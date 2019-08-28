Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

容 控 股 限 公

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND

POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the announcement of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 28 March 2019 and the announcement of final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 dated 10 July 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meaning used therein unless defined otherwise.

Rule 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules provides that the annual report should be sent to the shareholders not less than 21 days before the date of the annual general meeting of the Company. As additional time is required to prepare and finalise the 2018 Annual Report, the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report has been delayed. The Company will use its best endeavours to publish and despatch the 2018 Annual Report as soon as possible.

As a result of the delay in the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report, the AGM of the Company previously scheduled to be convened on 30 August 2019 will be postponed and the period of closure of register of members as fixed in the Company's announcement dated 10 July 2019 will be changed until further notice. A notice convening the AGM will be published and despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

By Order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Zou Gebing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Zeng Jin, Mr. Shen Zhidong and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Haifeng, Mr. Pang Wing Hong and Mr. Chu Guodi.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Termination of mining licenses of Soumber Dep..
PU
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - resignations of non-executive ..
PU
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
11:16aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results for the special general meeting ..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Strategy Committee unde..
PU
11:11aVERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL : Proposed non-public issuance of a shares by tian ma ..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Further delay in despatch of the annual repor..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Nomination Committee un..
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Audit Committee
PU
11:11aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Working Rules for the Remuneration and Apprai..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
EV / Sales2019 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 241,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.60%38 608
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.62%52 186
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%29 316
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.87%26 219
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 088
NASDAQ20.96%16 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group