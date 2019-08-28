Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MORRIS HOLDINGS LIMITED

慕 容 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1575)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND

POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the announcement of Morris Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 28 March 2019 and the announcement of final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 dated 10 July 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meaning used therein unless defined otherwise.

Rule 13.46(2)(b) of the Listing Rules provides that the annual report should be sent to the shareholders not less than 21 days before the date of the annual general meeting of the Company. As additional time is required to prepare and finalise the 2018 Annual Report, the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report has been delayed. The Company will use its best endeavours to publish and despatch the 2018 Annual Report as soon as possible.

As a result of the delay in the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report, the AGM of the Company previously scheduled to be convened on 30 August 2019 will be postponed and the period of closure of register of members as fixed in the Company's announcement dated 10 July 2019 will be changed until further notice. A notice convening the AGM will be published and despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

By Order of the Board

Morris Holdings Limited

Zou Gebing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Zou Gebing, Mr. Zeng Jin, Mr. Shen Zhidong and Mr. Wu Yueming; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Haifeng, Mr. Pang Wing Hong and Mr. Chu Guodi.