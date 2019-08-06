Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by China Kangda Food Company Limited (the "Company") and Zenith Hope Limited (the "Offeror") (i) dated 2 July 2019 (the "First Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the conditional sale and purchase of the Sale Shares and the possible Offer; (ii) dated 4 July 2019 (the "Second Joint Announcement") in relation to the completion of the Share Purchase Agreement in respect of the HK Sale Shares; and (iii) dated 22 July 2019 (the "Delay Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Composite Document (collectively, the "Joint Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcements.

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

As set out in the Joint Announcements, it is the intention of the Offeror and the Company to combine the offer document and the offeree's board circular into the Composite Document. With reference to the Joint Announcements, the Composite Document shall be despatched to the Independent Shareholders on or before 13 August 2019 or such later date as the Executive may approve.

Due to the intervening national holiday of Singapore from 9 August to 12 August 2019 (both days inclusive), an application has been made to the Executive pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code for its consent to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document, together with the accompanying form of acceptance, to a date falling on or before 16 August 2019. The Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant its consent for such extension.

Further announcement will be jointly made by the Company and the Offeror when the Composite Document accompanied by the relevant form of acceptance is despatched.