Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 20 AUGUST 2019

Twintek Investment Holdings Limited

乙 德 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6182)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting (the ''Meeting'') of Twintek Investment Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') to be convened at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m.

I/We(note a)

of

being the holder(s) of (note b) shares of HK$0.01 each of Twintek Investment Holdings

Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or

of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting of the Company to be held at Room 1804A, 18/F., Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/ our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d).

Ordinary Resolutions FOR AGAINST

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2019

2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Lo Wing Cheung as an executive director

(b) To re-elect Mr. Wan Ho Yin as a non-executive director

(c) To authorise the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration

To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as the auditors of the Company and authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration To grant a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and otherwise deal with the Company's shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase the Company's shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company To extend the general mandate to be given to the directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of an amount representing the total number of shares repurchased by the Company

Dated the day of 2019 Shareholder's signature (notes e, f, g and h)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s). A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint some person other than the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the person appointed proxy in the space provided. If you wish to vote for any of the resolutions set out above, please tick ('' ✓ '') the box(es) marked ''For''. If you wish to vote against any resolutions, please tick ('' ✓ '') the box(es) marked ''Against''. If this form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolutions, the proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting. In the case of a joint holding, this form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the Meeting, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder, or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the offices of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting (i.e. 10 : 00 a.m. (Hong Kong Time) on Sunday, 18 August 2019) or any adjourned meeting. Any alteration made to this form should be initialled by the person who signs the form. Delivery of a form of proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.