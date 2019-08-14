Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Chuan Holdings Limited

川 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1420)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements issued by the Company dated 29 March 2019, 26 April 2019, 16 May 2019, 28 May 2019, 17 June 2019, 28 June 2019, 15 July 2019 and 31 July 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the revision of annual caps for continuing connected transactions and new continuing connected transactions. Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the circular containing, among other things, details of the Construction Materials Purchase Framework Agreement, the Transportation Framework Agreement, the Rental Services Framework Agreement 1, Rental Services Framework Agreement 2, the Earth Disposal Framework Agreement, and the Subcontract Agreement, a letter from the independent board committee, a letter from the independent financial adviser, a notice to convene the extraordinary general meeting and the proxy form will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company on or before 14 August 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information for inclusion in the circular, the date of despatch of the circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 30 August 2019.

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lim Kui Teng, Mr. Quek Sze Whye, Mr. Bijay Joseph, Mr. Lau Yan Hong and Mr. Wong Kee Chung as executive Directors; and Mr. Lee Cheung Yuet Horace, Mr. Phang Yew Kiat and Mr. Ng Ka Lok as independent non-executive Directors.