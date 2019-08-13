Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY

Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited

永 升 生 活 服 務 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1995)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2019

I/We (Name) _ (Block capitals, please) of (Address) _ being the holder(s) of _ (see Note 1) shares of US$0.01 each in the capital of Ever Sunshine Lifestyle Services Group Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint (Name) _ of (Address) _ or failing him/her (Name) _ of (Address)

_or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at No.1 Conference Room, 9/F., Building 39 Henderson CIFI Centre, 1088 Nong, Shen Hong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday, 2 September 2019 at 2:00 p.m., and at any adjournment thereof or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/our proxy is authorised and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the undermentioned resolutions:

Ordinary Resolution For Against

1. To approve, confirm and ratify the Acquisition Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 August 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated this day of , 2019 Signature(s) (see Note 5)

Notes: