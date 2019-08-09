Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (or any adjournment thereof)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

Website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

(or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the

abovenamed company (''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the Chairman of the meeting, or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the said meeting of the Company to be held at Edinburgh Room, 2/F, Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting (the ''Notice'') as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For (Note 4) Against (Note 4)

THAT the supplemental framework agreement dated 2 July 2019 entered into between the Company and Mr. Y.H. Chu and Mr. W.H. Chu (together with companies which are associates (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) of either Mr. Y.H. Chu or Mr. W.H. Chu, the ''Chu's Controlled Entities'') (''Supplemental Framework Agreement''), and the transactions to be entered into between the Group and the Chu's Controlled Entities contemplated thereunder (''Transaction 12'') as set out in the circular of the Company dated 12 August 2019 (the ''Circular''), a copy of which is tabled at the meeting for identification purpose, be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and that the maximum aggregate annual transaction amount for Transaction 12 for each of the two financial years ending 31 December 2020 as set out in the Circular be approved; and any one director of the Company as authorised by its board of directors be and is hereby authorised to sign, execute, perfect, deliver and do all such documents, deeds, acts, matters and things on behalf of the Company as he may in his discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purposes of or in connection with the implementation of the Supplemental Framework Agreement and Transaction 12.

THAT the Revised Total Annual Caps (as defined in the Circular) under the 2018 Framework Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Framework Agreement) for each of the two financial years ending 31 December 2020 as set out in the Circular be and are hereby approved; and any one director of the Company as authorised by its board of directors be and is hereby authorised to sign, execute, perfect, deliver and do all such documents, deeds, acts, matters and things on behalf of the Company as he may in his discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purposes of or in connection with the Existing Transactions (as defined in the Circular).

Dated this day of 2019. Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes: