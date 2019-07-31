Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS FOR AND EXTENSION OF SCOPE OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 754)

website: http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/hopson

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS FOR AND EXTENSION OF SCOPE

OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Hopson Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 July 2019 (the ''CCT Announcement'') and the announcement of the Company dated 22 July 2019 (the ''Delay Despatch Announcement'') in relation to, among other things, the 2018 Framework Agreement (as supplemented by the Supplemental Framework Agreement) and the Transactions contemplated thereunder. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the CCT Announcement.

As stated in the Delay Despatch Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, inter alia: (i) details of the Supplemental Framework Agreement, the Transactions and the Revised Total Annual Caps; (ii) the letter from Pelican Financial; (iii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee; and (iv) a notice convening the SGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 July 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the contents of the Circular, the Company expects that the despatch date of the Circular will be further postponed to a date on or before 13 August 2019.

By order of the Board

Hopson Development Holdings Limited

Chu Mang Yee

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors. The executive Directors are Mr. Chu Mang Yee (Chairman), Ms. Chu Kut Yung (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Xi Ronggui (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Au Wai Kin, Mr. Xie Bao Xin and Mr. Bao Wenge; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Tsung Hei, David, Mr. Tan Leng Cheng, Aaron and Mr. Ching Yu Lung.