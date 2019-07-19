Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited

珀 麗 酒 店 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1189)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO MAJOR TRANSACTION

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 November 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the disposal of 60% equity interest in the Target Company; (ii) the announcements of the Company dated 17 December 2018, 31 December 2018, 18 January 2019, 4 February 2019, 8 March 2019, 4 April 2019, 26 April 2019, 24 May 2019 and 21 June 2019 in relation to the delay in despatch of the circular (the "Circular"); and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 23 May 2019 in relation to the extension of long stop date. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 21 June 2019, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Disposal; (ii) other information as required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules; and (iii) a notice of the SGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 19 July 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the information for inclusion in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 23 August 2019.

