Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Forfeiture of Unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2012

Pursuant to Chapter 38 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Securities and Futures Commission regulates Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited in relation to the listing of its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Securities and Futures Commission takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Forfeiture of Unclaimed Interim Dividend for 2012

Pursuant to the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"), the unclaimed interim dividend for 2012 is forfeited and reverts to HKEX.

On 8 August 2018, HKEX announced that, pursuant to HKEX's Articles of Association, the interim dividend for 2012 of HK$1.85 per share, payable on 21 September 2012 and remaining unclaimed on 21 September 2018, would be forfeited and would revert to HKEX. Accordingly, the unclaimed interim dividend for 2012 amounting to HK$10,748,757.93 is forfeited and reverts to HKEX today.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Joseph Mau

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, HKEX's Board of Directors comprises 12 Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mrs CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman), Mr Apurv BAGRI, Mr CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius, Mr CHEAH Cheng Hye, Ms FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita, Mr Rafael GIL-TIENDA, Dr HU Zuliu, Fred, Mr HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin, Mrs LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret, Mr LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo, Mr John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON and Mr YIU Kin Wah, Stephen, and one Executive Director, Mr LI Xiaojia, Charles, who is also HKEX's Chief Executive.