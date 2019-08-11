Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2019

HUIYIN SMART COMMUNITY CO., LTD.

匯 銀 智 慧 社 區 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1280)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2019

I/We(Note1)

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at Conference Room 11/F, Block 1, Wangjing Chengying Centre, Laiguangying West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

Please tick ("√") in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll(Note 4).

shares of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares repurchased by the Company.

Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date

To give a general mandate to the directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the

10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of directors of the

To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the Company for the

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint more than one proxy (who must be an individual) to attend and vote on his behalf, provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT .

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" √ ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" √ ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised.

Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the AGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof.