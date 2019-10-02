Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 18 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (the "Company").

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited

百威亞太控股有限公司

(A company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1876)

FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus dated 18 September 2019 and the allotment results announcement dated 27 September 2019 (the "Announcement") has been fully exercised by the Joint Representatives, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on 3 October 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 217,755,000 Shares (the "Over-allotmentShares"), representing approximately 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares finally available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option.

A further announcement will be made by the Company after the end of the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).