Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1681)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Consun Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company" ) dated 31 May 2019 and 12 July 2019 (the "Announcements" ) of the major transaction in relation to the cooperative development of the site located at Yulin City, Guangxi Province, the PRC and the announcement of the Company dated 24 June 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 31 May 2019, a circular (the "Circular" ) containing, among other things, further details of the Disposals will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 24 June 2019. As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 23 October 2019.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. AN Yubao, Ms. LI Qian, Professor ZHU Quan and Mr. TANG Ning as executive Directors; Mr. SU Yuanfu, Mr. FENG Zhongshi and Ms. CHEN Yujun as independent non-executive Directors.