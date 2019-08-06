Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT
08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT
鼎希有限公司
CHINA KANGDA FOOD
COMPANY LIMITED
ZENITH HOPE LIMITED
中 國 康 大 食 品 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code (Primary Listing): 834)
(Singapore Stock Code (Secondary Listing): P74)
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF
COMPOSITE DOCUMENT
Financial adviser to Zenith Hope Limited
Offer agent to the Offeror
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee
Reference is made to the announcement jointly issued by China Kangda Food Company Limited (the "Company") and Zenith Hope Limited (the "Offeror") (i) dated 2 July 2019 (the "First Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the conditional sale and purchase of the Sale Shares and the possible Offer; (ii) dated 4 July 2019 (the "Second Joint Announcement") in relation to the completion of the Share Purchase Agreement in respect of the HK Sale Shares; and (iii) dated 22 July 2019 (the "Delay Announcement") in relation to the delay in despatch of the Composite Document (collectively, the "Joint Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this joint announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcements.
FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT
As set out in the Joint Announcements, it is the intention of the Offeror and the Company to combine the offer document and the offeree's board circular into the Composite Document. With reference to the Joint Announcements, the Composite Document shall be despatched to the Independent Shareholders on or before 13 August 2019 or such later date as the Executive may approve.
Due to the intervening national holiday of Singapore from 9 August to 12 August 2019 (both days inclusive), an application has been made to the Executive pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code for its consent to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document, together with the accompanying form of acceptance, to a date falling on or before 16 August 2019. The Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant its consent for such extension.
Further announcement will be jointly made by the Company and the Offeror when the Composite Document accompanied by the relevant form of acceptance is despatched.
By order of the Sole Director
By order of the Board
Zenith Hope Limited
China Kangda Food Company Limited
Peng Haochen
Fang Yu
Sole director
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 August 2019
