Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

僑雄國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00381)

FURTHER CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement issued by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the "Directors'') of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') on 8 August 2019 in relation to the clarification announcement made by the Company in relation to the withdrawal of subscription Bonds (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this clarification announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

There is an inadvertent error in the English version of the Announcement. In the first paragraph, the date of the announcement in relation to the a voluntary announcement made by the Company in relation to the Bonds Subscription should be 7 August 2019, instead of 8 August 2019.

By order of the Board

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Zhang Qijun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

