For avoidance of doubt, neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees Limited, who subscribe the Rights Shares on behalf of CCASS participants, is subject to any of the representations and warranties. If you are in doubt as to your position, you should consult your own professional advisers. The Company reserves the right to refuse to accept any applications for the Rights Shares where it believes that doing so would violate applicable securities or other laws or regulations of any jurisdiction. You will be notified by the share registrar of the Company of any allotment of excess Rights Shares made to you. If no excess Rights Shares are allotted to you, it is expected that cheque(s) for the amount tendered on application will be posted to you in full without interest at your own risk on Tuesday, 10 September 2019. If the number of excess Rights Shares allotted to you is less than that applied for, it is expected that cheque(s) for the surplus application monies will be posted to you without interest at your own risk on Tuesday, 10 September 2019. Any such cheque(s) will be drawn in favour of the person(s) named on this form. It is expected that the share certificates in respect of the fully-paid Rights Shares, will be posted on Tuesday, 10 September 2019. You will receive one share certificate for the entitlement to Rights Shares in fully-paid form. All documents, including cheques for amounts due, will be sent by ordinary post at the risk of the persons entitled thereto to their respective addresses shown on the register of members of the Company. Lodgement of this form of application for excess Rights Shares purporting to have been signed by the person(s) in whose favour it has issued, shall be conclusive evidence of the title of the party or parties lodging it to deal with the same and to receive share certificates for the Rights Shares. A SEPARATE CHEQUE OR BANKER'S CASHIER ORDER MUST ACCOMPANY EACH APPLICATION. NO RECEIPT WILL BE GIVEN. FOR OFFICE USE ONLY Application number Number of excess Amount paid on Balance refunded Rights Shares applied for application HK$ HK$

額外申請 表格編號 重要提示 除文義另有所指外，本表格內所採用之詞彙與標準資源控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月十九日刊發之章程（「章 程」）所界定者具有相同涵義。 本表格具有價值但不可轉讓，只供名列下文之合資格股東在申請其╱彼╱彼等所獲暫定配發之供股股份數額以外之供 股股份時使用。 申請表格必須不遲於二零一九年九月二日（星期一）下午四時正交回。 閣下如對本表格之內容或應採取之行動有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下之持牌證券交易商或其他證券機構、銀行經理、律師、 專業會計師或其他專業顧問。 各份章程文件連同章程附錄三「送呈香港公司註冊處處長之文件」一段所述之文件已根據公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第 38D條向香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會及香港公司註冊處處長對任何章程文件之內容概 不負責。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、聯交所及香港結算對本表格之內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明， 並明確表示概不就因本表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。 終止包銷協議 倘於最後終止時間或之前︰ 包銷商合理認為供股之成功將因下列各項而受到重大不利影響： 推出任何新法例或現行法例或規例（或其司法詮釋）出現任何變動或發生任何其他類似事宜，而包銷商全權 認為，其會或可能會對本集團任何成員公司之整體業務或財務狀況造成重大不利影響；或 本地、國家或國際之經濟、金融、政治或軍事狀況出現任何變動（不論是否永久性質）或任何並非訂約方所 能控制之事件（包括（但不限於）政府行動、罷工、爆炸、水災、群眾騷亂、天災或意外），而包銷商合理認 為會或可能會對供股造成重大不利影響，或令進行供股屬不智或不宜；或 本地、國家或國際股票市場狀況出現任何變動（包括任何證券買賣被全面禁止、暫停或受到嚴格限制）（不 論是否永久性質），而包銷商合理認為會對供股造成重大不利影響，或令進行供股屬不智或不宜；或 本集團任何成員公司於香港或任何其他司法權區須繳納之稅項出現任何變動或任何涉及可能變動之發展， 或實行任何外匯管制，而包銷商合理認為將會或可能對本集團任何成員公司或其現有或潛在股東（作為股 東身份）造成重大不利影響；或 香港貨幣價值與美國貨幣價值掛鈎之制度出現任何變動，而有關變動將會或可能對供股造成重大不利影響；

或 包銷商得悉任何事宜或事件顯示本公司於包銷協議內所作聲明或保證於任何重大方面屬失實或不正確，而包銷 商合理認為其對供股而言有不利影響；或 本公司違反其於包銷協議項下之責任，而包銷商合理認為其對供股而言有重大不利影響； 則包銷商有權終止包銷協議。 敬請注意，股份已由二零一九年八月一日（星期四）起按除權基準買賣。供股股份將於二零一九年八月二十一日（星期三） 至二零一九年八月二十八日（星期三）（包括首尾兩日）期間以未繳股款形式進行買賣。倘供股條件未能於二零一九年九 月三日（星期二）下午四時正（或本公司與包銷商可能決定之該等較後時間及╱或日期）或之前達成及╱或豁免，則包銷 協議將告終止及供股將不會進行。任何人士擬於所有供股條件達成及╱或豁免之日前買賣股份，及於二零一九年八月 二十一日（星期三）至二零一九年八月二十八日（星期三）（包括首尾兩日）期間買賣任何未繳股款供股股份，均須承擔供 股未必能成為無條件或未必進行之風險。任何擬買賣股份或未繳股款供股股份之股東或其他人士，務請諮詢彼等之專 業顧問。 額外供股股份申請表格及據此作出之所有申請均受香港法例管轄及須按香港法例詮釋。

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited 標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司 （於香港註冊成立之有限公司） （股份代號：91） 按記錄日期每持有兩(2)股股份供一(1)股供股股份之 基準供股發行239,592,308股供股股份 額外供股股份申請表格 合資格股東之姓名及地址 只供名列本欄之 合資格股東申請 額外申請 表格編號 致： 標準資源控股有限公司 列位董事 敬啟者： 本人╱吾等為名列上文之合資格股東，現根據供股以每股供股股份0.12港元之認購價申請 股額外供股股份，並附上金額為 港元及註明抬頭人為「International Standard Resources Holdings Limited-Excess Application A/C」及以「只准入抬頭人賬戶」方式劃線獨立開出之支票，作為申請上述數目之 額外供股股份須全數支付之股款。本人╱吾等謹請董事配發本人╱吾等所申請或任何較所申請數目為少之額外供股股 份予本人╱吾等，並將本人╱吾等就此項申請獲配發之額外供股股份數目之股票（如有）及╱或應退還予本人╱吾等之 任何申請股款之支票，按 貴公司股東名冊所示之本人╱吾等之地址以平郵方式郵寄予本人╱吾等，郵誤風險概由本人╱ 吾等自行承擔。本人╱吾等明白就是項申請所作出之配發乃由董事酌情按公平公正原則根據合資格股東所申請之額外 供股股份數目按比例分配。倘任何超額認購額外供股股份及╱或分配額外供股股份產生零碎配額，該等供股股份之碎 股將不予理會，且不會發行予任何股東，但所有該等供股股份碎股將予彙集出售（如可行），收益歸 貴公司收有。然而， 不會優先處理將碎股湊足為完整買賣單位。 本人╱吾等承諾按照章程文件所載條款，並在 貴公司之組織章程細則規限下接納上文所述可能配發予本人╱吾等之 額外供股股份數目。本人╱吾等就任何獲配發之額外供股股份，授權董事將本人╱吾等之姓名列入 貴公司之股東名冊， 作為該等供股股份之持有人。 1. 2. 3. 4. 申請人簽署（所有聯名申請人均須簽署） 日期： 聯絡電話：

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.