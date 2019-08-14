Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF 30 AUGUST 2019

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

中 海 重 工 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

FORM OF PROXY for the special general meeting (the ''Special General Meeting'')

to be held on Friday, 30 August 2019

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 shares of HK$0.05 each in the capital of China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the Special General Meeting or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Special General Meeting of the Company to be held at Unit 07, 21/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolution set out in the notice of the Special General Meeting (''Notice'') as hereunder indicated, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR4 AGAINST4

1. To approve, confirm and ratify the Share Purchase Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 14 August 2019) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s)6:

Notes:

