HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 2ND SEPTEMBER 2019

07/30/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0391)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 2ND SEPTEMBER 2019

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of

share(s)2

of HK$0.02 each in the share capital of the above-named Company, HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3 or

of

as my/our proxy to vote and act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 5/F., Mei Ah Centre, 28 Chun Choi Street, Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate, Kowloon, Hong Kong on 2nd September 2019 at 4:30 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if though fit, passing the Resolutions as set out in the Notice convening the said Meeting and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the Resolutions as indicated below4.

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive and consider the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and

the Reports of the Directors and of the Auditors for the year ended 31st

March 2019.

2.

(a) To re-elect the following directors:

(i)

Mr. Tong Hing Chi

(i)

(i)

(ii)

Mr. Hugo Shong

(ii)

(ii)

(iii) Dr. Lam Lee G.

(iii)

(iii)

(b) To authorise the Board to fix the Directors' remuneration and set a

maximum number of Directors.

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors and to authorise the Board

to fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to purchase shares not exceeding

10% of the total nominal amount of the existing issued share capital.

5.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal in

additional shares not exceeding 20% of the total nominal amount of the

existing issued share capital.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue shares by the

total nominal amount of shares repurchased.

Dated this

Signed5

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" herein inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and, in the event of a poll, vote on his behalf at the Meeting provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS PROXY. ANY ALTERATION
    MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  6. In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to be exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Member.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney of other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Branch Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).
  8. The proxy need not be a Member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 22:29:10 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 229 M
EBIT 2019 12 113 M
Net income 2019 10 385 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,17  HKD
Last Close Price 266,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.71%42 532
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC17.06%49 722
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE61.05%27 901
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.49%25 380
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 025
NASDAQ20.22%16 019
