Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS; POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MASTER GLORY GROUP LIMITED
凱 華 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as "275凱華集團")
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 275)
FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS;
POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT
AND
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
This announcement is made by Master Glory Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 28 June 2019, in relation to, among others, the delay in publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.