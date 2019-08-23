Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The number and class of Shares relating to this form of proxy (Note 1) I/We(Note 2) of being the registered shareholders(s) of Domestic Shares/H Shares (Note 3) of Huadian Fuxin Energy

Corporation Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting, or (Note 4 )

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on 11 October 2019 at Conference Room, 5/F, Huabin International Hotel Beijing, No. 4 Xuanwumennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of the EGM. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

Ordinary Resolution For (Note 5) Against (Note 5)

1. To consider and approve the entering into of the continuing connected transactions (including the proposed annual caps) in respect of the deposit services under the Financial Services Framework Agreement for the Year 2020 to 2022

Date: 2019 Signature (Note 6) :

Notes:

Important: You should first review the Company's circular dated 23 August 2019 (the "Circular") before appointing a proxy. Unless otherwise defined herein, the capitalized terms used shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.