Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS; POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS AND POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 9 May 2019, the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been relocated. During the office relocation, the temporary network server interruption has disrupted some network data and it has taken some time to retrieve the data from the backup system. This has caused a delay to the preparation of its management accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019. Moreover, the Company has had some personnel changes in its finance team recently and hence requires additional time to finalise its management accounts. As a result, the audit work in respect of the 2019 Annual Results was delayed.

The Company is working closely with the auditors of the Group to assist them in completing the audit work as soon as possible. In view of the latest audit status, after discussion with the auditors of the Group, the Board expects that the 2019 Annual Results will be published on or before end of August 2019. Despatch of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 may also be delayed.

Rule 13.49(3)(i)(c) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to make an announcement of its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditors (so far as the information is available). The Board has decided, after due and careful consideration, that it would not be appropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts") at this point in time as significant adjustment might be made on the 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts. Hence, the 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts might not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group. The Board considers that the publication of the 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Management Accounts at this point in time would be misleading and confusing to the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company.

The Board acknowledges that any delay in publication of the 2019 Annual Results and the 2019 Annual Report will constitute non-compliance with Rule 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.