HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED    0388

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS; POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

0
07/19/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASTER GLORY GROUP LIMITED

凱 華 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as "275凱華集團")

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 275)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS;

POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Master Glory Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 28 June 2019, in relation to, among others, the delay in publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

- 1 -

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 9 May 2019, the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been relocated. During the office relocation, the temporary network server interruption has disrupted some network data and it has taken some time to retrieve the data from the backup system. This has caused a delay to the preparation of its management accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019. Moreover, the Company has had some personnel changes in its finance team recently and hence requires additional time to finalise its management accounts. As a result, the audit work in respect of the 2019 Annual Results was delayed.

The Company is working closely with the auditors of the Group to assist them in completing the audit work as soon as possible. In view of the latest audit status, after discussion with the auditors of the Group, the Board expects that the 2019 Annual Results will be published on or before end of August 2019. Despatch of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 may also be delayed.

Rule 13.49(3)(i)(c) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to make an announcement of its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditors (so far as the information is available). The Board has decided, after due and careful consideration, that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts") at this point in time as significant adjustment might be made on the 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts. Hence, the 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts might not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group. The Board considers that the publication of the 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts at this point in time would be misleading and confusing to the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company.

The Board acknowledges that any delay in publication of the 2019 Annual Results and the 2019 Annual Report will constitute non-compliance with Rule 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

- 2 -

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

The Company will keep the public informed of the latest developments by making further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

MASTER GLORY GROUP LIMITED

Dr. Yap Allan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Dr. Yap Allan (Chairman)

Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Mr. Heung Pik Lun, Edmond

Mr. Poon Kwok Hing, Albert

Dr. Wu Guangsheng

Mr. Sin Chi Fai

Dr. Wu Chun Wah

- 3 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 11:54:09 UTC
