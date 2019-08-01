Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FORM OF PROXY IN CONNECTION WITH 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Crown International Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 727)

FORM OF PROXY IN CONNECTION WITH

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of (note 2)

issued ordinary shares of Crown International Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint (note3) the Chairman of the 2019 Annual General Meeting or

of as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf in the manner indicated below or if no such indication is given then to vote as my/our proxy thinks fit, at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") (and at its adjournment) to be held at Regus Conference Center, 35/F., Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 9 September 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the resolutions set out in the notice convening the AGM.

Conditional on the passing of resolutions 4(I) and 4(II) above, to extend the general mandate granted by resolution 4(I) by adding thereto the Shares bought back pursuant to the general mandate granted by resolution 4(II).

To grant a general unconditional mandate to the Directors to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of this resolution.

To grant a general unconditional mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company (the "Shares") not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of this resolution.

To re-appoint BDO Limited as the independent auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix its remuneration.

To consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors (the "Directors") and the independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Dated this

day of

2019.

Signature(note 5):

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).

3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the AGM is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the 2019 Annual General Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. If no name is inserted, the Chairman of the AGM will act as your proxy.

4. Please indicate with a "✓" in the space provided how you wish your votes to be cast. Without such specific directions, the proxy may at his/her discretion vote for or against the resolution properly put to the AGM or abstain from voting.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing, or if such appointer is a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so duly authorized. In the case of joint holders, this form of proxy must be signed by the member of the Company (the "Members") whose name stands first in the register of Members (the "ROM").

6. Any Member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM shall be entitled to appoint one (if he/she/it holds two or more Shares, more than one) proxy to attend and on a poll vote instead of him. A proxy need not be Member but must attend the meeting, or its adjournment, in person to represent you.

7. In the case of joint holders of any Share, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy or by authorized representative, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s); and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the ROM in respect of the joint holders.

8. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, duly executed and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or an office copy or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the office of the Company's share registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at Room 2103B, 21/F., 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event, not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or its adjournment (excluding any public holiday in Hong Kong).

9. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

10. Completion and delivery of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or its adjournment if you so wish. In that event, this form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.