Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1995)
FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2019
I/We (Name)
_ (Block capitals, please) of
(Address)
_ being the holder(s) of
_ (see Note 1) shares of US$0.01 each in the capital of Ever Sunshine Lifestyle
Services Group Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint (Name)
_
of (Address)
_ or failing him/her (Name)
_
of (Address)
_or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at No.1 Conference Room, 9/F., Building 39 Henderson CIFI Centre, 1088 Nong, Shen Hong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday, 2 September 2019 at 2:00 p.m., and at any adjournment thereof or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the undermentioned resolutions:
Ordinary Resolution
For
Against
1. To approve, confirm and ratify the Acquisition Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 August 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.
Dated this
day of
, 2019
Signature(s)
(see Note 5)
Notes:
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
Please insert the name of the proxy you wish to appoint in the space provided. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ALL AS YOUR PROXY. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialled by the person who signs it.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "For". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Against". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney, or other person duly authorised on that behalf.
In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated.
Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
To be valid, this form of proxy must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company's Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof), not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting (i.e. before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, 31 August 2019). The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
